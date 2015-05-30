Contador: I was never afraid of losing the Giro

Image 1 of 6 Alberto Contador signals his belief that he will be the winner of three Giro's on Sunday in Milano. Image 2 of 6 Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Alberto Contador maintained his general classification lead heading into the final day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Fabio Aru wins stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates on the Giro podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador endured a difficult final day in the mountains at the Giro d’Italia but with the maglia rosa secured before the final parade stage to Milan, he was able to savour his victory during his post-stage press conference in Sestriere.

Fabio Aru (Astana) sat next to Contador for most of the press conference and Contador was happy to praise his young rival, despite Aru and his Astana team having attacked him on virtually every stage of this year’s race.

Contador answered question about his difficult moment on the Colle dell Finestre but denied he was afraid of losing the Giro d’Italia.

He also praised his Tinkoff-Saxo team despite often being alone in the key moments of the race. He also confirmed that he considers his 2015 victory as his third success at the Giro d’Italia, despite his 2011 win being cancelled from the record book because it was counted in the time of his ban for his Clenbuterol positive during the 2010 Tour de France.



