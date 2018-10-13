Noble wins Gran Prix of Gloucester opener
Zaveta is second, followed by Anthony
Elite Women Day 1: Gloucester - Gloucester
Maine’s Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) took a commanding win for the Elite Women Saturday on the opening day of the Gran Prix of Gloucester, riding away solo for her seventh podium finish this ProCX season. Noble was victorious in dominant fashion, leading the race from start to finish. She finished the five-lap event in 46:28.
“Starting the race, it was still really slick,” Noble said. “It got super tacky by the end, but at the beginning it was really slippery. I wanted to be able to have my choice of lines and be able to dictate the pace, so I started hard. I was able to get a small lead and it felt good to just know that I had some wiggle room. I just wanted to leave it all out there.”
Erica Zaveta (Garneau-Easton p/b TLC), who was last on the ProCX podium as the winner both days at Nittany Lion Cross, raced to second place, 1:28 behind Noble. She had to whittle down a small group of riders later in the race.
“I feel like sometimes before the start it’s so nervous, that you have to get into the race before you can actually relax. So about two laps, I calmed down and then I just attacked the group and just rode good lines,” Zaveta said. “The key to this was not going too fast on just the fitness parts, so you are focused and smooth through all the technical parts. That’s what helped.”
Local favorite Crystal Anthony (Liv Cycling) fought hard in the 29-rider field to place third, 27 seconds behind Zaveta.
“I had a good start off the line, and then sort of got swarmed on the hill. My legs were not great today,” Anthony said. “Ellen had a really good jump on all of us. I was able to get a gap in the last lap, had enough of a gap to pull it off.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:46:28
|2
|Erica Zaveta (Garneau-Easton p/b TLC)
|0:01:28
|3
|Crystal Anthony (Liv Cycling)
|0:01:55
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:02:07
|5
|Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:02:47
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads)
|0:02:48
|7
|Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)
|0:03:28
|8
|Taylor Kuyk-White (Philly Bike Expo)
|0:03:42
|9
|Katherine Northcott
|0:03:48
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (RSCX - House Ind - DWR - HM)
|0:03:53
|11
|Kelly Catale (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)
|0:03:57
|12
|Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|0:04:01
|13
|Jane Rossi (Rhode Island School of Design)
|0:04:42
|14
|Meghan Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti)
|0:05:21
|15
|Erin Faccone (Velocio NECX)
|0:05:45
|16
|Leslie Lupien (Velocio NECX)
|0:05:52
|17
|Jauron Vetter (Mad Alchemy | Zanconato)
|0:05:57
|18
|Christin Reuter (Mad Alchemy | Zanconato)
|0:06:38
|19
|Heather Richard (Ladies First Cycling)
|0:06:57
|20
|Jenny Wojewoda (pedalpowertraining.com)
|0:07:24
|21
|Clio Dinan
|0:08:03
|22
|Kayla Brannen (Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycl)
|0:08:12
|23
|Alix Norris (Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycl)
|0:08:20
|24
|Alex Carlson (B2C2)
|0:08:48
|25
|Lily Peck (Aether Racing)
|-2 laps
|26
|Valerie Hopkins (Riverside Racing)
|-2 laps
|27
|Anna Savage (JAM Fund / NCC)
|-2 laps
|28
|Emily Molden (Nantucket Velo)
|-2 laps
|29
|Paige Williams (BCA/Linen)
|-2 laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy