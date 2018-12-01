Van Loy takes victory at GP Hasselt
Betsema and Cant round out podium
Elite Women: Hasselt - Hasselt
Ellen Van Loy claimed her first victory of the season with a strong solo win at the GP Hasselt. Van Loy beat some stiff competition in Koksijde winner Denise Betsema and world champion Sanne Cant.
Van Loy set her stall out early, storming into the first corner in the lead and a rapid first lap helped her build a small advantage over the rest of the pack. Behind her was Cant and Betsema led the charge but a mechanical issue hampered the latter. Betsema would lose more than 20 seconds as she tinkered with her bike and had to push hard to bridge the gap.
Meanwhile, Cant was briefly left to her own devices as she tracked down Van Loy, who was less than 10 seconds behind her compatriot on the second lap. The world champion would soon get reinforcements with four laps remaining as Loes Sels and Inge van der Heijden caught up with her, while Betsema continued to close the gap.
Despite the extra help behind, Van Loy maintained a lead of 20 seconds on the chasers and looked comfortable as the laps ticked down. As the last lap approached, Van Loy was still in the lead and the lights to flag victory looked on for the 38-year-old. It would be close, though. Betsema had caught Cant and now had her sights on Van Loy. The finish line couldn’t come quickly enough for Van Loy, but she would hold on to cross the line for victory just a few seconds ahead of Betsema with Cant rounding out the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:47:57
|2
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:00:04
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:17
|4
|Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:00:26
|5
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:11
|6
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:20
|7
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:01:34
|8
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|9
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:01:49
|10
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:02:15
|11
|Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)
|0:02:29
|12
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:02:36
|13
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:02:48
|14
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:03:02
|15
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:03:35
|16
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|0:04:08
|17
|Tereza Vaníčková (Cze)
|0:04:20
|18
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:04:38
|19
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:04:39
|20
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|0:04:58
|21
|Marlies Vos (Ned)
|0:05:02
|22
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:05:12
|23
|Magdalena Mišoňová (Cze)
|0:05:44
|24
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:05:57
|25
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
|0:06:03
|26
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|27
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|28
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|0:07:16
|29
|Pien Limpens (Ned)
|-1 Lap
|30
|Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
|-1 Lap
|31
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|-1 Lap
|32
|Valerie Boonen (Bel)
|-2 Laps
|33
|Katharina Julia Hinz (Ger)
|-2 Laps
|34
|Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
|-2 Laps
|35
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|-2 Laps
|36
|Laetitia Maus (Lux)
|-3 Laps
|37
|Lina Beirinckx (Bel)
|-3 Laps
|38
|Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
