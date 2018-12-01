Trending

Van Loy takes victory at GP Hasselt

Betsema and Cant round out podium

Ellen Van Loy (Belgium).

Ellen Van Loy (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ellen Van Loy claimed her first victory of the season with a strong solo win at the GP Hasselt. Van Loy beat some stiff competition in Koksijde winner Denise Betsema and world champion Sanne Cant.

Van Loy set her stall out early, storming into the first corner in the lead and a rapid first lap helped her build a small advantage over the rest of the pack. Behind her was Cant and Betsema led the charge but a mechanical issue hampered the latter. Betsema would lose more than 20 seconds as she tinkered with her bike and had to push hard to bridge the gap.

Meanwhile, Cant was briefly left to her own devices as she tracked down Van Loy, who was less than 10 seconds behind her compatriot on the second lap. The world champion would soon get reinforcements with four laps remaining as Loes Sels and Inge van der Heijden caught up with her, while Betsema continued to close the gap.

Despite the extra help behind, Van Loy maintained a lead of 20 seconds on the chasers and looked comfortable as the laps ticked down. As the last lap approached, Van Loy was still in the lead and the lights to flag victory looked on for the 38-year-old. It would be close, though. Betsema had caught Cant and now had her sights on Van Loy. The finish line couldn’t come quickly enough for Van Loy, but she would hold on to cross the line for victory just a few seconds ahead of Betsema with Cant rounding out the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:47:57
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:04
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:00:17
4Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:26
5Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:11
6Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:20
7Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:34
8Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
9Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:01:49
10Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:02:15
11Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:02:29
12Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:02:36
13Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:02:48
14Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:02
15Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:03:35
16Elodie Kuijper (Ned)0:04:08
17Tereza Vaníčková (Cze)0:04:20
18Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:04:38
19Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)0:04:39
20Kaat Hannes (Bel)0:04:58
21Marlies Vos (Ned)0:05:02
22Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:05:12
23Magdalena Mišoňová (Cze)0:05:44
24Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:05:57
25Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)0:06:03
26Sophie Thackray (GBr)
27Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
28Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)0:07:16
29Pien Limpens (Ned)-1 Lap
30Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)-1 Lap
31Julie Brouwers (Bel)-1 Lap
32Valerie Boonen (Bel)-2 Laps
33Katharina Julia Hinz (Ger)-2 Laps
34Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)-2 Laps
35Lara Defour (Bel)-2 Laps
36Laetitia Maus (Lux)-3 Laps
37Lina Beirinckx (Bel)-3 Laps
38Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)-4 Laps
DNFSara Beeckmans (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews