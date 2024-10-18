Tour of Guangxi: Ethan Vernon takes back-to-back sprint wins on stage 4

Image 1 of 6 Ethan Vernon won stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) lines up in red (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) The break (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) took back-to-back stage wins on stage 4 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, holding off a charge from Max Kanter (Astana Qazaqstan) and extending his race lead in the fourth bunch sprint of the race into Jinchengjiang.

The Brit launched off the back of a perfect lead-out from compatriot Jake Stewart, who brought him up late in the final 300 metres, before sprinting all the way through to the line to take his third win of the season.

Behind Vernon and Kanter was Alberto Bruttomesso (Bahrain - Victorious) in third as the peloton came home for a sprint once they had reeled in the remains of the day's breakaway in the final 2.4km.

Vernon extended his overall lead to nine seconds from Kanter now in second, with previous second-place sitter Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) dropping away after being nowhere in the sprint.

