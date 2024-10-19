Lennert Van Eetvelt surges to summit victory on stage 5 of Tour of Guangxi

Lotto-Dstny rider also clinches overall lead as Oscar Onley takes second on penultimate stage of final WorldTour race of 2024

Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2024, Stage 5 a 165.8km stage from Yizhou to Nongla 641m / #UCIWT / on October 19, 2024 in Nongla, China. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) claims the all important stage 5 win at the 2024 Gree-Tour of Guangxi(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) surged to victory on stage 5 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, claiming the all-important summit victory on Saturday and in the process capturing the overall race lead.

Van Eetvelt put down the power as the summit finish drew ever nearer, claiming the win by taking off on Oscar Onley (dsm firmenich-PostNL). Onley came second after the pair caught and then quickly blew past Victor Lafay (Decathlon-AG2R-La Mondiale) when the line was tantalisingly close. Lafay then pushed onto the line with his teammate Alex Baudin, who was third, while Lafay had to settle for fourth.

Van Eetvelt's win on the decisive GC stage put the 23-year-old in the red leaders jersey with Onley five seconds back and Baudin 15 seconds behind with just one stage to go.

As a result it looks like Van Eetvelt, who started the season with the overall win at the UAE Tour, could bookend his 2024 season with WorldTour GC wins.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.