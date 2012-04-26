Trending

Stevens continues strong results with Gracia-Orlova stage win

American takes GC lead over German teammate Worrack

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) confirmed herself as one of the top uphill sprinters in the world: following her impressive victory in Flèche Wallonne, she nabbed another victory on stage 1 of Gracia-Orlova ahead of Sharon Laws (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and Alena Amialiusik (Be Pink).

Stevens prevailed on the steep, cobbled climb to the finish in Štramberk at the end of a 105.1km stage from Detmarovice.

"I'm starting to really like these uphill finishes," Stevens said after the race. "I'm not sure what's happening but I'm enjoying it."

With her win, Stevens inherited the overall race lead from her German teammate Trixi Worrack, who finished four seconds behind in eighth place on the stage. She now trails Stevens by 12 seconds in the general classification.

"It was amazing. We went into the race in the perfect position and it all went to plan. Except at the end I wanted to try to lead out Trixi but I think I got a little over-excited and jumped too hard," Stevens said. "I'll have to make up for that."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon2:55:52
2Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:02
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
4Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
5Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
6Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:04
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
9Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:06
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
11Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:09
13Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
14Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
15Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
16Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
17Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
18Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
19Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
20Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:00:11
21Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
22Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
23Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
24Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
25Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland
26Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia
27Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
28Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland
29Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:00:17
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:23
31Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
32Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
33Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
34Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
35Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
36Evelyn Garcia Marroquin (ESa) Be Pink
37Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden0:00:30
38Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
39Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden0:00:39
40Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
41Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink
42Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine
43Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
44Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia0:00:48
45Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
46Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
47Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
48Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
49Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
50Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
51Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
52Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
53Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
54Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies
55Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope
56Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
57Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine
58Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
59Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia0:00:53
60Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria0:00:58
61Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
62Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
63Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
64Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
65Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
66Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
67Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
68Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:02
69Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
70Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:01:16
71Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:01:24
72Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling0:01:16
73Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:24
74Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling
75Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
76Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
77Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:02:11
78Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
79Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland0:03:22
80Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
81Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
82Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:03:40
83Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia0:06:11
84Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:06:16
85Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:06:21
86Anna Kyva (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:25
87Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:06:32
88Monika Kadlecová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:06:36
89Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:47
90Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria
91Monika Brzezna (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:06:53
92Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:07:36
93Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic
94Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden0:08:00
95Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:08:11
96Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
97Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:09:11
98Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden0:10:12
99Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:10:19
100Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia0:10:51
101Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland0:10:57
102Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:11:45
103Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:12:02
104Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia0:17:01
105Vendula Kuntová (Cze) Czech Republic0:17:11
106Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland0:17:14
107Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:17:19
108Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:17:24
109Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria0:17:27
110Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:17:46
111Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:18:01
112Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:18:04
113Joanna Dubieniecka (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:18:10
114Linda Vítová (Cze) Czech Republic0:20:23
115Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:22:30
HDNina Schultz-Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:35:44
HDLucie Macíková (Cze) Czech Republic0:35:53
HDJulia Jurcová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:49:34
HDZuzana Šmídová (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:57:51
HDRomina Golub (Cro) Croatia1:17:23
HDSara Cafuk (Cro) Croatia1:17:39
DNFPippa Handley (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
DNFKateryna Zavala (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFKarla Covic (Cro) Croatia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon25pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team20
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink16
4Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet14
5Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope12
6Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine10
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope9
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon8
9Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox7
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon6
11Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope5
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
13Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3
14Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia2
15Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1

Sprint 1 - Havírov, km 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3pts
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia2
3Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles1

Sprint 2 - Koprivnice, km 95
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia3pts
2Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia1

Mountain 1 - Bludovice, km 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine5pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink4
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon3
4Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink2
5Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Cervinky, km 28
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink5pts
2Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland4
3Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine3
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini2
5Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope1

Mountain 3 - Metylovice, km 75
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia5pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink4
3Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine3
4Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon1

