A spectacular final day’s mountain racing in the 2015 Giro d’Italia saw overall leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) retain the maglia rosa despite getting dropped by both his closest rivals as Fabio Aru (Astana) raced to his second consecutive stage victory.

Contador saw his closest rivals Aru and Mikel Landa (Astana) go clear on the penultimate ascent, the Colle delle Finestre, and lost well over two minutes by the finale. Following Friday’s victory in Cervinia, Aru soloed away, 1.5 kilometres from the line to beat his closest pursuer Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step). Aru simultaneously consolidated his second place overall, whilst Landa, having briefly ripped the Giro d’Italia apart on the Colle delle Finestre, finally settled for completing the podium in third.

Barring absolute disaster on Sunday, though, it was the rider who finished sixth at 2-25 on Aru, Contador, who arguably had most to celebrate. In terms of pure racing, stage 20’s Alpine trek was Contador’s hardest day on the bike in the entire 2015 Giro d’Italia - and yet his overall lead remained in place.

As a result, Contador is now just 24 hours away from winning what the record books state is his seventh Grand Tour victory - although, given two additional titles were lost because of his positive clenbuterol test, the 32-year-old still considers the 2015 Giro d’Italia to be his ninth.

How it happened

Five kilometres from the summit of the Colle delle Finestre, the situation seemed to be under control for Contador, with rivals Astana tapping out a steady, but unthreatening, pace behind lone breakaway Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha). But on an ascent with a relentless nine to 10 per cent slope, first through dense woodland and then on seven kilometres of semi-surfaced dirt tracks, Contador’s grip on the Giro d’Italia came much closer than he would have liked to meltdown.

When Landa launched a blistering attack on the muddy roads leading to the Giro d’Italia’s highest mountain pass, the Madrileño, obviously on an off-day, was unexpectedly unable to chase the Astana rider down. Suddenly after three weeks where his superiority has - dislocated shoulder and crashes notwithstanding - all but been a given, with no Tinkoff-Saxo team-mates to hand to give Contador some much needed support, what could have been a manageable moment lurched painfully near to a crisis.

For the next two kilometres, as Landa powered away alone in search of Zakarin, Contador remained following wheels in the group of half a dozen riders behind, led by Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin). Another move by Aru - behind his own team-mate - left Contador struggling again, behind the group of chasers.

For five kilometres the gap between Landa and Contador yawned ever wider, peaking at 1:30 by the summit of the Finestre as the Spaniard caught the Russian race leader. Meanwhile Aru, too, was 45 seconds ahead of Contador. It was not a disastrous gap, given Aru was 4:37 back and Landa at 5:15 - and Contador evidently had not cracked completely. But any further time loss and there would have been a real danger that the Giro d’Italia could have slipped out of the Tinkoff-Saxo leader’s fingers at the last possible moment.

Fortunately for Contador, a fast, well-surfaced descent of the Finestre did not see any further time gaps open, but with 16 kilometres of false flat then a steady rise to Sestriere left to tackle, and no team support in sight, any weakness in Contador would have been badly exposed.

Instead, on the comparatively much easier slopes the Spaniard gathered up his strength for one last major effort and - impressively - reduced the gap on Landa and Zakarin to just 50 seconds at one point. Though he had one Astana rider, Tanel Kangert, sitting on his back wheel by this point , the tide began to turn back in Contador’s favour even further when the absence of a sustained collaboration between Zakarin and Landa saw their joint move begin to fizzle out.

With the Russian and the Spaniard joined by Aru, Hesjedal, Kruijswijk and Uran, the Astana attack gained fresh impetus. But if Landa had any dreams of upsetting the overall classification at the last possible moment, they were quickly quashed as he found himself working for Aru on the front of the string of six riders.

Two kilometres from the finish Contador began to fade again but it was clear that no attacks would now dismantle the top three places overall. Instead it fell to Aru to break away, dropping first Hesjedal - finally second again on a stage, although his hugely impressive mountain riding in the last week means the Canadian has moved into the top five overall - and then Urán. A few moments later, a second stage for the young Italian was in the bag.

With four mountain top stage wins this week - two for Aru, two for Landa and a fifth thanks to Paolo Tiralongo in the first - as well as second and third overall as well as the best young rider’s jersey, Astana’s crushing hold on the Giro d’Italia’s climbs has netted the Kazakh team rich rewards. Aru’s re-emergence, though, and the seemingly unstoppable rise of Landa, came too late for either to make more than dents in Contador’s armour.

With the glorious benefit of hindsight, Contador losing time to Aru on Friday, not to mention missing the leader’s press conference at the finish will be taken by some as a sign of impending weakness. But the Spaniard explained at the finish that in fact his near-crisis came because he was paying the price for the daily wear and tear of what has been nearly three weeks of leading the Giro d’Italia.

“I’ve paid for the efforts of racing hard each day,” Contador, who took the overall lead as early as stage five and has worn the maglia rosa ever since barring one day, said. “But I knew that I had a good margin on Aru already. It was all about not panicking and concentrating on keeping things under control.”

Barring total disaster on Sunday’s flat stage from Turin to Milan, at the end of what has been a tumultuous race finally looms into sight, Contador’s first part of his bid Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double is therefore, all but in the bag. And his next target, wearing the maillot jaune in Paris, is already on his mind. As he said at the finish, “I will have a good supper tonight, but the build-up for the Tour starts here.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:12:25 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:25 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 8 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:34 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:05 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:02 17 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:07:06 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:37 20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 23 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:42 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:35 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:54 28 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 31 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:01 34 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:22 35 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:16:18 36 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 41 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:15 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 47 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:43 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 50 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 52 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 54 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:32 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:27:00 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 69 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 73 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:02 74 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:57 76 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 77 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 79 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:14 80 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 82 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:31:15 83 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:59 84 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:37:21 87 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 88 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 89 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:38:29 92 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:31 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 97 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 106 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 107 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 108 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:34 110 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:41:05 111 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:42:00 112 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 113 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:42:30 114 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:32 116 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 117 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 118 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 119 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:31 120 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:34 121 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 125 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 129 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 130 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 132 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 133 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 134 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 135 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 139 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 141 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 142 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 145 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 146 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 147 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 149 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 150 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 151 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 152 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:42 154 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:09 155 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:45:04 156 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 0:46:01 157 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 158 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 159 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 160 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 161 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 162 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:53:30 163 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing DNF Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 15 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team

Mountain 1 Colle delle Finestre - km 171 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 30 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 Sestriere (via Lattea) - km 199 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 Venaria Reale - km 97 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 5 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Sprint 2 Susa - km 151 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 4 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Premio della fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 161 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 133 3 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 129 4 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 120 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 7 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 120 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 120 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 11 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 13 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 15:40:07 2 BMC Racing Team 0:13:15 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:57 4 Team Sky 0:16:12 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:52 6 Movistar Team 0:24:39 7 Team Katusha 0:28:40 8 Lotto Soudal 0:29:03 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:28 10 Androni Giocattoli 0:41:58 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:33 12 FDJ.fr 0:54:26 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:59:34 14 Lampre-Merida 1:04:23 15 Bardiani CSF 1:08:31 16 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:44 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:15:11 18 IAM Cycling 1:18:57 19 Southeast Pro Cycling 1:22:01 20 Orica GreenEdge 1:25:07 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:28:08 22 Trek Factory Racing 1:33:49

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 84 pts 2 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 25 4 Bardiani CSF 19 5 Androni Giocattoli 18 6 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 8 Team Sky 7 9 Movistar Team 7 10 BMC Racing Team 5 11 Team Katusha 3 12 Lampre-Merida 3 13 Lotto Soudal 2 14 IAM Cycling 2 15 FDJ.fr 1 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 84:03:30 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:14 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:08:19 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:52 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:10:50 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:02 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:17 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:00 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:23 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:51 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:12 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:28:14 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:35 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:30:23 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:40:26 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:47:45 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:49:37 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:03:47 20 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:15 21 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:19:15 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:20:50 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:25:06 24 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:30:49 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:35:33 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:43:26 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:45:31 28 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:46:56 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:47:12 30 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:50:07 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:53:39 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1:55:57 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:00 34 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:14:56 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:17:39 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:22:58 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:23:01 38 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 2:24:53 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:29:51 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2:36:54 41 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 2:38:33 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2:42:44 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:43:56 44 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:44:17 45 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:44:22 46 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:44:31 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:46:23 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:46:35 49 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:49:22 50 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:51:12 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:51:43 52 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2:52:42 53 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:53:13 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:56 55 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:01:25 56 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3:01:37 57 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3:05:34 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3:06:01 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:09:22 60 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:10:10 61 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:13:17 62 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3:17:45 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:18:22 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:19:09 65 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:20:33 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:21:37 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:23:10 68 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 3:25:42 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:29:16 70 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:33:30 71 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3:33:45 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:33:59 73 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:35:45 74 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3:37:55 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:40:03 76 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:44:08 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:49:51 78 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:57:04 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:57:28 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:57:35 81 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:58:11 82 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:58:24 83 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:00:24 84 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4:01:25 85 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:03:39 86 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:05:58 87 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:14:31 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:15:10 89 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:15:31 90 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 4:18:07 91 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 4:19:39 92 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:20:19 93 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 4:20:23 94 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:25:03 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4:25:13 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:26:32 97 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:31:44 98 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:32:38 99 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:33:00 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4:33:17 101 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:34:10 102 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:34:27 103 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:37:14 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 4:37:19 105 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:39:35 106 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4:40:13 107 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4:41:43 108 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:47:00 109 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4:48:44 110 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:50:50 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:52:48 112 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:53:46 113 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 4:54:40 114 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 4:58:11 115 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4:59:40 116 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:00:44 117 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:01:23 118 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5:02:05 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5:06:43 120 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5:07:05 121 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 5:07:37 122 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 5:09:54 123 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 5:10:21 124 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5:11:29 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5:14:44 126 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5:15:31 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5:16:52 128 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 5:17:02 129 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5:18:31 130 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 5:21:11 131 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5:24:02 132 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:24:37 133 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5:26:14 134 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5:26:21 135 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:26:44 136 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 5:32:24 137 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5:32:55 138 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 5:33:36 139 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:34:45 140 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 5:35:46 141 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5:38:04 142 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5:40:20 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 5:41:42 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5:45:24 145 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 5:46:15 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:46:35 147 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5:48:32 148 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:52:02 149 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 5:53:46 150 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 5:54:01 151 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:54:52 152 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:58:46 153 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:59:09 154 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6:02:42 155 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6:06:11 156 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6:07:03 157 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6:07:44 158 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 6:09:21 159 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 6:09:51 160 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 6:10:20 161 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 6:22:09 162 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 6:33:53 163 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 6:40:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 159 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 134 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 128 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 127 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 96 7 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 92 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 72 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 64 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 15 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 56 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 17 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 18 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 20 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 43 22 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 38 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 36 24 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 35 25 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 26 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 33 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 28 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 31 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 32 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 29 33 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 34 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 26 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 25 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 24 40 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 41 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 42 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 21 43 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 45 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 46 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 20 47 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 48 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 19 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 19 50 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 51 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 19 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 53 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 17 54 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 17 55 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 56 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 58 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 60 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 61 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 62 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 63 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 64 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 66 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 67 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 69 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 70 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 9 71 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 72 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 75 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 76 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 6 77 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 78 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 79 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 80 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 81 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 82 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 83 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 84 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 85 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 88 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 89 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 2 90 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 91 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 92 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2 93 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 94 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 95 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 96 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1 97 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 100 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 1 101 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1 102 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 103 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1 104 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 106 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 109 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 110 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 111 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 113 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 125 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 122 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 115 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 107 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 6 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 75 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 9 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 52 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 41 12 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 36 13 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 14 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 16 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 17 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 18 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 18 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 16 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 26 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 13 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 29 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 12 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 33 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 34 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 35 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 36 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 37 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 40 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 41 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 44 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 45 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 46 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 3 47 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 48 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 49 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 50 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 52 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 2 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 54 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 55 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 56 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 57 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 59 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 60 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 62 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 66 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 67 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 28 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 25 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 8 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 23 9 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 19 12 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 18 13 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 17 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 20 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 21 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 12 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 24 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 25 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 9 30 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 31 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 32 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 35 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 8 37 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 39 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 40 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 41 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 42 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 44 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 45 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 5 46 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 47 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 48 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 49 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 51 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 52 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 53 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 54 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 55 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 56 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 60 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 61 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 62 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 63 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 64 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2 65 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 66 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 67 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 68 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 69 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 71 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 72 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1 73 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 74 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 15 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 4 17 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 19 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 21 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 24 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 26 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 31 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 32 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Premio della fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 540 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 481 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 405 4 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 389 5 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 345 6 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 345 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 342 8 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 316 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 306 10 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 294 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 293 12 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 288 13 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 248 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 241 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 240 16 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 224 17 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 202 18 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 194 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 187 20 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 186 21 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 183 22 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 23 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 166 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 25 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 158 26 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 158 27 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 156 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 136 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 30 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 132 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 129 32 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 129 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 125 34 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 124 36 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 122 37 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 120 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 39 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 40 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 95 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 43 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 44 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 73 46 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 47 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 64 48 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 61 49 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 50 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 51 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 35 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 54 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 55 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 31 56 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 57 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 58 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 26 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 60 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 25 61 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 24 62 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 24 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 23 64 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 65 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 67 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 71 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 72 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 73 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 74 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 76 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 11 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 78 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 79 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 80 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 81 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 82 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 83 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 84 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 5

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 36 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 35 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 29 11 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 26 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 23 14 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 22 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 16 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 18 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 17 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 17 22 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 26 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 27 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 28 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 30 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 31 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 13 32 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 33 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 34 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 36 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 37 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 38 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 39 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 9 40 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 41 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 44 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 48 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 49 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 50 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 52 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 53 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 54 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 55 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 56 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 57 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 58 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 59 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 62 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 63 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 64 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 65 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 66 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 68 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 70 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 71 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 3 72 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 73 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 74 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 75 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 77 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3 78 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 79 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 80 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 81 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2 82 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 83 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 84 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 85 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 86 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 87 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 11 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 16 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 22 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 26 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1 28 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84:05:32 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:37 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1:53:55 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 2:36:31 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:42:29 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2:50:40 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:51:11 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2:59:35 9 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:08:08 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3:15:43 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:21:08 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 3:23:40 13 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:31:28 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3:35:53 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:38:01 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:28:28 17 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:58:22 18 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:03:56 19 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:13:29 20 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 4:16:05 21 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:18:17 22 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:32:08 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:32:25 24 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4:46:42 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:48:48 26 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4:57:38 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:59:21 28 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5:00:03 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5:30:53 30 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 5:33:44 31 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5:38:18 32 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:50:00 33 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 5:51:44 34 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 5:51:59 35 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:52:50 36 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:56:44 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6:05:01 38 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 6:08:18

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 251:46:13 2 BMC Racing Team 0:43:16 3 Team Sky 1:11:59 4 Movistar Team 1:18:32 5 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:26:39 6 Lotto Soudal 3:02:15 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 3:35:47 8 Team Katusha 3:32:21 9 FDJ.fr 4:27:13 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 4:44:01 11 AG2R La Mondiale 5:06:15 12 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6:09:28 13 Bardiani CSF 6:10:49 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6:26:17 15 Androni Giocattoli 6:43:00 16 IAM Cycling 6:48:56 17 Southeast Pro Cycling 7:01:20 18 Lampre-Merida 7:29:14 19 Orica GreenEdge 8:13:18 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 8:58:25 21 Trek Factory Racing 10:37:05 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 11:28:42

Team points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 640 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 321 3 Lampre-Merida 309 4 Team Sky 274 5 Movistar Team 272 6 Bardiani CSF 238 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 233 8 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 231 9 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 228 10 Team Katusha 215 11 Orica GreenEdge 211 12 Androni Giocattoli 196 13 Trek Factory Racing 194 14 Southeast Pro Cycling 189 15 IAM Cycling 177 16 Lotto Soudal 139 17 AG2R La Mondiale 133 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 132 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 111 20 Etixx - Quick-Step 106 21 FDJ.fr 70 22 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65