Van Dijk tops time trial by slimmest margin
Race leader Stevens loses one hundredth of a second
Stage 2: Havírov (ITT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:35:27.46
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:00.01
|3
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|0:01:05.90
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:12.81
|5
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:31.33
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:32.00
|7
|Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:07.55
|8
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:15.30
|9
|Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:02:26.54
|10
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|0:02:36.30
|11
|Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:37.40
|12
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:02:37.86
|13
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
|0:02:47.85
|14
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:56.13
|15
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|0:03:03.21
|16
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|0:03:03.60
|17
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:03:13.34
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|0:03:13.66
|19
|Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:15.61
|20
|Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:03:20.44
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:20.63
|22
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:57.61
|23
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
|0:03:25.54
|24
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:27.36
|25
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|0:03:37.53
|26
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia
|0:03:40.13
|27
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|0:03:44.63
|28
|Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:03:52.50
|29
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:54.05
|30
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:03:54.24
|31
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:57.52
|32
|Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling
|0:04:00.83
|33
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland
|0:04:04.64
|34
|Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:06.21
|35
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:09.20
|36
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:11.31
|37
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|0:04:12.96
|38
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:04:13.59
|39
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling
|0:04:14.56
|40
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:04:19.02
|41
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:19.89
|42
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:25.52
|43
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:04:30.59
|44
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|0:04:32.68
|45
|Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|0:04:36.19
|46
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:04:42.42
|47
|Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:42.48
|48
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:04:47.19
|49
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:04:52.71
|50
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|0:04:57.27
|51
|Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:04:57.71
|52
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland
|0:04:59.58
|53
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:59.74
|54
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
|0:05:07.52
|55
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:05:07.74
|56
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia
|0:05:13.76
|57
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia
|0:05:17.00
|58
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:05:24.71
|59
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:05:26.36
|60
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:05:28.16
|61
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:29.06
|62
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:05:29.38
|63
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria
|0:05:34.19
|64
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:37.86
|65
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland
|0:05:38.68
|66
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:05:23.97
|67
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:05:46.29
|68
|Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:05:52.03
|69
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:52.30
|70
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|0:05:53.24
|71
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:54.19
|72
|Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:05:55.92
|73
|Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:05:57.14
|74
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:05:57.49
|75
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:57.93
|76
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:59.51
|77
|Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:06:01.23
|78
|Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:06:06.06
|79
|Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:06:07.81
|80
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:06:22.13
|81
|Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:06:38.71
|82
|Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:06:39.57
|83
|Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:06:39.76
|84
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:06:49.23
|85
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:49.38
|86
|Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:06:49.53
|87
|Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink
|0:06:51.31
|88
|Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:51.55
|89
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|0:06:53.51
|90
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|0:06:53.99
|91
|Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:07:02.76
|92
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:07:04.42
|93
|Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:07:08.66
|94
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|0:07:09.22
|95
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:07:14.24
|96
|Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:07:20.13
|97
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:07:34.46
|98
|Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:07:41.22
|99
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:07:48.56
|100
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
|0:07:48.92
|101
|Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:07:50.53
|102
|Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:07:52.13
|103
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|0:08:08.57
|104
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:08:16.56
|105
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:08:30.55
|106
|Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:40.00
|OTL
|Monika Kadlecová (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:09:15.27
|OTL
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:09:22.73
|OTL
|Linda Vítová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:09:37.38
|OTL
|Vendula Kuntová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:09:59.20
|OTL
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:10:14.19
|OTL
|Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:10:35.76
|OTL
|Anna Kyva (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:12:07.74
|OTL
|Joanna Dubieniecka (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:13:00.92
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|10
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|9
|3
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|8
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|7
|5
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|4
|8
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|9
|Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|2
|10
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|1:47:34
|2
|Russia
|0:05:55
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|4
|Ukraine
|0:07:36
|5
|Australia
|0:08:08
|6
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:08:57
|7
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:09:12
|8
|Austria
|0:10:54
|9
|Bigla Cycling
|0:11:45
|10
|DPD - Pakketservice
|0:12:14
|11
|Polet Garmin
|0:12:24
|12
|Poland
|0:12:28
|13
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:12:34
|14
|MCipollini Giambenini
|0:13:23
|15
|Be Pink
|0:14:40
|16
|LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów
|0:15:10
|17
|NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:15:42
|18
|Sweden
|0:16:02
|19
|Blue Water Ladies
|0:17:50
|20
|Czech Republic
|0:18:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|3:33:59
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:13
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:25
|4
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|0:01:32
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|6
|Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:29
|7
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:02:32
|8
