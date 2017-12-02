Corne Van Kessel beats Aerts for GP Hasselt win
Duo finishes 21 seconds ahead of David van der Poel
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|1:01:54
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|3
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:21
|4
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:30
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:42
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:56
|7
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:01:03
|8
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:01:13
|9
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|10
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:01:22
|11
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:34
|12
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:07
|13
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:16
|14
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)
|0:02:51
|15
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Era-Circus
|16
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:02:58
|17
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank-Corendon
|0:03:17
|18
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:23
|19
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:04:02
|20
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|0:04:13
|21
|Arno Debeir (Bel)
|22
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:05:46
|23
|Sander Lemmens (Bel)
|LAP
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|LAP
|Félix Schreiber (Lux)
|LAP
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|LAP
|Yoni De Bock (Bel)
|LAP
|Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
|LAP
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|LAP
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel)
|LAP
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|LAP
|Stephen Lee (GBr)
|LAP
|Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
|LAP
|Stef Serré (Bel)
|LAP
|David Hidalgo Garcia (Spa)
|LAP
|Wessel Coppelmans (Ned)
|LAP
|Eric Meyers (Lux)
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|DNF
|Josu Albizua Zubizarreta (Spa)
