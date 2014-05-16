Image 1 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) counts his stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 94 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) hit the ground (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 94 "Everything happens for a reason" (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 94 Eugenio Alfacci (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 94 Orica-GreenEdge on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 94 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 94 Ventoso crashed in the final kilometres of today's stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 94 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 94 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 94 Sammy Sanchez and Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 94 Perrig Quemeneur with the tifosi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 94 Michael Matthews onto the sign on with John Trevorrow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 94 Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 94 Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 94 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 94 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 94 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 94 Katusha's Madroeska doll bidon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 94 BMC Racing show off their colours at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 94 Maglia rosa Michael Matthews (OricaGreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) picks up his second win of this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) picks up his second win of this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 94 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 94 The peloton race by on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 94 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 94 Michele Scarponi (Astana) waves to his fans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 94 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 94 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 94 The break on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 94 Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 94 A triumphant Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 94 Bjorn Thurau, Nicola Boem, Robinson Chalapud Gomez, Nathan Haas, Winner Anacona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) counts his Giro wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) throws his bike at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 94 The mad dash to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) after his kiss on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 94 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 94 Michael Matthews on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 94 Thomas De Gendt at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 94 The Giro peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) after his kiss on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 94 Wouter Poels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 94 Daniel Moreno and Alberto Losada (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 94 Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 94 Michael Matthews in white (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 94 Michael Matthews on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 94 Michael Matthews (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 94 Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in red (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 94 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 94 Robinson Chalapud (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 94 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 94 Michael Matthews still in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 94 Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 94 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 94 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 94 The break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 94 Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 94 The final sprint to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 94 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 94 Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 94 Michael Matthews in blue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 94 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) triumphs in stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) raises his arms to celebrate his stage 7 victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 94 Stage 7 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is victorious at the end of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 94 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 94 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 94 Julian Arredondo (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 94 Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 94 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 94 The jersey holders at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 94 Best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 94 Maglia rosa Michael Matthews and Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 94 Many riders are sporting bandages after the stage 6 crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 94 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 94 Maarten Tjalingii (Belkin) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 94 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed a tight sprint on stage seven of the Giro d’Italia from Frosinone to Foligno, edging out Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and Luka Mezgec (Team Giant-Shimano).

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finished in fourth and retains his maglia rosa as the race heads into the mountains in central Italy with the overall classification unchanged. Cadel Evans (BMC) remains second at 21 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) at 1:18.

It was a close sprint but it was Bouhanni who raised his arms in victory. The Frenchman showing poise and precision in a technical finale. He was positioned on Mezgec’s wheel after the final corner and then surged through on the inside line along the barriers to win.

It marked Bouhanni's second stage win in this year’s race and the second Grand Tour win of his career. In a year in which his contract is up for renewal, the Frenchman is increasing his value with every opportunity. With Marcel Kittel at home with his feet up after a fever ended his race several days ago, Bouhanni has cemented his place as the race’s top sprinter.

"It's great to win a second stage. I'm happy for me and for the team. They did an incredible job to keep me out of the wind and then to close the gap on the break," Bouhanni said.

"I was on the wheel of the Giant-Shimano riders and had Chavanel behind me. I managed to go through the gap on the right and to get past the other riders to win. The Giro is one of the biggest races in the world and so to win two stages is great for me."

Today Bouhanni made the fewest mistakes in the finale. As Viviani and Swift lost ground in the finale, Bouhanni made the most of his team's work as they reeled in a break that consisted of Robinson Chalapud (Colombia), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF).

Even when Bouhanni was isolated in the final dash for the line, he held his nerve. He fought elbow to elbow with Mezgec and profited from the Giant-Shimano’s leadout. In a scrappy sprint, and with some of the world’s best sprinters missing, Bouhanni took full advantage.

A long ride north

The 211km stage provided the perfect tonic after yesterday’s difficulties. The peloton, bruised and bandaged, started in Frosinone a little lighter with the Katusha trio of Joaquim Rodriguez, Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso among those that had quit the race.

The weather conditions were relatively better, although there were sporadic early showers. But after the stage began, the break formed quickly to settle both pace and nerves.

The five riders, none of whom where real threats to Matthews’ GC lead, established a buffer close to nine minutes but Orica-GreenEdge, keen to keep the maglia rosa for one last day, kept tabs as the race moved north.

The conditions improved throughout the day and although the break still held a five-minute lead on the one and only climb of the day, the Valico della Somma, the clever work from Orica-GreenEdge ensured that the sprinters’ teams would help them. The Australian team did just enough to keep the break within touching distance and at the summit of the climb the teams of the pure sprinters were given a choice: work immediately and compete for the win or hesitate and see your last chance of a victory until at least Tuesday slip away.

Trek Factory Racing, Giant-Shimano, Cannondale and even Lotto Belisol all duly stepped up and began to eat into the break’s lead. Kilometre after kilometre ticked down, and with each one the break began to show signs of fatigue and frustration.

Gesticulation gave way to desperation as the break began to attack one another. Their lead had held at three minutes with 20km to go but by the time the peloton moved into the final five kilometres, the five ahead only had a matter of seconds.

There was a scare when Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar) crashed but the Spaniard was quickly sitting up, as up ahead, Bouhanni steadied himself for his second win and the lead in the points jersey.

His contract expires at the end of the season but he should hold off agreeing a deal with a team until his Giro is complete. He could win several more stages before the race ends in Trieste on June 1.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 5:16:05 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 16 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 23 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 30 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 31 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 34 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 38 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 40 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 47 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 49 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 51 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 60 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 61 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 63 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 64 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 65 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 66 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 67 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 68 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 71 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 73 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 76 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 77 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 78 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 80 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 83 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 84 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 85 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 87 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 89 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 92 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 94 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 97 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 98 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 99 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 100 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 101 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 103 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 104 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 111 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 114 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 115 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 119 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 120 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 121 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 122 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 123 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 125 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 126 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 127 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 128 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 129 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 130 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 131 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 132 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 133 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 136 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 138 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 139 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 141 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 142 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 144 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 145 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 146 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 147 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 148 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 149 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 150 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 151 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 152 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 153 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 154 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 155 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 156 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 157 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:50 158 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 159 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 160 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:57 161 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:25 162 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 163 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 164 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 165 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 166 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 167 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 168 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 169 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 170 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:29 171 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 172 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 173 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 174 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 175 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:21 176 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:26 177 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:26 178 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 179 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:37 180 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 181 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 182 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 183 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 184 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 185 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 186 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky

Maglia Rossa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 44 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 34 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 28 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 22 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 20 9 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 10 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 18 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 16 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 18 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 6 21 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 5 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 24 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2 27 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Maglia Azzurra # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 4 3 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 4 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 5 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 pts 2 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 194 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 194 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 6 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 6 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 8 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1 11 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Winning teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 15:48:15 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 Tinkoff Saxo 4 Lotto Belisol 5 Lampre - Merida 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Team Giant - Shimano 8 Neri Sottoli 9 FDJ.Fr 10 Colombia 11 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 Team Sky 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Cannondale 15 Bardiani CSF 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Team Europcar 19 Garmin Sharp 20 Orica Greenedge 21 Movistar Team 22 Team Katusha

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 33 pts 2 FDJ.Fr 25 3 Bardiani CSF 22 4 Colombia 20 5 Team Giant - Shimano 18 6 Garmin Sharp 18 7 Orica Greenedge 17 8 Lampre - Merida 17 9 Tinkoff Saxo 12 10 Cannondale 11 11 Lotto Belisol 10 12 Neri Sottoli 9 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 14 Team Sky 6 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 16 Team Europcar 2 17 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1 18 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 Astana Pro Team 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Movistar Team 22 Team Katusha

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 29:34:19 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:25 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:01:47 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:06 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:24 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:36 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:46 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:47 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:48 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:50 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:01 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:10 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:13 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:14 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:03:23 29 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:28 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:41 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:44 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:45 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:48 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:03:50 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:05 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:39 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:04:55 41 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:00 42 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:04 43 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:08 44 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:12 45 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:24 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:25 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:43 48 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:13 49 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:06:15 50 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:06:45 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:54 52 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:46 53 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:49 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:22 55 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:11 56 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:24 57 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:09:29 58 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:42 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:22 60 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:50 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:51 62 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:11:30 63 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:12:02 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:34 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:43 66 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:52 67 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:54 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:59 69 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:22 70 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:26 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:52 72 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:14:58 73 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:15:02 74 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:15:16 75 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:30 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:32 77 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:15:45 78 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:55 79 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:05 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:35 81 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:16:51 82 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:52 83 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:55 84 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:17:12 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:16 86 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:30 87 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:36 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:17:46 89 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:17:59 90 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:18:20 91 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:29 92 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:18:42 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:44 94 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:47 95 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:58 96 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:20 97 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:31 98 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36 99 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:50 100 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:20:13 101 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:20:17 102 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:19 103 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:20:25 104 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:27 105 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:45 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:21:24 107 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:36 108 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:40 109 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:47 110 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:48 111 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:12 112 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:21 113 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 114 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:29 115 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:22:41 116 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:02 117 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 118 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:23:11 119 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:22 120 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:56 121 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:03 122 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:24:20 123 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:24:21 124 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:37 125 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:48 126 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:58 127 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:14 128 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:25:34 129 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:44 130 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:25:52 131 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:02 132 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:11 133 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:18 134 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:26 135 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:27:22 136 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:27:30 137 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:35 138 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:45 139 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:51 140 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:04 141 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:31 142 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:33 143 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:47 144 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 145 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:56 146 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:13 147 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:29:26 148 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:43 149 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:56 150 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:30:00 151 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:09 152 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:37 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:30:49 154 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:30:52 155 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:07 156 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:25 157 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:53 158 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:33 159 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:32:36 160 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:32:48 161 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:33:17 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:33:30 163 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:58 164 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:34:05 165 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:31 166 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:33 167 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:34:38 168 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:42 169 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:35:22 170 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:22 171 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:24 172 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:37 173 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:38:19 174 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:30 175 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:44 176 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:38:58 177 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:39:19 178 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:44:49 179 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:49:37 180 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:50:11 181 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:50:34 182 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:43 183 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:49 184 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:55:48 185 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:57:21 186 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:03:40

Maglia Rossa classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 166 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 150 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 139 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 90 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 52 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 52 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 46 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 42 12 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 15 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 16 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 30 17 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 29 18 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 27 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 21 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 23 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 26 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 27 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 28 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 29 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 30 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 18 31 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 18 32 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 16 35 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 36 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 37 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 38 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 39 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 41 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 42 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 43 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 44 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 45 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 46 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 11 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 48 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 50 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 51 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 52 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 53 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 54 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 55 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 56 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 57 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 6 58 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 59 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 60 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 61 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 64 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 65 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 66 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 67 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 3 69 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 70 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 71 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 72 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 73 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 75 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 76 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 77 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 78 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 79 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 80 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Maglia Azzurra classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 9 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 11 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 13 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 16 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 17 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 18 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 2 19 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 20 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 23 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 24 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 25 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 26 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Maglia bianca classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 29:34:19 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:25 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:47 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:14 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:45 11 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:00 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:24 13 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:13 14 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:06:15 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:49 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:09:29 17 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:50 18 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:12:02 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:43 20 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:52 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:15:02 22 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:30 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:17:12 24 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:29 25 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:44 26 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:20 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:47 28 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:12 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:21 30 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:22:41 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:56 32 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:44 33 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:25:52 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:18 35 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:27:22 36 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:35 37 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:51 38 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:28:47 39 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:56 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:13 41 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:09 42 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:30:52 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:07 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:33:17 45 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:31 46 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:35:22 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:38:58 48 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:39:19 49 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:44:49 50 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:50:11 51 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:43 52 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:57:21

TV Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 16 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 5 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 7 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 10 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 13 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 16 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 17 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 19 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 20 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 21 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 22 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 24 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 8 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Premio della fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 444 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 3 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 236 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 7 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 207 8 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 204 9 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 194 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 12 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 21 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 24 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 6 25 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 18 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 8 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 11 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 15 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 18 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 19 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 20 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 21 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 24 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 25 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 26 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 27 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 28 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 31 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 33 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 34 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 35 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 38 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1 40 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 41 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Premio energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 8 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 2 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 14 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Winning team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 87:57:38 2 Tinkoff Saxo 0:01:01 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:02:06 5 Lampre - Merida 0:02:27 6 Orica Greenedge 0:02:34 7 Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 8 Movistar Team 0:03:42 9 Team Europcar 0:05:04 10 Colombia 0:06:14 11 Lotto Belisol 0:07:11 12 Team Sky 0:07:37 13 Neri Sottoli 0:10:23 14 Team Giant - Shimano 0:11:07 15 Bardiani CSF 0:11:33 16 FDJ.Fr 0:12:35 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:13:28 18 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:15:00 19 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:15:02 20 Garmin Sharp 0:15:29 21 Cannondale 0:17:14 22 Team Katusha 0:17:36

Super team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant - Shimano 128 pts 2 Trek Factory Racing 123 3 Orica Greenedge 116 4 Lampre - Merida 116 5 Neri Sottoli 113 6 FDJ.Fr 97 7 Cannondale 94 8 Team Sky 90 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 85 10 Colombia 76 11 BMC Racing Team 71 12 Lotto Belisol 70 13 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 64 14 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 15 Garmin Sharp 57 16 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 55 17 Tinkoff Saxo 55 18 Bardiani CSF 50 19 Astana Pro Team 34 20 Team Europcar 28 21 Movistar Team 26 22 Team Katusha 21