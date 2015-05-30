Hesjedal enjoys going on the attack one last time at the Giro d’Italia

Image 1 of 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Ryder Hesjedal has been very active this week (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Aru about to catch Hesjedal and Uran. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 Ryder Hesjedal follows Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) tries to catch the wheel of Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) finished stage 19 in second

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) went close to victory yet again at the Giro d’Italia, finishing 28 second behind Fabio Aru (Astana) yet a wave to the crowds and a smile as he crossed the line showed he was satisfied with his race after an impressive performance on the dirt road of the Colle delle Finestre.

Hesjedal’s series of accelerations caused chaos in the final part of the dirt road climb and one of his best surges even put Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the ropes. It also distanced his rivals in the overall classification and allowed him to move up to fifth overall, 9:52 behind Contador.

“You always want to win but your sensations are still pretty good when you come across the line like that and you known you’ve given it everything,” Hesjedal said before heading to the Cannondale-Garmin team bus perhaps for a celebratory beer with his teammates on the ride to their hotel in Turin.



