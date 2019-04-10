Healthy Ageing Tour: Lepisto wins stage 1
Trek-Segafredo sprinter takes first leader's jersey in Borkum
Stage 1: Borkum - Borkum
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|2:41:34
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|9
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|13
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|14
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|15
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:04:18
|16
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|19
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|20
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|21
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|22
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|24
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|25
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|26
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|28
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|29
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|30
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|31
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|32
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|33
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|34
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|35
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|36
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|37
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|38
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|39
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|40
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) SWABO
|41
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|42
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|43
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|44
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|45
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|46
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|47
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|48
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|49
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|50
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|51
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|52
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|53
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|54
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|57
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|58
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|59
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|61
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|63
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|64
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|65
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|66
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|67
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:07:57
|69
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|70
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|71
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
|72
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|73
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|74
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|75
|Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|76
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|77
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|78
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|79
|Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|80
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|81
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|82
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|83
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|84
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|85
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|86
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|87
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|88
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|89
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|90
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|91
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|92
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|94
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|95
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|96
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|97
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|99
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|100
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|102
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|103
|Josie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|104
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|105
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|106
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|107
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|108
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|109
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|110
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|111
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|112
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|113
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|114
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|115
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|116
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|117
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|118
|Charlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|119
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:15:23
|120
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:16:05
|DNF
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
|DNF
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|DNF
|Karin Van Leeuwen (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Thirza Korevaar (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Yvet Schoonewille (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|DNF
|Lisa-Marie Hoffmann (Ger) NWVG - Uplus
|DNF
|Marthe Roose (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Phaedra Krol (Ned) SWABO
|DNF
|Ingrid Van Den Wijngaard (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|DNF
|Jet Wildeman (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|DNF
|Tessa Van Der Velden (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|DNF
|Willemiek Meinders (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|DNF
|Michelle De Graaf (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|DNF
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Louise Scupham (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clover Murray (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Connie Hayes (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hannah Bayes (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ines Malfait (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|DNF
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|DNF
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|DNF
|Marieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rikke Bak Dalgaard (Den) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gina Hofland (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|2:41:24
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:06
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:08
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:09
|7
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|11
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|12
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|13
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|14
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|16
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:04:28
|17
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|20
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|21
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|22
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|23
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|24
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|25
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|26
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|28
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|29
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|30
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|31
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|32
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|33
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|34
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|35
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|36
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|37
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|38
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|39
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|40
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) SWABO
|41
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|42
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|43
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|44
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|45
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|46
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|47
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|48
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|49
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|50
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|51
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|52
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|53
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|54
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|57
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|58
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|59
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|61
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|63
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|64
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|65
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|66
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|67
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:08:07
|69
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|70
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|71
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
|72
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|73
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|74
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|75
|Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|76
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|77
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|78
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|79
|Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|80
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|81
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|82
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|83
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|84
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|85
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|86
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|87
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|88
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|89
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|90
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|91
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|92
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|94
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|95
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|96
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|97
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|99
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|100
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|102
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|103
|Josie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|104
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|105
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|106
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|107
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|108
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|109
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|110
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|111
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|112
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|113
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|114
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|115
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|116
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|117
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|118
|Charlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|119
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:15:33
|120
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:16:15
