Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 20: Aru wins in Sestriere

Contador cracks but hangs onto maglia rosa

Image 1 of 112

Fabio Aru makes it two in a row

Fabio Aru makes it two in a row
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 112

The peloton rolls out for stage 20

The peloton rolls out for stage 20
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 3 of 112

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 112

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) riding at the front of the race by himself

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) riding at the front of the race by himself
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 112

The head of the race

The head of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 112

Tanel Kangert (Astana) climbing

Tanel Kangert (Astana) climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 112

The race broke apart on the Colle delle Finestre

The race broke apart on the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 112

A prime position to watch the fireworks on the Colle delle Finestre go off

A prime position to watch the fireworks on the Colle delle Finestre go off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 112

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 112

The tisofi watch stage 20 unfold

The tisofi watch stage 20 unfold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 112

Fabio Aru (Astana) riding off the front solo

Fabio Aru (Astana) riding off the front solo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 112

Fabio Aru (Astana) is getting pretty good at the prosecco spraying now

Fabio Aru (Astana) is getting pretty good at the prosecco spraying now
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 112

Alberto Contador does his famous 'El Pistolero' celebration

Alberto Contador does his famous 'El Pistolero' celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 112

Alberto Contador gets out the saddle on the early slopes of the Colle delle Finestre

Alberto Contador gets out the saddle on the early slopes of the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 112

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 112

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) leading the GC group

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) leading the GC group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 112

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) puts in an attack

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) puts in an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 112

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) cracked on the strade bianche of the Colle delle Finestre

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) cracked on the strade bianche of the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 112

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) leads Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) leads Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 112

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) leading Rigoberto Uran as Fabio Aru is about to make contact

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) leading Rigoberto Uran as Fabio Aru is about to make contact
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 112

Rigoberto Uran checks on who is left

Rigoberto Uran checks on who is left
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 112

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding with Tanel Kangert (Astana) after being dropped on the Colle delle Finestre

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding with Tanel Kangert (Astana) after being dropped on the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 112

The GC favourites riding together

The GC favourites riding together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 112

Fabio Aru (Astana) sitting the front group of GC riders

Fabio Aru (Astana) sitting the front group of GC riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 112

Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha

Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 112

Alberto Contador shows his relief after stage 20.

Alberto Contador shows his relief after stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 112

Fabio Aru at the stage 20 finish line.

Fabio Aru at the stage 20 finish line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 112

Alberto Contador and Tanel Kangert.

Alberto Contador and Tanel Kangert.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 112

The lead group makes its way to Sestriere

The lead group makes its way to Sestriere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 112

Landa and Zakarin climb.

Landa and Zakarin climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 112

Aru digs deep on the dirt climb.

Aru digs deep on the dirt climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 112

Fans were close to the action on saturday.

Fans were close to the action on saturday.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 112

Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the dirt track.

Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the dirt track.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 112

Fabio Aru pushes a fan out the way.

Fabio Aru pushes a fan out the way.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 112

Alberto Contador shows his relief after stage 20.

Alberto Contador shows his relief after stage 20.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 112

The climb to Sestriere.

The climb to Sestriere.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 112

Darwin Atapuma on the final climb.

Darwin Atapuma on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 112

Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the final climb.

Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 112

Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the final climb to Sestriere

Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the final climb to Sestriere
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 112

Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the final climb to Sestriere.

Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the final climb to Sestriere.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 112

Fabio Auro navigates a switchback on the way to Sestriere.

Fabio Auro navigates a switchback on the way to Sestriere.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 112

The final climb to Sestriere.

The final climb to Sestriere.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 112

Fabio Aru wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia.

Fabio Aru wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 112

Alberto Contador maintained his general classification lead heading into the final day.

Alberto Contador maintained his general classification lead heading into the final day.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 112

Aru finishes at Sestriere.

Aru finishes at Sestriere.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 112

Contador on the stage 20 podium.

Contador on the stage 20 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 112

Alberto Contador is followed by Tanel Kangert.

Alberto Contador is followed by Tanel Kangert.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 112

Alberto Contador is followed by Tanel Kangert.

Alberto Contador is followed by Tanel Kangert.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 112

Aru about to catch Hesjedal and Uran.

Aru about to catch Hesjedal and Uran.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 112

Aru climbs to Sestriere.

Aru climbs to Sestriere.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 112

Crowds line the roads on the climb to Sestriere.

Crowds line the roads on the climb to Sestriere.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 112

Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 112

Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step

Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 112

Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 112

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 112

Hesjedal was second on the day.

Hesjedal was second on the day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 112

Fabio Aru got the stage win and is second overall.

Fabio Aru got the stage win and is second overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 112

Aru makes his move on the dirt roads.

Aru makes his move on the dirt roads.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 112

Aru drops Uran and Hesjedal.

Aru drops Uran and Hesjedal.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 112

The climb to Sestriere.

The climb to Sestriere.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 112

The climb to Sestriere.

The climb to Sestriere.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 112

Alberto Contador followed by Tanel Kangert.

Alberto Contador followed by Tanel Kangert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 112

The final selcetion before Aru attacked.

The final selcetion before Aru attacked.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 112

Alberto Contador finished sixth on the stage.

Alberto Contador finished sixth on the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 112

Fabio Aru on the Colle delle Finestre

Fabio Aru on the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 112

Ryder Hesjedal follows Rigoberto Uran

Ryder Hesjedal follows Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 112

Darwin Atapuma did a lot of work for Damiano Caruso

Darwin Atapuma did a lot of work for Damiano Caruso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 112

Leopold struggled on the Colle delle Finestre

Leopold struggled on the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 112

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 112

The view from the Colle delle Finestre

The view from the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 112

The riders make their way up the climb

The riders make their way up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 112

It was a tough day for all

It was a tough day for all
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 112

Jurgen Van Den Broeck was among the dropped riders

Jurgen Van Den Broeck was among the dropped riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 112

The view of the Colle delle Finestre

The view of the Colle delle Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 112

Steven Kruijswiijk continues his great final week

Steven Kruijswiijk continues his great final week
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 112

Fabio Aru racing to victory

Fabio Aru racing to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 112

Giovanni Visconti held onto blue

Giovanni Visconti held onto blue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 112

Delight from Alberto Contador

Delight from Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 112

Alberto Contador sprays the champagne

Alberto Contador sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 112

It was a tough day for Alberto Contador but he kept his maglia rosa

It was a tough day for Alberto Contador but he kept his maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 112

Fabio Aru on his first of two trips to the podium

Fabio Aru on his first of two trips to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 112

A happy Fabio Aru

A happy Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 112

Fabio Aru drops the others

Fabio Aru drops the others
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 112

Fabio Aru on the attack

Fabio Aru on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 112

Rigoberto Uran tries to stay with Fabio Aru

Rigoberto Uran tries to stay with Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 112

Fabio Aru wins stage 20

Fabio Aru wins stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 112

Riders were making their way up for some time

Riders were making their way up for some time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 112

Alberto Contador was dropped on the Finestre

Alberto Contador was dropped on the Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 112

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 112

The group of favourites

The group of favourites
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 112

Ilnur Zakarin attacked on the Finestre

Ilnur Zakarin attacked on the Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 112

Ilnur Zakarin tackles the dirt roads near the top of the Finestre

Ilnur Zakarin tackles the dirt roads near the top of the Finestre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 112

Stefano Pirazzi tries to chase Ilnur Zakarin

Stefano Pirazzi tries to chase Ilnur Zakarin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 112

Fabio Aru had a sterling final two mountain stages

Fabio Aru had a sterling final two mountain stages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 112

Riders pass some Italian architecture during stage 20.

Riders pass some Italian architecture during stage 20.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 96 of 112

The peloton rides during stage 20.

The peloton rides during stage 20.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 97 of 112

Tinkoff-Saxo wait for the stage 20 start.

Tinkoff-Saxo wait for the stage 20 start.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 98 of 112

Some refreshments for Zakarin

Some refreshments for Zakarin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 112

All smiles for Philippe GIlbert

All smiles for Philippe GIlbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 112

Ilnur Zakarin leads the break

Ilnur Zakarin leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 112

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 112

Alekseijs Saramotins gets aero

Alekseijs Saramotins gets aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 112

Diego Ulissi got into the break

Diego Ulissi got into the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 112

Nine men got away early on

Nine men got away early on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 112

The peloton in one long line

The peloton in one long line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 106 of 112

The peloton roll out

The peloton roll out
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 107 of 112

Ryder Hesjedal has been very active this week

Ryder Hesjedal has been very active this week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 108 of 112

Alberto Contador signs on

Alberto Contador signs on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 109 of 112

Alberto Contador rides to sign on

Alberto Contador rides to sign on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 110 of 112

Fabio Aru much happier after his stage win

Fabio Aru much happier after his stage win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 111 of 112

The crowds came about in force for the final mountain stage of the race

The crowds came about in force for the final mountain stage of the race
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 112 of 112

Mario Cipollini greets Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the start.

Mario Cipollini greets Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the start.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

A spectacular final day’s mountain racing in the 2015 Giro d’Italia saw overall leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) retain the maglia rosa despite getting dropped by both his closest rivals as Fabio Aru (Astana) raced to his second consecutive stage victory.

Related Articles

Hesjedal enjoys going on the attack one last time at the Giro d’Italia

Aru continues late Giro d’Italia resurgence with Sestriere victory

Contador: I was never afraid of losing the Giro

Aru and Landa shine but Astana fall short of biggest prize at Giro d'Italia

Contador saw his closest rivals Aru and Mikel Landa (Astana) go clear on the penultimate ascent, the Colle delle Finestre, and lost well over two minutes by the finale. Following Friday’s victory in Cervinia, Aru soloed away, 1.5 kilometres from the line to beat his closest pursuer Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step). Aru simultaneously consolidated his second place overall, whilst Landa, having briefly ripped the Giro d’Italia apart on the Colle delle Finestre, finally settled for completing the podium in third.

Barring absolute disaster on Sunday, though, it was the rider who finished sixth at 2-25 on Aru, Contador, who arguably had most to celebrate. In terms of pure racing, stage 20’s Alpine trek was Contador’s hardest day on the bike in the entire 2015 Giro d’Italia - and yet his overall lead remained in place.

As a result, Contador is now just 24 hours away from winning what the record books state is his seventh Grand Tour victory - although, given two additional titles were lost because of his positive clenbuterol test, the 32-year-old still considers the 2015 Giro d’Italia to be his ninth.

How it happened

Five kilometres from the summit of the Colle delle Finestre, the situation seemed to be under control for Contador, with rivals Astana tapping out a steady, but unthreatening, pace behind lone breakaway Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha). But on an ascent with a relentless nine to 10 per cent slope, first through dense woodland and then on seven kilometres of semi-surfaced dirt tracks, Contador’s grip on the Giro d’Italia came much closer than he would have liked to meltdown.

When Landa launched a blistering attack on the muddy roads leading to the Giro d’Italia’s highest mountain pass, the Madrileño, obviously on an off-day, was unexpectedly unable to chase the Astana rider down. Suddenly after three weeks where his superiority has - dislocated shoulder and crashes notwithstanding - all but been a given, with no Tinkoff-Saxo team-mates to hand to give Contador some much needed support, what could have been a manageable moment lurched painfully near to a crisis.

