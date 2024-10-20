Govekar wins Tour of Guangxi stage 6 as Van Eetvelt claims last WorldTour GC victory of season
Marijn van den Berg comes second and Robert Stannard third on closing stage of season finale
Matevž Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious) won the final stage of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, claiming the sprint from a reduced peloton while Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) secured the overall victory by finishing among the lead bunch after stepping into the red leader's jersey on Saturday's summit finish.
Marijn van den Berg (Ef Education-EasyPost) came second in the hard-fought final stage race of the WorldTour for 2024, just beating Robert Stannard who made it two riders for Bahrain-Victorious on the podium in the 134km stage 6 in Nanning.
Van Eetvelt came over the line in 25th place, safely within the lead bunch of over 30 riders, making both his first and last WorldTour races of the year general classification winning outings.
The 23-year-old Belgian also swept up the youth classification while Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) held onto the points win by just one point and Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-Quickstep) clinched the mountains classification.
More to come ...
