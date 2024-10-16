Tour of Guangxi – Warre Vangheluwe launches early to claim stage 2 sprint

Break caught in final kilometre with crash in peloton on run into sprint in Jingxi, Kanter claims overall lead with second on stage

JINGXI CHINA OCTOBER 16 Warre Vangheluwe of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep C celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of LR Matevz Govekar of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious Max Kanter of Germany and Astana Qazaqstan Team and Davide Cimolai of Italy and Movistar Team during the 5th GreeTour Of Guangxi 2024 Stage 2 a 1815km stage from Chongzuo to Jingxi 741m UCIWT on October 16 2024 in Chongzuo China Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-Quickstep) celebrates the win on stage 2 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi(Image credit: Getty Images)

Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-Quickstep) won stage 2 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, holding on to cross the line first in Jingxi after launching his sprint early.

Another bunch charge played out after the final six riders from the early break were swept up within the last kilometre but soon after a crash in the middle of the peloton disrupted many just as they were winding up for their final acceleration on another wide finishing straight.

Max Kanter (Astana-Qazaqstan) launched off Vangheluwe's wheel to take second while Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech) secured third in the 182km second stage of the six-day WorldTour race in China.

The second place for Kanter on the stage was also enough to put him in the red jersey of the race leader, on the same time as Gijs van Hoecke (Intermarché-Wanty) who was runner up on stage 1. Former race leader Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto-Dstny) was dropped from the peloton so slid down the standings to 105th place.