For the next two kilometres, as Landa powered away alone in search of Zakarin, Contador remained following wheels in the group of half a dozen riders behind, led by Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin). Another move by Aru - behind his own team-mate - left Contador struggling again, behind the group of chasers.

For five kilometres the gap between Landa and Contador yawned ever wider, peaking at 1:30 by the summit of the Finestre as the Spaniard caught the Russian race leader. Meanwhile Aru, too, was 45 seconds ahead of Contador. It was not a disastrous gap, given Aru was 4:37 back and Landa at 5:15 - and Contador evidently had not cracked completely. But any further time loss and there would have been a real danger that the Giro d’Italia could have slipped out of the Tinkoff-Saxo leader’s fingers at the last possible moment.

Fortunately for Contador, a fast, well-surfaced descent of the Finestre did not see any further time gaps open, but with 16 kilometres of false flat then a steady rise to Sestriere left to tackle, and no team support in sight, any weakness in Contador would have been badly exposed.

Instead, on the comparatively much easier slopes the Spaniard gathered up his strength for one last major effort and - impressively - reduced the gap on Landa and Zakarin to just 50 seconds at one point. Though he had one Astana rider, Tanel Kangert, sitting on his back wheel by this point , the tide began to turn back in Contador’s favour even further when the absence of a sustained collaboration between Zakarin and Landa saw their joint move begin to fizzle out.

With the Russian and the Spaniard joined by Aru, Hesjedal, Kruijswijk and Uran, the Astana attack gained fresh impetus. But if Landa had any dreams of upsetting the overall classification at the last possible moment, they were quickly quashed as he found himself working for Aru on the front of the string of six riders.

Two kilometres from the finish Contador began to fade again but it was clear that no attacks would now dismantle the top three places overall. Instead it fell to Aru to break away, dropping first Hesjedal - finally second again on a stage, although his hugely impressive mountain riding in the last week means the Canadian has moved into the top five overall - and then Urán. A few moments later, a second stage for the young Italian was in the bag.

With four mountain top stage wins this week - two for Aru, two for Landa and a fifth thanks to Paolo Tiralongo in the first - as well as second and third overall as well as the best young rider’s jersey, Astana’s crushing hold on the Giro d’Italia’s climbs has netted the Kazakh team rich rewards. Aru’s re-emergence, though, and the seemingly unstoppable rise of Landa, came too late for either to make more than dents in Contador’s armour.

With the glorious benefit of hindsight, Contador losing time to Aru on Friday, not to mention missing the leader’s press conference at the finish will be taken by some as a sign of impending weakness. But the Spaniard explained at the finish that in fact his near-crisis came because he was paying the price for the daily wear and tear of what has been nearly three weeks of leading the Giro d’Italia.

“I’ve paid for the efforts of racing hard each day,” Contador, who took the overall lead as early as stage five and has worn the maglia rosa ever since barring one day, said. “But I knew that I had a good margin on Aru already. It was all about not panicking and concentrating on keeping things under control.”

Barring total disaster on Sunday’s flat stage from Turin to Milan, at the end of what has been a tumultuous race finally looms into sight, Contador’s first part of his bid Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double is therefore, all but in the bag. And his next target, wearing the maillot jaune in Paris, is already on his mind. As he said at the finish, “I will have a good supper tonight, but the build-up for the Tour starts here.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:12:25
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:25
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
8Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:34
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:05
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:18
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
16David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:02
17Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
18Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:07:06
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:37
20Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
23Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:42
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:35
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:54
28Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
31Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
32Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:01
34Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:22
35Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:16:18
36Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
41Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:15
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
47Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:43
48Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
50Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
52Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
54Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:32
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
57Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:27:00
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
63Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
66Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
69Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
73Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:02
74Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:57
76Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
77Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
79Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:14
80Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
82Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:31:15
83Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:33:59
84Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:37:21
87Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
88Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
89Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:38:29
92Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:31
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
96Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
97Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
106Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
107Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
108Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:34
110Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:41:05
111Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:42:00
112Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:42:30
114Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
115Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:42:32
116Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
117Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
118Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
119Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:31
120Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:34
121Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
125Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
128Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
129Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
130Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
132Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
133Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
134Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
135Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
139Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
141Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
145Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
146Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
147Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
149Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
150Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
151Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
152Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:42
154Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:09
155Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:45:04
156Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing0:46:01
157Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
158Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
159Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
160Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
161Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
162Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:53:30
163Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF16pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step9
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha1
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
15Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team

