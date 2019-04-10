Trending

Healthy Ageing Tour: Lepisto wins stage 1

Trek-Segafredo sprinter takes first leader's jersey in Borkum

Lotte Lepisto on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo2:41:34
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
6Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
7Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
8Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
9Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
10Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
13Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
14Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
15Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:04:18
16Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
18Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
19Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
20Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
21Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
22Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
23Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
24Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
25Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
26Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
27Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
28Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
29Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
30Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
31Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
32Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
33Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
34Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
35Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
36Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
37Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
38Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
39Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
40Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) SWABO
41Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
42Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
43Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
44Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
45Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
46Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
47Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
48Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
49Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
50Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
51Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
52Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
53Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
54Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
57Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
58Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
59Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
60Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
61Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
62Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
63Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
64Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
65Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
66Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
67Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:07:57
69Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
70Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
71Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
72Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
73Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
74Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
75Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
76Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
77Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
78Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
79Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
80Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
81Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
82Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
83Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
84Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
85Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
86Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
87Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
88Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
89Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
90Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
91Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
92Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
93Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
94Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
95Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
96Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
97Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
98Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
99Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
100Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
102Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
103Josie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
104Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
105Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
106Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
107Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
108Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
109Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
110Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
111Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
112Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
113Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
114Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
115Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
116Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
117Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
118Charlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team0:11:22
119Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:15:23
120Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway0:16:05
DNFElla Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
DNFMarit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor) National Team Norway
DNFKarin Van Leeuwen (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFThirza Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFYvet Schoonewille (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
DNFLisa-Marie Hoffmann (Ger) NWVG - Uplus
DNFMarthe Roose (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFPhaedra Krol (Ned) SWABO
DNFIngrid Van Den Wijngaard (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
DNFJet Wildeman (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
DNFTessa Van Der Velden (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
DNFWillemiek Meinders (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
DNFMichelle De Graaf (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
DNFMadeleine Gammons (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
DNFLouise Scupham (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
DNFClover Murray (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
DNFConnie Hayes (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
DNFHannah Bayes (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
DNFInes Malfait (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon CT
DNFPernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
DNFEmma Boogaard (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
DNFMarieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFAlicja Verhagen (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFRikke Bak Dalgaard (Den) Restore Cycling Team
DNFGina Hofland (Ned) Restore Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo25pts
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing20
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team14
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling12
6Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo10
7Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling9
8Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain8
9Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling7
10Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
12Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain4
13Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing3
14Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2
15Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain2:41:34
2Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
6Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
7Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
8Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
9Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
10Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
11Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
12Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
13Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
14Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
15Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
16Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
17Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
18Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
19Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
20Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
21Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
22Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
23Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
24Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:07:57
26Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
27Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
28Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
29Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
30Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
31Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
32Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
33Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
34Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
35Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
36Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
37Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
38Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
39Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
40Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
41Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
42Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
43Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
44Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
45Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
46Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
47Josie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
48Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
49Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
50Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
51Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
52Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
53Charlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team0:11:22
54Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:15:23

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo2:41:24
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:00:01
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:06
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:08
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:00:09
7Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
10Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
11Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
12Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
13Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
14Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
16Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:04:28
17Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
18Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
19Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
20Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
21Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
22Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
23Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
24Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
25Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
26Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
27Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
28Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
29Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
30Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
31Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
32Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
33Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
34Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
35Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
36Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
37Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
38Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
39Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
40Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) SWABO
41Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
42Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
43Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
44Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
45Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
46Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
47Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
48Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
49Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
50Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
51Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
52Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
53Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
54Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
57Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
58Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
59Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
60Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
61Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
62Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
63Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
64Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
65Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
66Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
67Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:08:07
69Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
70Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
71Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
72Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
73Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
74Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
75Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
76Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
77Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
78Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
79Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
80Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
81Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
82Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
83Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
84Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
85Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
86Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
87Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
88Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
89Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
90Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
91Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
92Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
93Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
94Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
95Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
96Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
97Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
98Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
99Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
100Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
102Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
103Josie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
104Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
105Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
106Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
107Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
108Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
109Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
110Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
111Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
112Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
113Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
114Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
115Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
116Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
117Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
118Charlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team0:11:32
119Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:15:33
120Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway0:16:15

