Image 1 of 9 Curtis White wins day 1 at Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 2 of 9 Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Curtis White (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 3 of 9 Curtis White en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 4 of 9 Curtis White en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 5 of 9 Curtis White en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 6 of 9 Curtis White en route to winning day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 7 of 9 Curtis White wins day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 8 of 9 The men's elite podium on day 2 at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 9 of 9 Curtis White on the Gran Prix of Gloucester podium (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) put in a late-race attack to repeat for the Elite Men’s win Sunday at the Gran Prix of Gloucester.

The Elite Men’s race proved to be a punchy group race, with riders from Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com dictating the tactics. Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) would lead for several laps before setting things up for teammate White.

“The course, today, seemed like it played towards group racing, it was a bit tactical,” said White, who won the eight-lap race in 1:01:04. “Cooper Willsey was off the front early, so that put pressure on guys like Tobin Ortenblad, Jamey Driscoll. Jamey got to the front (chase group) and closed the gap quick, so that we were all together. He had started the attack and strung the field out.

“Jamey was putting in a good dig with, like, four (laps) to go, and then he unfortunately clipped a stake (fence). It was unfortunate for him, but I think it also worked to my benefit. That was something I had to capitalize on and that was the gap. Once I got the gap, I wanted to crank out some of the fastest lap times that I could, work on accelerations.”

The race for second place would take place after Driscoll (Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans-DNA Cycling) got tangled in the fencing near the pit entrances with three laps to go. A group of four battled behind White - Lane Maher (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) and Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing). It would be White’s teammate Maher who would take the lead in the final turns of the race.

“Curtis attacked really hard, so that was pretty much gone, that was the win,” said Maher, who was 22 seconds behind White for second. “I got to go out to the front of the race for the first time on the last lap. I felt really good, so I decided to attack with a few minutes to go and it stuck. I just put my head down and went as hard as I could, and hoped for the best.”

Three more seconds back was Clark, who out-sprinted Ortenblad for third. Willsey would grab an extra second on Driscoll for the fifth place spot.

“After Curtis attacked, I went to the front. The Cannondale guys were racing as a team,” Clark said after the race. “I led the last lap. So I said ‘I have to lead out the sprint, and Tobin is fast!’ I didn’t even think about it, I just went on the pavement and (pounded it). I just went as hard as I could and didn’t look back. As soon as I crossed the line, I was like ‘I just got third at Gloucester.' And that is how it happened.”

The Vittoria Northeast Cyclocross Series continues in November with races three and four at The Verge Northampton International in Northampton, Mass. Noble and White will wear the Verge leader’s jerseys for the Elite categories.