Mountain 1 Colle delle Finestre - km 171
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team45pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha30
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team20
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 Sestriere (via Lattea) - km 199
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 Venaria Reale - km 97
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
5Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Sprint 2 Susa - km 151
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3
4Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Premio della fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha161pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini133
3Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling129
4Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale120
5Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team120
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida120
7Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling120
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF120
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step6
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
4Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
11Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1
13Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team15:40:07
2BMC Racing Team0:13:15
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:57
4Team Sky0:16:12
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:52
6Movistar Team0:24:39
7Team Katusha0:28:40
8Lotto Soudal0:29:03
9AG2R La Mondiale0:35:28
10Androni Giocattoli0:41:58
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:33
12FDJ.fr0:54:26
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:59:34
14Lampre-Merida1:04:23
15Bardiani CSF1:08:31
16Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:44
17Team Giant-Alpecin1:15:11
18IAM Cycling1:18:57
19Southeast Pro Cycling1:22:01
20Orica GreenEdge1:25:07
21Nippo - Vini Fantini1:28:08
22Trek Factory Racing1:33:49

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team84pts
2Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team35
3Etixx - Quick-Step25
4Bardiani CSF19
5Androni Giocattoli18
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
7Tinkoff-Saxo12
8Team Sky7
9Movistar Team7
10BMC Racing Team5
11Team Katusha3
12Lampre-Merida3
13Lotto Soudal2
14IAM Cycling2
15FDJ.fr1
16Nippo - Vini Fantini1

