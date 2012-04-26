Stevens continues strong results with Gracia-Orlova stage win
American takes GC lead over German teammate Worrack
Stage 1: Detmarovice - Štramberk
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) confirmed herself as one of the top uphill sprinters in the world: following her impressive victory in Flèche Wallonne, she nabbed another victory on stage 1 of Gracia-Orlova ahead of Sharon Laws (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and Alena Amialiusik (Be Pink).
Stevens prevailed on the steep, cobbled climb to the finish in Štramberk at the end of a 105.1km stage from Detmarovice.
"I'm starting to really like these uphill finishes," Stevens said after the race. "I'm not sure what's happening but I'm enjoying it."
With her win, Stevens inherited the overall race lead from her German teammate Trixi Worrack, who finished four seconds behind in eighth place on the stage. She now trails Stevens by 12 seconds in the general classification.
"It was amazing. We went into the race in the perfect position and it all went to plan. Except at the end I wanted to try to lead out Trixi but I think I got a little over-excited and jumped too hard," Stevens said. "I'll have to make up for that."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|2:55:52
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|4
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|5
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|6
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:04
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|9
|Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:06
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|11
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|13
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|14
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|15
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|16
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|17
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|18
|Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|19
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|20
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:00:11
|21
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|22
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|23
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|24
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|25
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland
|26
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia
|27
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|28
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland
|29
|Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:00:17
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:23
|31
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|32
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|33
|Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|34
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|35
|Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|36
|Evelyn Garcia Marroquin (ESa) Be Pink
|37
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:30
|38
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|39
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:39
|40
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
|41
|Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink
|42
|Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine
|43
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|44
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|0:00:48
|45
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|46
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
|47
|Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|48
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|49
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|50
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|51
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|52
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|53
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|54
|Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|55
|Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope
|56
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|57
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|58
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|59
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia
|0:00:53
|60
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
|0:00:58
|61
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|62
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|63
|Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|64
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|65
|Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|66
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|67
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|68
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:02
|69
|Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|70
|Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:01:16
|71
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:01:24
|72
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling
|0:01:16
|73
|Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:24
|74
|Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling
|75
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|76
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
|77
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:02:11
|78
|Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|79
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland
|0:03:22
|80
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|81
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|82
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:03:40
|83
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|0:06:11
|84
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:06:16
|85
|Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:06:21
|86
|Anna Kyva (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:25
|87
|Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:06:32
|88
|Monika Kadlecová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:06:36
|89
|Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:47
|90
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria
|91
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:06:53
|92
|Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:07:36
|93
|Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic
|94
|Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:08:00
|95
|Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:08:11
|96
|Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|97
|Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:09:11
|98
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:10:12
|99
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:10:19
|100
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia
|0:10:51
|101
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
|0:10:57
|102
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:11:45
|103
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:12:02
|104
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|0:17:01
|105
|Vendula Kuntová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:17:11
|106
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|0:17:14
|107
|Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:17:19
|108
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:17:24
|109
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|0:17:27
|110
|Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:17:46
|111
|Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:18:01
|112
|Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:18:04
|113
|Joanna Dubieniecka (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:18:10
|114
|Linda Vítová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:20:23
|115
|Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:22:30
|HD
|Nina Schultz-Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:35:44
|HD
|Lucie Macíková (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:35:53
|HD
|Julia Jurcová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:49:34
|HD
|Zuzana Šmídová (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:57:51
|HD
|Romina Golub (Cro) Croatia
|1:17:23
|HD
|Sara Cafuk (Cro) Croatia
|1:17:39
|DNF
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|DNF
|Kateryna Zavala (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Karla Covic (Cro) Croatia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|25
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|16
|4
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|14
|5
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|12
|6
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|8
|9
|Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|7
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|11
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|5
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|2
|15
