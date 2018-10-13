Trending

Maine’s Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) took a commanding win for the Elite Women Saturday on the opening day of the Gran Prix of Gloucester, riding away solo for her seventh podium finish this ProCX season. Noble was victorious in dominant fashion, leading the race from start to finish. She finished the five-lap event in 46:28.

“Starting the race, it was still really slick,” Noble said. “It got super tacky by the end, but at the beginning it was really slippery. I wanted to be able to have my choice of lines and be able to dictate the pace, so I started hard. I was able to get a small lead and it felt good to just know that I had some wiggle room. I just wanted to leave it all out there.”

Erica Zaveta (Garneau-Easton p/b TLC), who was last on the ProCX podium as the winner both days at Nittany Lion Cross, raced to second place, 1:28 behind Noble. She had to whittle down a small group of riders later in the race.

“I feel like sometimes before the start it’s so nervous, that you have to get into the race before you can actually relax. So about two laps, I calmed down and then I just attacked the group and just rode good lines,” Zaveta said. “The key to this was not going too fast on just the fitness parts, so you are focused and smooth through all the technical parts. That’s what helped.”

Local favorite Crystal Anthony (Liv Cycling) fought hard in the 29-rider field to place third, 27 seconds behind Zaveta.

“I had a good start off the line, and then sort of got swarmed on the hill. My legs were not great today,” Anthony said. “Ellen had a really good jump on all of us. I was able to get a gap in the last lap, had enough of a gap to pull it off.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing)0:46:28
2Erica Zaveta (Garneau-Easton p/b TLC)0:01:28
3Crystal Anthony (Liv Cycling)0:01:55
4Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:02:07
5Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:02:47
6Natasha Elliott (Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads)0:02:48
7Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)0:03:28
8Taylor Kuyk-White (Philly Bike Expo)0:03:42
9Katherine Northcott0:03:48
10Brittlee Bowman (RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM)0:03:53
11Kelly Catale (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)0:03:57
12Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)0:04:01
13Jane Rossi (Rhode Island School of Design)0:04:42
14Meghan Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti)0:05:21
15Erin Faccone (Velocio NECX)0:05:45
16Leslie Lupien (Velocio NECX)0:05:52
17Jauron Vetter (Mad Alchemy | Zanconato)0:05:57
18Christin Reuter (Mad Alchemy | Zanconato)0:06:38
19Heather Richard (Ladies First Cycling)0:06:57
20Jenny Wojewoda (pedalpowertraining.com)0:07:24
21Clio Dinan0:08:03
22Kayla Brannen (Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycl)0:08:12
23Alix Norris (Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycl)0:08:20
24Alex Carlson (B2C2)0:08:48
25Lily Peck (Aether Racing)-2 laps
26Valerie Hopkins (Riverside Racing)-2 laps
27Anna Savage (JAM Fund / NCC)-2 laps
28Emily Molden (Nantucket Velo)-2 laps
29Paige Williams (BCA/Linen)-2 laps

 