Mountain 4 - Hukvaldy, km 87
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine5pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink4
3Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air3
4Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling2
5Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized - Lululemon8:47:46
2Vienne Futuroscope0:00:02
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:10
4Russia0:00:19
5Ukraine0:00:44
6MCipollini Giambenini0:00:47
7Be Pink0:00:54
8Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:00:58
9Australia0:01:10
10Poland
11Sweden0:01:38
12S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:43
13Austria0:01:47
14DPD - Pakketservice0:01:53
15LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów0:02:06
16Polet Garmin0:02:39
17Bigla Cycling0:03:18
18NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:09:00
19Czech Republic0:15:15
20Blue Water Ladies0:20:51
21Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:29:44

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon2:58:32
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:12
3Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:13
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink0:00:16
6Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:20
7Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:21
8Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:22
9Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
10Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:00:23
11Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:24
12Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia0:00:25
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:26
14Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
15Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
16Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
17Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia0:00:28
18Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:31
19Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
20Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
21Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:00:32
22Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
23Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia0:00:33
24Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland0:00:34
25Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:35
26Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:00:37
27Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
28Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:39
29Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland0:00:40
30Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
32Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:41
33Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia0:00:42
34Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:00:50
35Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden
36Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:52
37Evelyn Garcia Marroquin (ESa) Be Pink0:00:53
38Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia0:00:55
39Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:00
40Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
41Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
42Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden0:01:01
43Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
44Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia0:01:04
45Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:01:05
46Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
47Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:01:06
48Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink0:01:09
49Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia0:01:10
50Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:01:11
51Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope
52Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:01:12
53Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:01:13
54Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia0:01:14
55Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:01:16
56Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine
57Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria0:01:19
58Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
59Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland0:01:20
60Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
61Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
62Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink0:01:21
63Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
64Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:01:22
65Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink0:01:24
66Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:01:25
67Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria0:01:26
68Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:27
69Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:01:35
70Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling0:01:40
71Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling0:01:42
72Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:45
73Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:01:47
74Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:49
75Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
76Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:01:52
77Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:02:37
78Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:02:41
79Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland0:03:42
80Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:03:48
81Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
82Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:04
83Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:06:36
84Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia0:06:39
85Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:06:53
86Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:07:01
87Anna Kyva (Ukr) Ukraine0:07:03
88Monika Kadlecová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:07:13
89Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria
90Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:21
91Monika Brzezna (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:07:40
92Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:08:09
93Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:10
94Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden0:08:30
95Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:08:34
96Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:08:35
97Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:09:34
98Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden0:10:39
99Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:10:41
100Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland0:11:21
101Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia
102Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:12:14
103Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:12:21
104Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia0:17:19
105Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland0:17:41
106Vendula Kuntová (Cze) Czech Republic0:17:47
107Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:17:50
108Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies
109Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria0:18:05
110Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:18:13
111Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:18:27
112Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:18:38
113Joanna Dubieniecka (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:18:58
114Linda Vítová (Cze) Czech Republic0:21:02
115Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:23:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon25pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team20
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink16
4Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet14
5Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope12
6Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine10
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope9
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon8
9Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox7
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon6
11Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope5
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
13Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3
14Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia2
15Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink17pts
2Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine16
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia5
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon4
5Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland4
6Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air3
7Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini2
9Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink2
10Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling2
11Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia1
12Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
13Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope1

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink17pts
2Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine16
3Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team5
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia5
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon4
6Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia4
7Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland4
8Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air3
9Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia3
10Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
11Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini2
12Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink2
13Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling2
14Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles1
15Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized - Lululemon8:56:11
2AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:32
3Vienne Futuroscope0:00:38
4Russia0:00:53
5Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:01:22
6MCipollini Giambenini
7Ukraine0:01:26
8Australia0:01:29
9Be Pink0:01:33
10Poland0:01:50
11S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:12
12Sweden0:02:17
13DPD - Pakketservice0:02:19
14Austria0:02:37
15LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów0:03:05
16Polet Garmin0:03:23
17Bigla Cycling0:03:55
18NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:09:43
19Czech Republic0:16:23
20Blue Water Ladies0:21:28
21Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:31:06

 

