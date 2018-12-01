Trending

Cortjens sprints to win in Hasselt

Huybs second, Askey takes third

Ryan Cortjens during the 2018 Cyclo-cross World Championships

Ryan Cortjens during the 2018 Cyclo-cross World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Ryan Cortjens (Bel)0:37:41
2Ward Huybs (Bel)
3Lewis Askey (GBr)0:00:16
4Arne Baers (Bel)0:00:23
5Cedric Vandesompel (Bel)
6Michael Bervoets (Bel)
7Floris Van Tricht (Bel)0:00:32
8Tomas De Laet (Bel)0:01:20
9Jarne Noyens (Bel)0:01:27
10Jenson Young (GBr)0:01:33
11Elio Clarysse (Bel)0:01:35
12Dante Coremans (Bel)0:01:40
13Lennick Van Der Smissen (Bel)0:01:53
14Lennert Goovaerts (Bel)0:01:57
15Dylan Strik (Ned)0:02:08
16Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Bel)0:02:16
17Owen Geleijn (Ned)
18Joppe De Heij (Ned)
19Stef Janse (Bel)0:02:24
20Robbe Mellaerts (Bel)
21Simone Pederiva (Ita)0:03:08
22Miel Storms (Ned)0:03:20
23Jado Bleyenberg (Bel)0:03:25
24Michiel Ceulemans (Bel)0:03:45
25Noah Meert (Bel)0:03:58
26Brent De Bie (Bel)0:04:08
27Jacques Gloesener (Lux)0:04:21
28Yenthe Vermeiren (Bel)
29Lennert Huybs (Bel)0:04:40
30Simon Van Der Looij (Bel)
31Beau Van Izerloo (Ned)0:04:44
32Jesse Bastiaensen (Bel)
33Luca Harter (Ger)0:04:50
34Seppe Wauters (Bel)0:05:30
35Yarne Mulders (Bel)0:05:44
36Philippe Fievez (Bel)0:06:11
37Noah Brits (Bel)-1 lap
38Camiel Cornelis (Bel)-2 laps

Latest on Cyclingnews