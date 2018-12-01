Cortjens sprints to win in Hasselt
Huybs second, Askey takes third
Junior Men: Hasselt - Hasselt
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:37:41
|2
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|3
|Lewis Askey (GBr)
|0:00:16
|4
|Arne Baers (Bel)
|0:00:23
|5
|Cedric Vandesompel (Bel)
|6
|Michael Bervoets (Bel)
|7
|Floris Van Tricht (Bel)
|0:00:32
|8
|Tomas De Laet (Bel)
|0:01:20
|9
|Jarne Noyens (Bel)
|0:01:27
|10
|Jenson Young (GBr)
|0:01:33
|11
|Elio Clarysse (Bel)
|0:01:35
|12
|Dante Coremans (Bel)
|0:01:40
|13
|Lennick Van Der Smissen (Bel)
|0:01:53
|14
|Lennert Goovaerts (Bel)
|0:01:57
|15
|Dylan Strik (Ned)
|0:02:08
|16
|Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Bel)
|0:02:16
|17
|Owen Geleijn (Ned)
|18
|Joppe De Heij (Ned)
|19
|Stef Janse (Bel)
|0:02:24
|20
|Robbe Mellaerts (Bel)
|21
|Simone Pederiva (Ita)
|0:03:08
|22
|Miel Storms (Ned)
|0:03:20
|23
|Jado Bleyenberg (Bel)
|0:03:25
|24
|Michiel Ceulemans (Bel)
|0:03:45
|25
|Noah Meert (Bel)
|0:03:58
|26
|Brent De Bie (Bel)
|0:04:08
|27
|Jacques Gloesener (Lux)
|0:04:21
|28
|Yenthe Vermeiren (Bel)
|29
|Lennert Huybs (Bel)
|0:04:40
|30
|Simon Van Der Looij (Bel)
|31
|Beau Van Izerloo (Ned)
|0:04:44
|32
|Jesse Bastiaensen (Bel)
|33
|Luca Harter (Ger)
|0:04:50
|34
|Seppe Wauters (Bel)
|0:05:30
|35
|Yarne Mulders (Bel)
|0:05:44
|36
|Philippe Fievez (Bel)
|0:06:11
|37
|Noah Brits (Bel)
|-1 lap
|38
|Camiel Cornelis (Bel)
|-2 laps
