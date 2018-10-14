Trending

Curtis White doubles up at at Gran Prix of Gloucester

Maher second on day 2, followed by Clark in third

Curtis White wins day 1 at Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)
Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Curtis White

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)
Curtis White en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)
Curtis White en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)
Curtis White en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)
Curtis White en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)
Curtis White wins day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)
The men's elite podium on day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)
Curtis White on the Gran Prix of Gloucester podium

(Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) put in a late-race attack to repeat for the Elite Men’s win Sunday at the Gran Prix of Gloucester.

The Elite Men’s race proved to be a punchy group race, with riders from Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com dictating the tactics. Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) would lead for several laps before setting things up for teammate White.

“The course, today, seemed like it played towards group racing, it was a bit tactical,” said White, who won the eight-lap race in 1:01:04. “Cooper Willsey was off the front early, so that put pressure on guys like Tobin Ortenblad, Jamey Driscoll. Jamey got to the front (chase group) and closed the gap quick, so that we were all together. He had started the attack and strung the field out.

“Jamey was putting in a good dig with, like, four (laps) to go, and then he unfortunately clipped a stake (fence). It was unfortunate for him, but I think it also worked to my benefit. That was something I had to capitalize on and that was the gap. Once I got the gap, I wanted to crank out some of the fastest lap times that I could, work on accelerations.”

The race for second place would take place after Driscoll (Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans-DNA Cycling) got tangled in the fencing near the pit entrances with three laps to go. A group of four battled behind White - Lane Maher (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) and Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing). It would be White’s teammate Maher who would take the lead in the final turns of the race.

“Curtis attacked really hard, so that was pretty much gone, that was the win,” said Maher, who was 22 seconds behind White for second. “I got to go out to the front of the race for the first time on the last lap. I felt really good, so I decided to attack with a few minutes to go and it stuck. I just put my head down and went as hard as I could, and hoped for the best.”

Three more seconds back was Clark, who out-sprinted Ortenblad for third. Willsey would grab an extra second on Driscoll for the fifth place spot.

“After Curtis attacked, I went to the front. The Cannondale guys were racing as a team,” Clark said after the race. “I led the last lap. So I said ‘I have to lead out the sprint, and Tobin is fast!’ I didn’t even think about it, I just went on the pavement and (pounded it). I just went as hard as I could and didn’t look back. As soon as I crossed the line, I was like ‘I just got third at Gloucester.' And that is how it happened.”

The Vittoria Northeast Cyclocross Series continues in November with races three and four at The Verge Northampton International in Northampton, Mass. Noble and White will wear the Verge leader’s jerseys for the Elite categories.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)1:01:04
2Lane Maher (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld)0:00:19
3Anthony Clark (Squid Squad)0:00:22
4Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin)0:00:23
5Cooper Willsey (Cannodale Pb Cyclocrossworld.Co)0:00:26
6James Driscoll (Pivot-Maxxis P/B Stans-Dna Cycl)0:00:27
7Spencer Petrov (Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.C)0:02:10
8Sam Noel (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld )0:02:18
9Nicholas Lando (Uvm Cycling)0:02:29
10Michael Owens (Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm)0:02:54
11Merwin Davis (Komodo Collective P/B Cycle-Sma)0:02:58
12Derrick St John (Van Dessel P/B Hyperthreads)
13Marc Andre Daigle0:03:24
14Andrew Borden (Your Name Here)0:03:25
15Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:03:31
16Patrick Collins (Kb Photo Cx / A-D Bikes)0:03:32
17Michael Landry (Voler/Easton/Hrs/Rock Lobster)0:03:47
18Ben Frederick0:03:48
19Addison Minott (Daedalus & Allstonvelo)0:03:57
20Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Pivot Cycles Ote Canada)0:04:00
21Christian Sundquist (Twin Six Metal)0:04:01
22Bryan Horsley (Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor)0:04:38
23Breeze Keller (Velocio Northeast)0:04:51
24Benjamin Gomez Villafane (Garneau - Easton P/B Transition)0:05:04
25Christopher Niesen (Jam / Ncc)0:05:08
26Benjamin Ryan (New England Devo P/B Cadence We)
27Matthew Owens (Uvm Cycling)0:05:19
28David Maltais (Team Gris)0:05:31
@2LapSean Curran (Bicycle Express Racing)
@2LapJacob Leblanc (Comp Edge Racing)
@2LapAndy Scott (Riverside Racing)
@2LapZachary Curtis (Bmb Racing)
@2LapIan Gielar (Jam / Ncc)
@2LapKale Wenczel (Jam / Ncc)
@2LapNiles Gagnon (Grey Ghost Bicycles)
@2LapColin Reuter (B2C2 P/B Jra Cycles)
@2LapGregg Griffo (Park Ave Bike P/B Borah Teamwea)
@2LapGennaro Ameno (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
@2LapFinnegan Oconnor (Uvm Cycling)
@3LapScott Yarosh (Cyclonauts Racers)
@3LapBen Powers (Riverside Racing)
@4LapChristian Norvold (Jam / Ncc)
@4LapJames Norris (Cowbell Racing P/B World Bicycl)
@5LapDaniel Mccabe (Plant Power Racing P/B Vegan At)
@5LapDaniel Fitzgibbons (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
@5LapAndrew Loaiza (Cyclepath Pdx)
@6LapShawn Mottram (Sherpa)
DNFJack Kisseberth (Garneau Easton P/B Transitions )
DNFJeremy Powers (Pactimo / Fuji / Sram)
DNFScott Myers
DNFTravis Wold (Spin Arts Cycling)
DNSDylan Mcnicholas (Polartec)
DNSJoseph Schmalz (Tradewind Energy Cycling Team)
DNSGarrick Valverde (Tradewind Energy Cycling Team)
DNSCamden Black Ingersoll (Downeast Racing)

 

