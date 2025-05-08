Boucles de l'Aulne: Lewis Askey earns his first pro victory with long sprint in Châteaulin

Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) attacked with 500 metres to go and won Boucles de l'Aulne à Châteaulin with room to spare. Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) led the chasing bunch two seconds back for second place, ahead of Clément Venturini (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) who placed third.

The winding 183.1km course around Brittany included 12 passes of the finish line, with Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) attacking on the final lap. He was caught with 5km to go to set up the bunch sprint.

More to come...

Results

