Govekar wins Tour of Guangxi stage 6 as Van Eetvelt claims last WorldTour GC victory of season

By
published

Marijn van den Berg comes second and Robert Stannard third on closing stage of season finale

Matevz Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious) wins stage 6 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi 2024
Matevz Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious) wins stage 6 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matevž Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious) won the final stage of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, claiming the sprint from a reduced peloton while Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) secured the overall victory by finishing among the lead bunch after stepping into the red leader's jersey on Saturday's summit finish.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.