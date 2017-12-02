Trending

Corne Van Kessel beats Aerts for GP Hasselt win

Duo finishes 21 seconds ahead of David van der Poel

Corne van Kessel (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions1:01:54
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
3David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:00:21
4Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:00:30
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:00:42
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:56
7Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus0:01:03
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:01:13
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
10Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:01:22
11Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:34
12Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:07
13Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:16
14Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)0:02:51
15Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Era-Circus
16Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:02:58
17Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank-Corendon0:03:17
18Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:23
19Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:04:02
20Jarno Liessens (Bel)0:04:13
21Arno Debeir (Bel)
22Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)0:05:46
23Sander Lemmens (Bel)
LAPPaul Lindenau (Ger)
LAPFélix Schreiber (Lux)
LAPNiels Koyen (Bel)
LAPYoni De Bock (Bel)
LAPMarvin Schmidt (Ger)
LAPSpencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
LAPKwinten Stuer (Bel)
LAPJohan Jacobs (Swi) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
LAPStephen Lee (GBr)
LAPMarco Oberteicher (Ger)
LAPStef Serré (Bel)
LAPDavid Hidalgo Garcia (Spa)
LAPWessel Coppelmans (Ned)
LAPEric Meyers (Lux)
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
DNFThijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel)
DNFJosu Albizua Zubizarreta (Spa)