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo84:03:30
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:14
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:08:19
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:52
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:10:50
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:02
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:17
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:00
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:23
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:51
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:12
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:28:14
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:35
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:30:23
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:40:26
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:47:45
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:49:37
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:03:47
20Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:15
21Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:19:15
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:20:50
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:25:06
24Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:30:49
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:35:33
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:43:26
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:45:31
28Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:46:56
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1:47:12
30Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1:50:07
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:53:39
32Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1:55:57
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:00
34David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2:14:56
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:17:39
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:22:58
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2:23:01
38Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team2:24:53
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:29:51
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2:36:54
41Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky2:38:33
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2:42:44
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:56
44Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr2:44:17
45Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:44:22
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2:44:31
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2:46:23
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:46:35
49Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:49:22
50Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:51:12
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:51:43
52Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2:52:42
53Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:53:13
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:56
55Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:01:25
56Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3:01:37
57Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3:05:34
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3:06:01
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:09:22
60Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:10:10
61Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:13:17
62Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3:17:45
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:18:22
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:19:09
65Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:20:33
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:21:37
67Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:23:10
68Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling3:25:42
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:29:16
70Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:33:30
71Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3:33:45
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:33:59
73Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:35:45
74Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3:37:55
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:40:03
76Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:44:08
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:49:51
78Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:57:04
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:57:28
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:57:35
81Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:58:11
82Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:58:24
83Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin4:00:24
84Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4:01:25
85Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:03:39
86Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:05:58
87Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4:14:31
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:15:10
89Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:15:31
90Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida4:18:07
91Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge4:19:39
92Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:20:19
93Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal4:20:23
94Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:25:03
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4:25:13
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4:26:32
97Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo4:31:44
98Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:32:38
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin4:33:00
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha4:33:17
101Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:34:10
102Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:34:27
103Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr4:37:14
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling4:37:19
105Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:39:35
106Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4:40:13
107Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4:41:43
108Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:47:00
109Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4:48:44
110Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:50:50
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4:52:48
112Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4:53:46
113Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha4:54:40
114Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing4:58:11
115Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4:59:40
116Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo5:00:44
117Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5:01:23
118Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5:02:05
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5:06:43
120Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5:07:05
121Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr5:07:37
122Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge5:09:54
123Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr5:10:21
124Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5:11:29
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5:14:44
126Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5:15:31
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5:16:52
128Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida5:17:02
129Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5:18:31
130Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr5:21:11
131Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5:24:02
132Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin5:24:37
133Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5:26:14
134Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5:26:21
135Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5:26:44
136Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli5:32:24
137Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5:32:55
138Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing5:33:36
139Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin5:34:45
140Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing5:35:46
141Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5:38:04
142Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team5:40:20
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky5:41:42
144Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5:45:24
145Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr5:46:15
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5:46:35
147Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5:48:32
148Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5:52:02
149Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing5:53:46
150Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing5:54:01
151Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5:54:52
152Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5:58:46
153Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5:59:09
154Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6:02:42
155Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6:06:11
156Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6:07:03
157Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6:07:44
158Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin6:09:21
159Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin6:09:51
160Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling6:10:20
161Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling6:22:09
162Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling6:33:53
163Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing6:40:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing159pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida142
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky134
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team128
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF127
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo96
7Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli92
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida83
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli72
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team70
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo69
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin66
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team64
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
15Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling56
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team55
17Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini55
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo50
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team49
20Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team43
22Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini38
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling36
24Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha35
25Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
26Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale33
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin33
28Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo32
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team32
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team31
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team30
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice29
33Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step28
34Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step27
36Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha26
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
38Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing25
39Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida24
40Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha22
41Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling21
43Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team20
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
46Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale20
47Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr20
48Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team19
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky19
50Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli19
51Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling19
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha17
54Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida17
55Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
56Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
57Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
58Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
60Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
61Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team12
62Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
63Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team11
64Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
66Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
67Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
69Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
70Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky9
71Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
72Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr8
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
75Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
76Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky6
77Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr6
78Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
79Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
80David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
81Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
82Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
83Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
84Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
85Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
88Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
89Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky2
90Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2
91Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
92Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2
93Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
94Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
95Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
96Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1
97Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
100Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing1
101Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1
102Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
103Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1
104Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
106Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
109Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
110Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
111Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
113Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team125pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team122
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo115
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team107
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team80
6Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale75
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team70
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53
9Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha52
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo51
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha41
12Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky36
13Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF35
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step30
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha28
17Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
18Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge18
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team16
21Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team15
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team14
26David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step14
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team13
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
29Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky12
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
33Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
34Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
35Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
36Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
37Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
38Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
40Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
41Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
44Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
45Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
46Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky3
47Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
48Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
49Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
50Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
52Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team2
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
54Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
55Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
57Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
60Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
62Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
66Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
67Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli54pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF49
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli36
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team28
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team25
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team24
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini23
9Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice21
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing19
12Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky18
13Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini17
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
17Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step13
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
20Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
21Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky12
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
24Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
25Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
29Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida9
30Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
31Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
32Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling9
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
35Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale8
37Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
39Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
40Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha6
41Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
42Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
44Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
45Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling5
46Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
47Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
48Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin4
49Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
51Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
52Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
53Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling3
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
55Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
56Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
57Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
60Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3
61Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
62Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
63Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
64Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2
65Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
66Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
67Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
68Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
69Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
71Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1
73Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
74Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
11Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
15Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing4
17Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
19Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
21Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
23Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
24Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
25Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
26Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
30Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
31Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1
32Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Premio della fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF540pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli481
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini405
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice389
5Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team345
6Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini345
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha342
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling316
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo306
10Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale294
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team293
12Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli288
13Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice248
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale241
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida240
16Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini224
17Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli202
18Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha194
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team187
20Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo186
21Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini183
22Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice166
23Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling166
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo164
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge158
26Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky158
27Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team156
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida136
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team133
30Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team132
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team129
32Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling129
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling125
34Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale125
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team124
36Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli122
37Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team120
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale120
39Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step108
40Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky95
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team91
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr82
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team78
44Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF76
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team73
46Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
47Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team64
48Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale61
49Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli61
50David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step59
51Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo44
52Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing35
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
54Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
55Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida31
56Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo30
57Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF28
58Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team26
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin26
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling25
61Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team24
62Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha24
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal23
64Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
65Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
67Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
71Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
72Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
73Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
74Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling15
75Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15
76Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team11
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
78Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
79Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha9
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
81Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
82Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7
83Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step6
84Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky5

