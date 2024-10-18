Tour of Guangxi: Ethan Vernon takes back-to-back sprint wins on stage 4

By ,
published

Brit extends lead as Max Kanter takes second and Alberto Bruttomesso third in Jinchengjiang

Image 1 of 6
Ethan Vernon won stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi in the race leader's jersey
Ethan Vernon won stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi in the race leader's jersey(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) took back-to-back stage wins on stage 4 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, holding off a charge from Max Kanter (Astana Qazaqstan) and extending his race lead in the fourth bunch sprint of the race into Jinchengjiang.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.