Van Dijk tops time trial by slimmest margin

Race leader Stevens loses one hundredth of a second

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:35:27.46
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:00.01
3Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia0:01:05.90
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:01:12.81
5Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:01:31.33
6Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:32.00
7Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:07.55
8Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:15.30
9Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:02:26.54
10Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia0:02:36.30
11Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:37.40
12Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:02:37.86
13Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria0:02:47.85
14Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:56.13
15Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia0:03:03.21
16Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia0:03:03.60
17Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:03:13.34
18Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia0:03:13.66
19Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:15.61
20Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:03:20.44
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:20.63
22Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:57.61
23Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia0:03:25.54
24Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:27.36
25Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink0:03:37.53
26Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia0:03:40.13
27Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria0:03:44.63
28Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:03:52.50
29Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:54.05
30Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:03:54.24
31Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:57.52
32Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling0:04:00.83
33Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland0:04:04.64
34Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:06.21
35Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:09.20
36Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:11.31
37Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia0:04:12.96
38Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:04:13.59
39Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling0:04:14.56
40Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:04:19.02
41Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:19.89
42Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:25.52
43Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:04:30.59
44Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia0:04:32.68
45Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland0:04:36.19
46Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:04:42.42
47Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:42.48
48Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:04:47.19
49Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini0:04:52.71
50Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia0:04:57.27
51Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:04:57.71
52Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland0:04:59.58
53Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:59.74
54Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland0:05:07.52
55Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:05:07.74
56Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia0:05:13.76
57Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia0:05:17.00
58Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:05:24.71
59Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:05:26.36
60Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:05:28.16
61Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden0:05:29.06
62Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:05:29.38
63Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria0:05:34.19
64Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:37.86
65Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland0:05:38.68
66Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:05:23.97
67Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:05:46.29
68Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:05:52.03
69Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden0:05:52.30
70Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria0:05:53.24
71Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden0:05:54.19
72Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:05:55.92
73Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:05:57.14
74Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:05:57.49
75Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden0:05:57.93
76Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden0:05:59.51
77Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:06:01.23
78Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:06:06.06
79Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:06:07.81
80Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:06:22.13
81Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:06:38.71
82Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:06:39.57
83Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden0:06:39.76
84Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:06:49.23
85Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:49.38
86Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:06:49.53
87Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink0:06:51.31
88Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:51.55
89Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink0:06:53.51
90Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland0:06:53.99
91Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:07:02.76
92Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:07:04.42
93Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:07:08.66
94Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria0:07:09.22
95Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:07:14.24
96Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:07:20.13
97Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:07:34.46
98Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:07:41.22
99Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:07:48.56
100Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink0:07:48.92
101Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:07:50.53
102Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:07:52.13
103Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria0:08:08.57
104Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:08:16.56
105Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:08:30.55
106Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:40.00
OTLMonika Kadlecová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:09:15.27
OTLMartina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles0:09:22.73
OTLLinda Vítová (Cze) Czech Republic0:09:37.38
OTLVendula Kuntová (Cze) Czech Republic0:09:59.20
OTLMonika Brzezna (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:10:14.19
OTLJennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:10:35.76
OTLAnna Kyva (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:07.74
OTLJoanna Dubieniecka (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:13:00.92

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon10pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon9
3Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia8
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon7
5Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon6
6Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team5
7Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox4
8Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine3
9Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles2
10Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized - Lululemon1:47:34
2Russia0:05:55
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:56
4Ukraine0:07:36
5Australia0:08:08
6S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:08:57
7Vienne Futuroscope0:09:12
8Austria0:10:54
9Bigla Cycling0:11:45
10DPD - Pakketservice0:12:14
11Polet Garmin0:12:24
12Poland0:12:28
13Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:12:34
14MCipollini Giambenini0:13:23
15Be Pink0:14:40
16LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów0:15:10
17NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:15:42
18Sweden0:16:02
19Blue Water Ladies0:17:50
20Czech Republic0:18:13

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon3:33:59
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:13
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:01:25
4Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia0:01:32
5Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:45
6Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:29
7Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:02:32
8Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:38
9Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:02:53
10Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia0:03:05
11Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:20
12Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia0:03:30
13Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:38
14Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia0:03:46
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:47
16Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:03:50
18Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink0:03:54
19Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:58
20Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:02
21Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:05
22Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia0:04:14
23Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
24Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:04:19
25Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia0:04:25
26Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia0:04:30
27Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:37
28Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:42
29Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:04:43
30Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:48
31Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:52
32Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:04:55
33Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:04:59
34Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria0:05:04
35Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia0:05:08
36Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:05:17
37Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope0:05:18
38Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:22
39Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:05:34
40Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland0:05:35
41Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling0:05:41
42Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:05:48
43Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:05:51
44Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland0:05:56
45Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling0:05:57
46Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:58
47Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:00
48Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:06:01
49Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:06:04
50Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini0:06:15
51Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:06:17
52Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland0:06:19
53Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden0:06:31
54Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
55Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia0:06:32
56Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria0:06:34
57Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden0:06:48
58Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:07:00
59Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden0:07:01
60Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:07:13
61Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:07:14
62Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:07:22
63Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:07:25
64Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:07:29
65Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:07:35
66Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden0:07:44
67Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland0:07:47
68Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:07:55
69Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink0:08:01
70Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:06
71Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink0:08:18
72Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria0:08:28
73Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:08:41
74Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:08:46
75Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:08:50
76Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink0:09:10
77Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:09:44
78Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:10:09
79Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:10:37
80Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:11:09
81Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia0:11:37
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:12:02
83Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria0:12:48
84Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet0:12:49
85Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin0:13:27
86Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:13:51
87Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:14:01
88Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic0:15:02
89Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden0:15:10
90Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:15:14
91Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:15:24
92Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:15:43
93Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic0:16:01
94Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland0:16:29
95Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden0:16:31
96Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia0:16:35
97Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:19:56
98Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling0:20:45
99Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia0:21:52
100Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies0:23:48
101Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland0:24:36
102Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:25:07
103Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:25:55
104Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria0:26:14
105Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:26:29
106Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team0:31:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon34pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team25
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon16
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink16
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon15
6Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet14
7Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine13
8Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope12
9Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox11
10Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope9
11Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia8
12Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon6
13Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope5
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
15Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3
16Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles2
17Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia2
18Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia1
19Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink17pts
2Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine16
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia5
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon4
5Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland4
6Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air3
7Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini2
9Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink2
10Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia1
11Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
12Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink17pts
2Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine16
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia5
4Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team5
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon4
6Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia4
7Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland4
8Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia3
9Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air3
10Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
11Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini2
12Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink2
13Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles1
14Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
15Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized - Lululemon10:43:45
2Russia0:06:48
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:07:28
4Ukraine0:09:02
5Australia0:09:37
6Vienne Futuroscope0:09:50
7S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:11:09
8Austria0:13:31
9Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:13:56
10Poland0:14:18
11DPD - Pakketservice0:14:33
12MCipollini Giambenini0:14:45
13Bigla Cycling0:15:40
14Polet Garmin0:15:47
15Be Pink0:16:13
16LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów0:18:15
17Sweden0:18:19
18NWVG-Bike 4 Air0:25:25
19Czech Republic0:34:36
20Blue Water Ladies0:39:18