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|2
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|3
|pts
|2
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|4
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|4
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|2
|5
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|5
|pts
|2
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland
|4
|3
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|2
|5
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|4
|3
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|4
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|4
|3
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|3
|4
|Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|2
|5
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|8:47:46
|2
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:02
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Russia
|0:00:19
|5
|Ukraine
|0:00:44
|6
|MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:47
|7
|Be Pink
|0:00:54
|8
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:00:58
|9
|Australia
|0:01:10
|10
|Poland
|11
|Sweden
|0:01:38
|12
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:43
|13
|Austria
|0:01:47
|14
|DPD - Pakketservice
|0:01:53
|15
|LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów
|0:02:06
|16
|Polet Garmin
|0:02:39
|17
|Bigla Cycling
|0:03:18
|18
|NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:09:00
|19
|Czech Republic
|0:15:15
|20
|Blue Water Ladies
|0:20:51
|21
|Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:29:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|2:58:32
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:12
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|0:00:16
|6
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:21
|8
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:22
|9
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:00:23
|11
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:24
|12
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|0:00:25
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|15
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|16
|Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|17
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|0:00:28
|18
|Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|20
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|21
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:00:32
|22
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|23
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia
|0:00:33
|24
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland
|0:00:34
|25
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:35
|26
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:00:37
|27
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|28
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:39
|29
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland
|0:00:40
|30
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|31
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|32
|Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:41
|33
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|0:00:42
|34
|Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:00:50
|35
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden
|36
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:52
|37
|Evelyn Garcia Marroquin (ESa) Be Pink
|0:00:53
|38
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|0:00:55
|39
|Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:00
|40
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|41
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|42
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:01:01
|43
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|44
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
|0:01:04
|45
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:01:05
|46
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|47
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:01:06
|48
|Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink
|0:01:09
|49
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|0:01:10
|50
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:11
|51
|Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope
|52
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:01:12
|53
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:01:13
|54
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia
|0:01:14
|55
|Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:01:16
|56
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|57
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|0:01:19
|58
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|59
|Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|0:01:20
|60
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|61
|Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|62
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
|0:01:21
|63
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|64
|Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:01:22
|65
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|0:01:24
|66
|Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:01:25
|67
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
|0:01:26
|68
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:27
|69
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:01:35
|70
|Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling
|0:01:40
|71
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling
|0:01:42
|72
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:45
|73
|Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:01:47
|74
|Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:49
|75
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
|76
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:01:52
|77
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:02:37
|78
|Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:02:41
|79
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland
|0:03:42
|80
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:03:48
|81
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|82
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:04
|83
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:06:36
|84
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|0:06:39
|85
|Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:06:53
|86
|Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:07:01
|87
|Anna Kyva (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:07:03
|88
|Monika Kadlecová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:07:13
|89
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria
|90
|Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:21
|91
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:07:40
|92
|Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:08:09
|93
|Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:10
|94
|Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:08:30
|95
|Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:08:34
|96
|Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:08:35
|97
|Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:09:34
|98
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:10:39
|99
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:10:41
|100
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
|0:11:21
|101
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia
|102
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:12:14
|103
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:12:21
|104
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|0:17:19
|105
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|0:17:41
|106
|Vendula Kuntová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:17:47
|107
|Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:17:50
|108
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|109
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|0:18:05
|110
|Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:18:13
|111
|Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:18:27
|112
|Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:18:38
|113
|Joanna Dubieniecka (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:18:58
|114
|Linda Vítová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:21:02
|115
|Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:23:08
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:38
|4
|Russia
|0:00:53
|5
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:01:22
|6
|MCipollini Giambenini
|7
|Ukraine
|0:01:26
|8
|Australia
|0:01:29
|9
|Be Pink
|0:01:33
|10
|Poland
|0:01:50
|11
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:12
|12
|Sweden
|0:02:17
|13
|DPD - Pakketservice
|0:02:19
|14
|Austria
|0:02:37
|15
|LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów
|0:03:05
|16
|Polet Garmin
|0:03:23
|17
|Bigla Cycling
|0:03:55
|18
|NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:09:43
|19
|Czech Republic
|0:16:23
|20
|Blue Water Ladies
|0:21:28
|21
|Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:31:06