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:38
|9
|Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:02:53
|10
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|0:03:05
|11
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:03:20
|12
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|0:03:30
|13
|Ilena Pavlukhiina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:38
|14
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|0:03:46
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|16
|Carla Ryan (Aus) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:03:50
|18
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|0:03:54
|19
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:03:58
|20
|Martina Ružicková (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:02
|21
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|22
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia
|0:04:14
|23
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
|24
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:04:19
|25
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|0:04:25
|26
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
|0:04:30
|27
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:37
|28
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:42
|29
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:04:43
|30
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:48
|31
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|32
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:04:55
|33
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:04:59
|34
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|0:05:04
|35
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|0:05:08
|36
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:05:17
|37
|Aurélie Halbwachs (Mri) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:05:18
|38
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:22
|39
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:05:34
|40
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland
|0:05:35
|41
|Pavlína Šulcová (Cze) Bigla Cycling
|0:05:41
|42
|Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:05:48
|43
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:05:51
|44
|Katarzyn Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|0:05:56
|45
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Bigla Cycling
|0:05:57
|46
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|47
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:00
|48
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:06:01
|49
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:06:04
|50
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:06:15
|51
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:06:17
|52
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Poland
|0:06:19
|53
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|0:06:31
|54
|Veronique Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|55
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia
|0:06:32
|56
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|0:06:34
|57
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Sweden
|0:06:48
|58
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:07:00
|59
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:07:01
|60
|Britt Lauenborg (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:07:13
|61
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:07:14
|62
|Janka Števková (Svk) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:07:22
|63
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:07:25
|64
|Sara Frece (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:07:29
|65
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:07:35
|66
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Sweden
|0:07:44
|67
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland
|0:07:47
|68
|Karolin Garczynska (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:07:55
|69
|Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Be Pink
|0:08:01
|70
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:06
|71
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|0:08:18
|72
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|0:08:28
|73
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:08:41
|74
|Esther Olthuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:08:46
|75
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:08:50
|76
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
|0:09:10
|77
|Elena Valentini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:09:44
|78
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:10:09
|79
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:10:37
|80
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:11:09
|81
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|0:11:37
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:12:02
|83
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria
|0:12:48
|84
|Paulina Guz (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|0:12:49
|85
|Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
|0:13:27
|86
|Jane Barr (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:13:51
|87
|Michal Ella (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:14:01
|88
|Veronika Bláhová (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:15:02
|89
|Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:15:10
|90
|Djoeke Donkers (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:15:14
|91
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:15:24
|92
|Fie Degn (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:15:43
|93
|Tereza Trefná (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:16:01
|94
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
|0:16:29
|95
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:16:31
|96
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia
|0:16:35
|97
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:19:56
|98
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling
|0:20:45
|99
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|0:21:52
|100
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Blue Water Ladies
|0:23:48
|101
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|0:24:36
|102
|Margiet Kloppenburg (Den) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:25:07
|103
|Jessica Smits (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:25:55
|104
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|0:26:14
|105
|Danielle Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:26:29
|106
|Irena Berková (Cze) Epic Dohnany-Mix Team
|0:31:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|34
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|16
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|16
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|15
|6
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowsa (Pol) LKS Atom Boxmet
|14
|7
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|8
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|12
|9
|Aleksa Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|11
|10
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|11
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|8
|12
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|13
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|5
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|2
|17
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|2
|18
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|1
|19
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|17
|pts
|2
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|5
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|5
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland
|4
|6
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|3
|7
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|2
|9
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|2
|10
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|1
|11
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|17
|pts
|2
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|5
|4
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|6
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|4
|7
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Poland
|4
|8
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|3
|9
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|3
|10
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|2
|12
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Be Pink
|2
|13
|Laura Trott (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|1
|14
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|10:43:45
|2
|Russia
|0:06:48
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|4
|Ukraine
|0:09:02
|5
|Australia
|0:09:37
|6
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:09:50
|7
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:11:09
|8
|Austria
|0:13:31
|9
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:13:56
|10
|Poland
|0:14:18
|11
|DPD - Pakketservice
|0:14:33
|12
|MCipollini Giambenini
|0:14:45
|13
|Bigla Cycling
|0:15:40
|14
|Polet Garmin
|0:15:47
|15
|Be Pink
|0:16:13
|16
|LKS Atom Boxmet Dzier?oniów
|0:18:15
|17
|Sweden
|0:18:19
|18
|NWVG-Bike 4 Air
|0:25:25
|19
|Czech Republic
|0:34:36
|20
|Blue Water Ladies
|0:39:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy