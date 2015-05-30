Giro d'Italia stage 20: Aru wins in Sestriere
Contador cracks but hangs onto maglia rosa
A spectacular final day’s mountain racing in the 2015 Giro d’Italia saw overall leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) retain the maglia rosa despite getting dropped by both his closest rivals as Fabio Aru (Astana) raced to his second consecutive stage victory.
Related Articles
Contador saw his closest rivals Aru and Mikel Landa (Astana) go clear on the penultimate ascent, the Colle delle Finestre, and lost well over two minutes by the finale. Following Friday’s victory in Cervinia, Aru soloed away, 1.5 kilometres from the line to beat his closest pursuer Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step). Aru simultaneously consolidated his second place overall, whilst Landa, having briefly ripped the Giro d’Italia apart on the Colle delle Finestre, finally settled for completing the podium in third.
Barring absolute disaster on Sunday, though, it was the rider who finished sixth at 2-25 on Aru, Contador, who arguably had most to celebrate. In terms of pure racing, stage 20’s Alpine trek was Contador’s hardest day on the bike in the entire 2015 Giro d’Italia - and yet his overall lead remained in place.
As a result, Contador is now just 24 hours away from winning what the record books state is his seventh Grand Tour victory - although, given two additional titles were lost because of his positive clenbuterol test, the 32-year-old still considers the 2015 Giro d’Italia to be his ninth.
How it happened
Five kilometres from the summit of the Colle delle Finestre, the situation seemed to be under control for Contador, with rivals Astana tapping out a steady, but unthreatening, pace behind lone breakaway Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha). But on an ascent with a relentless nine to 10 per cent slope, first through dense woodland and then on seven kilometres of semi-surfaced dirt tracks, Contador’s grip on the Giro d’Italia came much closer than he would have liked to meltdown.
When Landa launched a blistering attack on the muddy roads leading to the Giro d’Italia’s highest mountain pass, the Madrileño, obviously on an off-day, was unexpectedly unable to chase the Astana rider down. Suddenly after three weeks where his superiority has - dislocated shoulder and crashes notwithstanding - all but been a given, with no Tinkoff-Saxo team-mates to hand to give Contador some much needed support, what could have been a manageable moment lurched painfully near to a crisis.
For the next two kilometres, as Landa powered away alone in search of Zakarin, Contador remained following wheels in the group of half a dozen riders behind, led by Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin). Another move by Aru - behind his own team-mate - left Contador struggling again, behind the group of chasers.
For five kilometres the gap between Landa and Contador yawned ever wider, peaking at 1:30 by the summit of the Finestre as the Spaniard caught the Russian race leader. Meanwhile Aru, too, was 45 seconds ahead of Contador. It was not a disastrous gap, given Aru was 4:37 back and Landa at 5:15 - and Contador evidently had not cracked completely. But any further time loss and there would have been a real danger that the Giro d’Italia could have slipped out of the Tinkoff-Saxo leader’s fingers at the last possible moment.
Fortunately for Contador, a fast, well-surfaced descent of the Finestre did not see any further time gaps open, but with 16 kilometres of false flat then a steady rise to Sestriere left to tackle, and no team support in sight, any weakness in Contador would have been badly exposed.
Instead, on the comparatively much easier slopes the Spaniard gathered up his strength for one last major effort and - impressively - reduced the gap on Landa and Zakarin to just 50 seconds at one point. Though he had one Astana rider, Tanel Kangert, sitting on his back wheel by this point , the tide began to turn back in Contador’s favour even further when the absence of a sustained collaboration between Zakarin and Landa saw their joint move begin to fizzle out.
With the Russian and the Spaniard joined by Aru, Hesjedal, Kruijswijk and Uran, the Astana attack gained fresh impetus. But if Landa had any dreams of upsetting the overall classification at the last possible moment, they were quickly quashed as he found himself working for Aru on the front of the string of six riders.
Two kilometres from the finish Contador began to fade again but it was clear that no attacks would now dismantle the top three places overall. Instead it fell to Aru to break away, dropping first Hesjedal - finally second again on a stage, although his hugely impressive mountain riding in the last week means the Canadian has moved into the top five overall - and then Urán. A few moments later, a second stage for the young Italian was in the bag.
With four mountain top stage wins this week - two for Aru, two for Landa and a fifth thanks to Paolo Tiralongo in the first - as well as second and third overall as well as the best young rider’s jersey, Astana’s crushing hold on the Giro d’Italia’s climbs has netted the Kazakh team rich rewards. Aru’s re-emergence, though, and the seemingly unstoppable rise of Landa, came too late for either to make more than dents in Contador’s armour.
With the glorious benefit of hindsight, Contador losing time to Aru on Friday, not to mention missing the leader’s press conference at the finish will be taken by some as a sign of impending weakness. But the Spaniard explained at the finish that in fact his near-crisis came because he was paying the price for the daily wear and tear of what has been nearly three weeks of leading the Giro d’Italia.
“I’ve paid for the efforts of racing hard each day,” Contador, who took the overall lead as early as stage five and has worn the maglia rosa ever since barring one day, said. “But I knew that I had a good margin on Aru already. It was all about not panicking and concentrating on keeping things under control.”
Barring total disaster on Sunday’s flat stage from Turin to Milan, at the end of what has been a tumultuous race finally looms into sight, Contador’s first part of his bid Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double is therefore, all but in the bag. And his next target, wearing the maillot jaune in Paris, is already on his mind. As he said at the finish, “I will have a good supper tonight, but the build-up for the Tour starts here.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:12:25
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:25
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|8
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:05
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:02
|17
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:07:06
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:37
|20
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:35
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:54
|28
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|31
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:01
|34
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:22
|35
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:16:18
|36
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:15
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|47
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:43
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:32
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:27:00
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:02
|74
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:57
|76
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|77
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|79
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:14
|80
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|82
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:31:15
|83
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:59
|84
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:37:21
|87
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|88
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|89
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:38:29
|92
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:31
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|108
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:34
|110
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:41:05
|111
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:42:00
|112
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:42:30
|114
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:32
|116
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|119
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:31
|120
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:34
|121
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|125
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|130
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|132
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|135
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|139
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|141
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|145
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|146
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|147
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|149
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|150
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|152
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:42
|154
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:09
|155
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:04
|156
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:46:01
|157
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|158
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|159
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|160
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|161
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|162
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:53:30
|163
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|14
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|15
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|5
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|4
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|161
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|133
|3
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|129
|4
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|7
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|120
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|11
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|13
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|15:40:07
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:15
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:57
|4
|Team Sky
|0:16:12
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:52
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:24:39
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:28:40
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29:03
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:28
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:58
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:33
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:54:26
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:59:34
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|1:04:23
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|1:08:31
|16
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:44
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:15:11
|18
|IAM Cycling
|1:18:57
|19
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:22:01
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:25:07
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:28:08
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:33:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|84
|pts
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|18
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|8
|Team Sky
|7
|9
|Movistar Team
|7
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|11
|Team Katusha
|3
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|3
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|14
|IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|FDJ.fr
|1
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84:03:30
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:14
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:08:19
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:10:50
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:02
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:17
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:00
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:23
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:51
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:12
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:14
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:35
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:23
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:26
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:47:45
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:49:37
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:47
|20
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:15
|21
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:15
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:20:50
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:06
|24
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:30:49
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:33
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:43:26
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:45:31
|28
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:46:56
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:47:12
|30
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:50:07
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:39
|32
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:55:57
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:00
|34
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:14:56
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:17:39
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:22:58
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:23:01
|38
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:24:53
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:29:51
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2:36:54
|41
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2:38:33
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:42:44
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:56
|44
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:44:17
|45
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:44:22
|46
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:44:31
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:46:23
|48
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:46:35
|49
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:49:22
|50
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:51:12
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:51:43
|52
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2:52:42
|53
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:53:13
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:56
|55
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:01:25
|56
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3:01:37
|57
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3:05:34
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3:06:01
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:09:22
|60
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:10:10
|61
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:13:17
|62
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:17:45
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:18:22
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:19:09
|65
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:20:33
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:21:37
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:23:10
|68
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3:25:42
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:29:16
|70
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:33:30
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:33:45
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:33:59
|73
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:35:45
|74
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:37:55
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:40:03
|76
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:44:08
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:49:51
|78
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:57:04
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:57:28
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:57:35
|81
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:58:11
|82
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:58:24
|83
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:00:24
|84
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4:01:25
|85
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:03:39
|86
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:05:58
|87
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:14:31
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:15:10
|89
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:15:31
|90
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|4:18:07
|91
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|4:19:39
|92
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:20:19
|93
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|4:20:23
|94
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:25:03
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:25:13
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:26:32
|97
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:31:44
|98
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:32:38
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:33:00
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:33:17
|101
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:34:10
|102
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:34:27
|103
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:37:14
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|4:37:19
|105
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:39:35
|106
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4:40:13
|107
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4:41:43
|108
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:47:00
|109
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:48:44
|110
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:50:50
|111
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:52:48
|112
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:53:46
|113
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|4:54:40
|114
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|4:58:11
|115
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:59:40
|116
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:00:44
|117
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:01:23
|118
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5:02:05
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:06:43
|120
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5:07:05
|121
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5:07:37
|122
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|5:09:54
|123
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5:10:21
|124
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5:11:29
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5:14:44
|126
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5:15:31
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5:16:52
|128
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|5:17:02
|129
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5:18:31
|130
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|5:21:11
|131
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5:24:02
|132
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:24:37
|133
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5:26:14
|134
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5:26:21
|135
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:26:44
|136
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|5:32:24
|137
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:32:55
|138
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|5:33:36
|139
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:34:45
|140
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|5:35:46
|141
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5:38:04
|142
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5:40:20
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|5:41:42
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:45:24
|145
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|5:46:15
|146
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:46:35
|147
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5:48:32
|148
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:52:02
|149
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|5:53:46
|150
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|5:54:01
|151
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:54:52
|152
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:58:46
|153
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:59:09
|154
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6:02:42
|155
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6:06:11
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6:07:03
|157
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6:07:44
|158
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6:09:21
|159
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6:09:51
|160
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6:10:20
|161
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|6:22:09
|162
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|6:33:53
|163
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|6:40:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|159
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|134
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|128
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|127
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|7
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|15
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|56
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|17
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|20
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|43
|22
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|38
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|36
|24
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|25
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|26
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|28
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|31
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|33
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|34
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|36
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|25
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|24
|40
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|41
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|42
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|21
|43
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|46
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|47
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|48
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|49
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|19
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|51
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|54
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|17
|55
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|56
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|57
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|58
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|60
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|61
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|62
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|63
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|64
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|66
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|67
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|69
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|70
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|9
|71
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|72
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|75
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|76
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|6
|77
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|78
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|79
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|80
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|81
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|82
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5
|83
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|84
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|85
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|88
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|89
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|90
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|91
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|92
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2
|93
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|94
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|95
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|96
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|97
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|98
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|100
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|1
|101
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|102
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|103
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1
|104
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|106
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|111
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|113
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|125
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|122
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|115
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|6
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|9
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|12
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|36
|13
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|16
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|17
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|18
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|16
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|26
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|29
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|12
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|33
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|34
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|35
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|37
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|40
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|41
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|44
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|45
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|46
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|3
|47
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|48
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|49
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|52
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|54
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|55
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|56
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|57
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|59
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|60
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|61
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|62
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|65
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|66
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|67
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|25
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|8
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|9
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|19
|12
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|18
|13
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|17
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|20
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|21
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|24
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|25
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|9
|30
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|31
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|32
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|35
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|37
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|39
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|41
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|42
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|44
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|45
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|5
|46
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|47
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|48
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|49
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|51
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|52
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|53
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|54
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|55
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|56
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|57
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|60
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|61
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|62
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|63
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|64
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2
|65
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|66
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|67
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|68
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|69
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|71
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|73
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|74
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|15
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|4
|17
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|19
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|21
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|24
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|26
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|31
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|32
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|540
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|481
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|405
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|389
|5
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|345
|6
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|345
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|342
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|316
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|306
|10
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|294
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|293
|12
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|288
|13
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|248
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|241
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|240
|16
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|224
|17
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|202
|18
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|194
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|187
|20
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|186
|21
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|183
|22
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|23
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|166
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|25
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|158
|26
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|158
|27
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|136
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|132
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|32
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|129
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|125
|34
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|124
|36
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|37
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|39
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|40
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|95
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|42
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|44
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|73
|46
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|47
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|48
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|49
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|50
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|51
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|35
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|54
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|55
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|31
|56
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|57
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|58
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|25
|61
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|24
|62
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|23
|64
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|65
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|67
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|71
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|72
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|73
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|74
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|15
|75
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|76
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|11
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|78
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|79
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|81
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|82
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|83
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|84
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|36
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|29
|11
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|14
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|22
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|16
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|18
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|17
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|22
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|26
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|27
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|28
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|30
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|31
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|13
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|33
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|36
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|37
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|38
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|9
|40
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|41
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|44
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|47
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|48
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|49
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|50
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|52
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|53
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|55
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|56
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|57
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|58
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|59
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|61
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|62
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|63
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|64
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|66
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|68
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|70
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|71
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|72
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|73
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|74
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|75
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3
|78
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|79
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|80
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|81
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2
|82
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|83
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|85
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|86
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|87
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|25
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|26
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84:05:32
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:37
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:53:55
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2:36:31
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:42:29
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2:50:40
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:51:11
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2:59:35
|9
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:08:08
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:15:43
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:21:08
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3:23:40
|13
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:31:28
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:35:53
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:38:01
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:28:28
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:58:22
|18
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:03:56
|19
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:13:29
|20
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|4:16:05
|21
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:18:17
|22
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:32:08
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:32:25
|24
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:46:42
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:48:48
|26
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:57:38
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:59:21
|28
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5:00:03
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:30:53
|30
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|5:33:44
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5:38:18
|32
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:50:00
|33
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|5:51:44
|34
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|5:51:59
|35
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:52:50
|36
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:56:44
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6:05:01
|38
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6:08:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|251:46:13
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:43:16
|3
|Team Sky
|1:11:59
|4
|Movistar Team
|1:18:32
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:26:39
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|3:02:15
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:35:47
|8
|Team Katusha
|3:32:21
|9
|FDJ.fr
|4:27:13
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:44:01
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:06:15
|12
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6:09:28
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|6:10:49
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6:26:17
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|6:43:00
|16
|IAM Cycling
|6:48:56
|17
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|7:01:20
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|7:29:14
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|8:13:18
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8:58:25
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|10:37:05
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:28:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|640
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|321
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|309
|4
|Team Sky
|274
|5
|Movistar Team
|272
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|238
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|233
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|231
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|228
|10
|Team Katusha
|215
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|211
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|196
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|194
|14
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|189
|15
|IAM Cycling
|177
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|139
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|111
|20
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|21
|FDJ.fr
|70
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|pts
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|7
|Team Katusha
|65
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|70
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|90
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|95
|13
|IAM Cycling
|100
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|105
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|110
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|110
|17
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|120
|18
|Movistar Team
|125
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|170
|20
|FDJ.fr
|210
|21
|Team Sky
|295
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|365
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy