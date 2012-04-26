Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) confirmed herself as one of the top uphill sprinters in the world: following her impressive victory in Flèche Wallonne, she nabbed another victory on stage 1 of Gracia-Orlova ahead of Sharon Laws (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and Alena Amialiusik (Be Pink).

Stevens prevailed on the steep, cobbled climb to the finish in Štramberk at the end of a 105.1km stage from Detmarovice.

"I'm starting to really like these uphill finishes," Stevens said after the race. "I'm not sure what's happening but I'm enjoying it."

With her win, Stevens inherited the overall race lead from her German teammate Trixi Worrack, who finished four seconds behind in eighth place on the stage. She now trails Stevens by 12 seconds in the general classification.

"It was amazing. We went into the race in the perfect position and it all went to plan. Except at the end I wanted to try to lead out Trixi but I think I got a little over-excited and jumped too hard," Stevens said. "I'll have to make up for that."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 2:55:52 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 4 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 5 Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope 6 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:04 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 9 Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:06 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon 11 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:09 13 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 14 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia 15 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 16 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 17 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 18 Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 19 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia 20 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:00:11 21 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine 22 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 23 Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 24 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 25 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland 26 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia 27 Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 28 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland 29 Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 0:00:17 30 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:23 31 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 32 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 33 Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 34 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 35 Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 36 Evelyn Garcia Marroquin (ESa) Be Pink 37 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden 0:00:30 38 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope 39 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 0:00:39 40 Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia 41 Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink 42 Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine 43 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden 44 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia 0:00:48 45 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 46 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink 47 Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 48 Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 49 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 50 Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles 51 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling 52 Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 53 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon 54 Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies 55 Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope 56 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 57 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine 58 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 59 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia 0:00:53 60 Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria 0:00:58 61 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 62 Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 63 Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 64 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 65 Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles 66 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 67 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 68 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:02 69 Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 70 Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:01:16 71 Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 0:01:24 72 Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling 0:01:16 73 Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:01:24 74 Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling 75 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 76 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden 77 Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 0:02:11 78 Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 79 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland 0:03:22 80 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles 81 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 82 Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:03:40 83 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia 0:06:11 84 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink 0:06:16 85 Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:06:21 86 Anna Kyva (Ukr) Ukraine 0:06:25 87 Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 0:06:32 88 Monika Kadlecová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 0:06:36 89 Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic 0:06:47 90 Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria 91 Monika Brzezna (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:06:53 92 Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:07:36 93 Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic 94 Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 0:08:00 95 Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies 0:08:11 96 Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 97 Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 0:09:11 98 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden 0:10:12 99 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling 0:10:19 100 Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia 0:10:51 101 Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland 0:10:57 102 Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling 0:11:45 103 Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies 0:12:02 104 Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia 0:17:01 105 Vendula Kuntová (Cze) Czech Republic 0:17:11 106 Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland 0:17:14 107 Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling 0:17:19 108 Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies 0:17:24 109 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 0:17:27 110 Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:17:46 111 Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:18:01 112 Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:18:04 113 Joanna Dubieniecka (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:18:10 114 Linda Vítová (Cze) Czech Republic 0:20:23 115 Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 0:22:30 HD Nina Schultz-Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies 0:35:44 HD Lucie Macíková (Cze) Czech Republic 0:35:53 HD Julia Jurcová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 0:49:34 HD Zuzana Šmídová (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 0:57:51 HD Romina Golub (Cro) Croatia 1:17:23 HD Sara Cafuk (Cro) Croatia 1:17:39 DNF Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles DNF Kateryna Zavala (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Karla Covic (Cro) Croatia

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 25 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 20 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 16 4 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 14 5 Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope 12 6 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 10 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 9 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 8 9 Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 7 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon 6 11 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 5 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 13 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 14 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia 2 15 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1

Sprint 1 - Havírov, km 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 2 3 Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 1

Sprint 2 - Koprivnice, km 95 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 3 pts 2 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 1

Mountain 1 - Bludovice, km 22 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 5 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 4 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 3 4 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 2 5 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Cervinky, km 28 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 5 pts 2 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland 4 3 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 3 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 2 5 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope 1

Mountain 3 - Metylovice, km 75 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 5 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 4 3 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 3 4 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 1

Mountain 4 - Hukvaldy, km 87 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 5 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 4 3 Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 3 4 Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling 2 5 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Specialized - Lululemon 8:47:46 2 Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:02 3 AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Russia 0:00:19 5 Ukraine 0:00:44 6 MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:47 7 Be Pink 0:00:54 8 Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:00:58 9 Australia 0:01:10 10 Poland 11 Sweden 0:01:38 12 S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:01:43 13 Austria 0:01:47 14 DPD - Pakketservice 0:01:53 15 LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów 0:02:06 16 Polet Garmin 0:02:39 17 Bigla Cycling 0:03:18 18 NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:09:00 19 Czech Republic 0:15:15 20 Blue Water Ladies 0:20:51 21 Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 0:29:44

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 2:58:32 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 0:00:12 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 0:00:16 6 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:20 7 Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:21 8 Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:22 9 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 10 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:00:23 11 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:24 12 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia 0:00:25 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:26 14 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 15 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia 16 Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 17 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 0:00:28 18 Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:31 19 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 20 Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 21 Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:00:32 22 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 23 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia 0:00:33 24 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland 0:00:34 25 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:35 26 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:00:37 27 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 28 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:39 29 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland 0:00:40 30 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 31 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 32 Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:41 33 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 0:00:42 34 Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 0:00:50 35 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden 36 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:52 37 Evelyn Garcia Marroquin (ESa) Be Pink 0:00:53 38 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 0:00:55 39 Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine 0:01:00 40 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope 41 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon 42 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 0:01:01 43 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden 44 Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia 0:01:04 45 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 0:01:05 46 Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 47 Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles 0:01:06 48 Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink 0:01:09 49 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia 0:01:10 50 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 0:01:11 51 Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope 52 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling 0:01:12 53 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:01:13 54 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia 0:01:14 55 Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies 0:01:16 56 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine 57 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 0:01:19 58 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 59 Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 0:01:20 60 Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 61 Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 62 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink 0:01:21 63 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 64 Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 0:01:22 65 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 0:01:24 66 Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles 0:01:25 67 Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria 0:01:26 68 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:27 69 Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:01:35 70 Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling 0:01:40 71 Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling 0:01:42 72 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:01:45 73 Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:01:47 74 Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:01:49 75 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden 76 Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 0:01:52 77 Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 0:02:37 78 Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:02:41 79 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland 0:03:42 80 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:03:48 81 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles 82 Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:04:04 83 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink 0:06:36 84 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia 0:06:39 85 Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:06:53 86 Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 0:07:01 87 Anna Kyva (Ukr) Ukraine 0:07:03 88 Monika Kadlecová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 0:07:13 89 Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria 90 Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic 0:07:21 91 Monika Brzezna (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:07:40 92 Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:08:09 93 Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic 0:08:10 94 Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 0:08:30 95 Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies 0:08:34 96 Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:08:35 97 Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin 0:09:34 98 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden 0:10:39 99 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling 0:10:41 100 Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland 0:11:21 101 Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia 102 Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling 0:12:14 103 Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies 0:12:21 104 Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia 0:17:19 105 Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland 0:17:41 106 Vendula Kuntová (Cze) Czech Republic 0:17:47 107 Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling 0:17:50 108 Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies 109 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 0:18:05 110 Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:18:13 111 Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:18:27 112 Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 0:18:38 113 Joanna Dubieniecka (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 0:18:58 114 Linda Vítová (Cze) Czech Republic 0:21:02 115 Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team 0:23:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 25 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 20 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 16 4 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet 14 5 Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope 12 6 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 10 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 9 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 8 9 Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 7 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon 6 11 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 5 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 13 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 14 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia 2 15 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 17 pts 2 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 16 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 5 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 4 5 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland 4 6 Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 3 7 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 8 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 2 9 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 2 10 Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling 2 11 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 1 12 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1 13 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope 1

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 17 pts 2 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 16 3 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 5 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 5 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 4 6 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 4 7 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland 4 8 Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air 3 9 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 3 10 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 11 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 2 12 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink 2 13 Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling 2 14 Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles 1 15 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope