Lionel Taminiaux wins tight sprint on stage 1 of Tour of Guangxi

By
published

Gijs van Hoecke comes second in opening stage while Juan Sebastián Molano makes late charge for third

The spread out sprint(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto-Dstny) opened the six-stage Gree-Tour of Guangxi with a victory, overcoming Gijs van Hoecke (Intermarché-Wanty) in a tight sprint to the line in Fangchenggang on stage 1.

