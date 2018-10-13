Image 1 of 5 Curtis White wins day 1 at Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 2 of 5 Curtis White wins day 1 at Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 3 of 5 The men's podium from day 1 at Gran Prix of Gloucester: Kisseberth, White and Driscoll (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 4 of 5 The men's podium from day 1 at Gran Prix of Gloucester: Kisseberth, White and Driscoll (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi) Image 5 of 5 Curtis White (Image credit: Peter Pellizzi)

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) took the win in the elite men's race Saturday on the opening day of the Gran Prix of Gloucester., his first ProCX victory of the year.

White put the pressure on late in the race, taking Jack Kisseberth (Garneau Easton p/b Transitions) with him to the lead. But a late race effort from Cooper Willsey (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) and Jamey Driscoll (Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans-DNA Cycling) made the final half of a lap a four-up sprint to the line.

“I wanted to make sure the position was good, to watch the other guys, see where they were strong, where they were weak,” White said about the early laps of the race. “With three to go, I hit it over the climb and the pavement. Jack (Kisseberth) was the only one who could stay with me. Then for the last lap, lap and a half, it was pretty tactical.”

White would claim the win in 57:45. Kisseberth would follow three seconds back for second place. The ride of the day came from Driscoll, who worked his way through most of the 52-rider field to the front of the race. He would need afterburners to edge Willsey at the line for third.

“It was one of the worst first minutes of a race I can remember,” Driscoll said with a laugh. “Off the line, feeling a little out-gunned on the pavement. It was a hot mess for me out there. And then when I finally settled in through the zig-zags up here, it was single file and I was close to 30th. It was full gas, as hard as I could and trying to (chase) those guys.

“I was essentially at the mercy of them resting up, because it ended up being a fast day in terms of conditions for us. When I caught those guys, I knew that first and second (riders) were up the road, and so the best thing for me to do was rest up there and try to wait for the last podium spot, which I fortunately did get.”

UCI Elite Class 2 races will be held again on Sunday for the professional women and men. These races will also provide points for ProCX national standings. Heading into tomorrow, Noble and White will wear the coveted Verge leader’s jerseys for the Vittoria Series.

ProCX races will also continue in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday. Two days of C2 races are part of the weekend schedule for the Alfalfa’s Eldora US Open of Cyclocross at Valmont Bike Park.

The USA Cycling American Cyclocross Calendar (ACXC) will make a second stop for the season Oct. 13-14 in Memphis, Tenn. for the Tri-Star CX. This two-day event takes place at the popular Shelby Farms Park, which boasts 4,500 acres of green space, 40-plus miles of trails, and more than 20 lakes. It is managed by the nonprofit Shelby Farms Park Conservancy. This is the second year Tri-Star CX has been part of the ACXC.