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo39pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team37
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF37
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo37
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team36
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team35
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team33
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team33
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing29
11Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team26
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
13Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale23
14Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team22
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20
16Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli19
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida18
18Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky17
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling17
22Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice17
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
24Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
26Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
27Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
28Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha14
29Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
30Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
31Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling13
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha12
33Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
34Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step11
36Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
37Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
38Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky9
40Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team9
41Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
44Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
48Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
49Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
52Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
53Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
54Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
55Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
56Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
57Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
58Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin7
59Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
62Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
63Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
64Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
65Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
66Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
68Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin4
70Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
71Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
72David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
73Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
74Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
75Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3
78Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3
79Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
80Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
81Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2
82Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
83Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
84Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
85Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
86Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
87Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha8
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
6Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
11Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
22Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
26Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team84:05:32
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:51:37
3Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1:53:55
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky2:36:31
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2:42:29
6Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2:50:40
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:51:11
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2:59:35
9Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:08:08
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3:15:43
11Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:21:08
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling3:23:40
13Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:31:28
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3:35:53
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:38:01
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:28:28
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3:58:22
18Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:03:56
19Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:13:29
20Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida4:16:05
21Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:18:17
22Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:32:08
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:32:25
24Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4:46:42
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:48:48
26Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4:57:38
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4:59:21
28Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5:00:03
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5:30:53
30Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing5:33:44
31Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team5:38:18
32Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5:50:00
33Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing5:51:44
34Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing5:51:59
35Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5:52:50
36Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5:56:44
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6:05:01
38Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling6:08:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team251:46:13
2BMC Racing Team0:43:16
3Team Sky1:11:59
4Movistar Team1:18:32
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:26:39
6Lotto Soudal3:02:15
7Tinkoff-Saxo3:35:47
8Team Katusha3:32:21
9FDJ.fr4:27:13
10Etixx - Quick-Step4:44:01
11AG2R La Mondiale5:06:15
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo6:09:28
13Bardiani CSF6:10:49
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice6:26:17
15Androni Giocattoli6:43:00
16IAM Cycling6:48:56
17Southeast Pro Cycling7:01:20
18Lampre-Merida7:29:14
19Orica GreenEdge8:13:18
20Nippo - Vini Fantini8:58:25
21Trek Factory Racing10:37:05
22Team Giant-Alpecin11:28:42

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team640pts
2BMC Racing Team321
3Lampre-Merida309
4Team Sky274
5Movistar Team272
6Bardiani CSF238
7Tinkoff-Saxo233
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo231
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team228
10Team Katusha215
11Orica GreenEdge211
12Androni Giocattoli196
13Trek Factory Racing194
14Southeast Pro Cycling189
15IAM Cycling177
16Lotto Soudal139
17AG2R La Mondiale133
18Team Giant-Alpecin132
19Nippo - Vini Fantini111
20Etixx - Quick-Step106
21FDJ.fr70
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice65

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nippo - Vini Fantini
2Team Giant-Alpecin25pts
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team30
4Etixx - Quick-Step30
5Tinkoff-Saxo50
6AG2R La Mondiale60
7Team Katusha65
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo70
9Lampre-Merida70
10Lotto Soudal90
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice90
12Bardiani CSF95
13IAM Cycling100
14Androni Giocattoli105
15Astana Pro Team110
16BMC Racing Team110
17Southeast Pro Cycling120
18Movistar Team125
19Trek Factory Racing170
20FDJ.fr210
21Team Sky295
22Orica GreenEdge365

Latest on Cyclingnews