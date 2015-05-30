Hesjedal enjoys going on the attack one last time at the Giro d’Italia
Canadian moves up to fifth and is confident he can recover for the Tour
Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) went close to victory yet again at the Giro d’Italia, finishing 28 second behind Fabio Aru (Astana) yet a wave to the crowds and a smile as he crossed the line showed he was satisfied with his race after an impressive performance on the dirt road of the Colle delle Finestre.
Hesjedal’s series of accelerations caused chaos in the final part of the dirt road climb and one of his best surges even put Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the ropes. It also distanced his rivals in the overall classification and allowed him to move up to fifth overall, 9:52 behind Contador.
“You always want to win but your sensations are still pretty good when you come across the line like that and you known you’ve given it everything,” Hesjedal said before heading to the Cannondale-Garmin team bus perhaps for a celebratory beer with his teammates on the ride to their hotel in Turin.
