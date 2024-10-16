Tour of Guangxi – Warre Vangheluwe launches early to claim stage 2 sprint

Image 1 of 5 Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-Quickstep) celebrates the win on stage 2 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) The break on the bridge (Image credit: Getty Images) Views from the front (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Moving through the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)



Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-Quickstep) won stage 2 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, holding on to cross the line first in Jingxi after launching his sprint early.



Another bunch charge played out after the final six riders from the early break were swept up within the last kilometre but soon after a crash in the middle of the peloton disrupted many just as they were winding up for their final acceleration on another wide finishing straight.



Max Kanter (Astana-Qazaqstan) launched off Vangheluwe's wheel to take second while Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech) secured third in the 182km second stage of the six-day WorldTour race in China.



The second place for Kanter on the stage was also enough to put him in the red jersey of the race leader, on the same time as Gijs van Hoecke (Intermarché-Wanty) who was runner up on stage 1. Former race leader Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto-Dstny) was dropped from the peloton so slid down the standings to 105th place.

How it unfolded

Tuesday’s stage 1 had played out as an archetypal sprint stage, with a two-person break that went early reeled in through the final kilometres, allowing the teams of the sprinters to deliver their contenders to the front so they could let the battle unfurl on the wide straight to the line in Fangchenggang. Taminiaux claimed the first tight-run sprint victory so lined up in Chongzuo with the red jersey of the race leader on his back.

What lay ahead when the peloton of 128 riders rolled out from Jiuniupapo Square – one down as Callum Scotson (Jayco-AlUla) was a DNF on stage 1 – was 182km with two category 3 climbs, the last peaking about 30km from the finish line – just to make life a little more challenging for the sprinters and their teams to control the break.

A small climb not long after the start and it wasn’t long before a group of eight formed at the front, including Chris Froome (Israel Premier Tech) Julien Vermote (Visma-Lease a Bike), Dries De Bondt (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché - Wanty), Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Filip Maciejuk (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Martin Svrček (Soudal Quickstep). The gap was up to about three minutes after around 40km of racing and hovered thereabouts through the halfway mark.

At the intermediate sprint at the 94.3km mark it was De Bondt, Maciejuk and Vermote who swept up the top three spots. The group held out the front, maintaining the gap at close to 30 minutes as they worked their way through the warm conditions, green landscape and waterfalls among the dramatic rock formations till they reached the final category 3 climb within 40km to go, where Froome fell away from the lead group. De Bondt, Champion and Hoole claimed the KOM points at the top.

It was at this point that the gap to the peloton began to drop rapidly and, with the pressure on, riders also began to fall out the back of the stretched out bunch, including the red jersey clad Taminiaux.

Champion also fell away from the leaders so by the second intermediate sprint at around 12km to go there were six riders in the lead and the gap was slipping to under a minute. Maciejuk, De Bondt and Svrček grabbed the points this time.

At 5km to go the gap was around 30 seconds but the hopeful break held till the very last kilometre, swept up as the positioning for the sprint unfolded. That didn’t go to plan for some, however, with a crash in the middle of the road disrupting the final charge for a number of riders but plenty got through given the wide roads of the finale.

Results powered by FirstCycling