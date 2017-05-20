Trending

Kirchmann wins Grand Prix de Gatineau

Lay and Ryan round out podium

Image 1 of 14

Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) wins in Gatineau

Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) wins in Gatineau
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 14

Team Canada's Katherine Maine with Ingrid Drexel Clothier on her wheel

Team Canada's Katherine Maine with Ingrid Drexel Clothier on her wheel
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 14

Team Canada's Katherine Maine

Team Canada's Katherine Maine
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 14

Team Canada and Ride Racing keep the pace high in final laps

Team Canada and Ride Racing keep the pace high in final laps
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 14

Ingrid Drexel of Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank

Ingrid Drexel of Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 14

Karol Ann Canuel (Team Canada)

Karol Ann Canuel (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 14

Kirsti Lay (Team Canada)

Kirsti Lay (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 14

Canadian road champion Annie Foreman Mackey (Sho-Air TWENTY20)

Canadian road champion Annie Foreman Mackey (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 14

Kirsti Lay (Team Canada) driving a break attempt with Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)

Kirsti Lay (Team Canada) driving a break attempt with Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 14

Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada)

Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 14

On the climb at Camp Fortune

On the climb at Camp Fortune
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 14

Race start

Race start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 14

Leah Kirchmann, Kirsti Lay , Joelle Numainville and Kendall Ryan sprint

Leah Kirchmann, Kirsti Lay , Joelle Numainville and Kendall Ryan sprint
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 14

Kirsti Lay, Leah Kirchmann, Kendall Ryan on the podium

Kirsti Lay, Leah Kirchmann, Kendall Ryan on the podium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Team Canada went 1-2 on Saturday at the Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau, with Leah Kirchmann taking the win ahead of teammate Kirsti Lay. American Kendall Ryan (Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank) rounded out the podium.

The eighth edition of the UCI race took the riders out for two loops in the Gatineau Park before heading into the centre of Gatineau for five laps of a 9.4-kilometre circuit, for a total of 104.4 kilometres of racing.

The opening circuits feature a long climb followed by an equally long descent, and two riders attacked from the gun - Emily Marcolini (Highgate Racing) and Emily Flynn (Cyclery-4iiii) - hoping to get a gap before the climb. However, Team Canada was setting a strong tempo and both riders were caught before the top of the climb on the first lap.

"I started the day optimistic," explained Kirchmann, "and the team, Team Canada, we believed we had a super strong roster and that we could win the race. Originally we wanted to make it a hard and aggressive race especially through the two laps through the park and we wanted to make the Camp Fortune climb hard. The first time we set a hard pace, and the second time we wanted to force a selection but, unfortunately, my derailleur kind of exploded on the base of the climb. This forced us to change our plan. But the team was amazing, they came and brought me back to the group and then from there we reassessed."

Lay said, "I knew I was a worker today, we wanted to make the climbs hard, so I did some efforts there and tried to get on a break. We communicated well and bought into the team goals and I think that is the key to the success. We believed in Leah and I had no problem laying myself out there for her because I knew she would be great. It worked well and bodes well for going forward to whoever is on the Worlds team."

The field came into the finishing circuits intact, however, two laps in Australian Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing) attacked and carved out a 30 second-plus lead before she was shut down by the teams setting up for a sprint. Steph Roorda (Sho-Air Twenty20) tried a last lap attack but was quickly caught.

"Coming into the circuits, the first few were pretty aggressive," said Kirchmann, "but we made sure we had all the moves covered and even initiated a few ourselves. Coming into the last couple of laps, it seemed like teams wanted to keep it together for a sprint and we were also okay with that. The team was committed to setting me up in the best possible way."

Team Canada timed it perfectly, with Kirchmann coming off Lay's wheel in the final 100 metres. Lay's lead-out was so strong that she was able to hold on for second.

Lay explained the strategy for the finish, "We wanted to make the race hard just to begin with to make the selection a bit better. On the last lap, we just wanted to be near the front but we knew we didn't want to go too early. There was a headwind and we didn't want anyone to come around. Leah (Kirchmann) and I actual started a couple wheels back but we stayed calm and came up the inside and no one shut the door on us so it was perfect timing. I didn't anticipate myself being there that late, but I knew she had a good sprint and I hung on for second."

