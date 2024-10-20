Govekar wins Tour of Guangxi stage 6 as Van Eetvelt claims last WorldTour GC victory of season

Image 1 of 9 Matevz Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious) wins stage 6 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Soudal) celebrates the win (Image credit: Getty Images) A farewell for Gorka Izagirre (Cofidis) and Rudiger Selig (Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Getty Images) Lining up for the final day of racing on the WorldTour in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Heading off onto a climb (Image credit: Getty Images) The break didn't take long to get away (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Arches galore (Image credit: Getty Images) And a bridge to the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matevž Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious) won the final stage of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, claiming the sprint from a reduced peloton while Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) secured the overall victory by finishing among the lead bunch after stepping into the red leader's jersey on Saturday's summit finish.

Marijn van den Berg (Ef Education-EasyPost) came second in the hard-fought final stage race of the WorldTour for 2024, just beating Robert Stannard who made it two riders for Bahrain-Victorious on the podium in the 134km stage 6 in Nanning.

Van Eetvelt came over the line in 25th place, safely within the lead bunch of over 30 riders, making both his first and last WorldTour races of the year general classification winning outings.

The 23-year-old Belgian also swept up the youth classification while Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) held onto the points win by just one point and Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-Quickstep) clinched the mountains classification.