"It was amazing coming into the finish how the team came together," said Kirchmann. "We don't normally race together, but the girls did an amazing job of just staying patient, using other teams as long as possible. Coming down the long straight Katherine (Maine) and Sara (Poidevin) were able to maintain position and then Karol Ann (Canuel) drove it through the roundabout. Kirsti (Lay) lost a few positions but were making it up in the final corner. Kirsti was able to deliver me with a lot of speed, so much so that she managed to finish second. I head back to Europe tomorrow to meet up with my team and do the Women's Tour of Britain and then come back for Nationals." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Canada2:50:21
2Kirsti Lay (Can) Team Canada
3Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Équipe du Québec
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
6Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
7Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
8Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
9Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
10Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:04
11Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
12Daphne Karagianis (Can) Velo Classic p/b STAN'S NoTubes
13Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
14Elisabeth Albert (Can) Équipe du Québec
15Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
16Catherine Ouellette (Can) The Cyclery - 4iiii
17Carrie Cartmill (Can) Rise Racing
18Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
19Irena Ossola (Can) Sas - Macogep
20Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Fearless Femme Racing
21Alizée Brien (Can) Équipe du Québec
22Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
23Flora Yan (Can) Fearless Femme Racing
24Cynthia Frazier (Can) Velo Classic p/b STAN'S NoTubes
25Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
26Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery - 4iiii
27Véronique Bilodeau (Can) Sas - Macogep
28Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
29Genevieve Whitson (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
30Marjolaine Bazin (Can) Sas - Macogep
31Sara Poidevin (Can) Team Canada
32Katherine Maine (Can) Team Canada
33Sara Giovannetti (Can) The Cyclery - 4iiii
34Annie Foreman Mackey (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
35Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
36Haley Gill (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
37Jennifer Luebke (Can) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
38Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale0:00:12
39Tarah Cole (Can) Fearless Femme Racing
40Ann Pascale Ouellet (Can) Desjardins-Ford
41Lucy Bechtel (Can) Fearless Femme Racing
42Luce Bourbeau (Can) Équipe du Québec
43Sophie Bernard (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
44Allyson Gillard (Can) Desjardins-Ford
45Jodi Wendland (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
46Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) Sas - Macogep0:00:17
47Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Team Canada0:00:22
48Nicole Mertz (Can) Velo Classic p/b STAN'S NoTubes0:01:26
49Ruby West (Can) Rise Racing0:06:18
50Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Stingray/Trek par Ultime Vélo0:06:19
51Lorie Nedescu (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
52Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Sas - Macogep
53Alexa Gubinski (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale0:06:22
54Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing0:06:25
55Olivia Ray (Can) Stingray/Trek par Ultime Vélo0:10:30
56Tara Macdonald (Can) Stingray/Trek par Ultime Vélo0:10:34
57Helene Pilote Fortin (Can) Stingray/Trek par Ultime Vélo
58Nicole Lentini (Can) Highgate Racing p/b d'Ornellas0:11:01
59Emily Marcolini (Can) Highgate Racing p/b d'Ornellas
60Clio Dinan (Can) Velo Classic p/b STAN'S NoTubes0:14:53
61Allison Beveridge (Can) Team Canada0:14:55
DNFKathryn Buss (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFAdriane Provost (Can) Sas - Macogep
DNFLaurie Jussaume (Can) Équipe du Québec
DNFEmily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery - 4iiii
DNFKinley Gibson (Can) The Cyclery - 4iiii
DNFDevaney Collier (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
DNFCarly George (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
DNFStephanie Bester (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
DNFIsabelle Mayrand (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
DNFMarie-Renee Vial (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
DNFElise Piedalue (Can) Stingray/Trek par Ultime Vélo
DNFGenevieve Fradet Carlos (Can) Stingray/Trek par Ultime Vélo
DNFDafne Theroux Zquierdo (Can) Desjardins-Ford
DNFOlivia Baril (Can) Desjardins-Ford
DNFIvana Gotzeva (Can) Highgate Racing p/b d'Ornellas
DNFAubrie Desylva (Can) Highgate Racing p/b d'Ornellas
DNFBrittlee Bowman (Can) Velo Classic p/b STAN'S NoTubes

 

 

