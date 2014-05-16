Bouhanni sneaks through to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
Matthews still in pink
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed a tight sprint on stage seven of the Giro d’Italia from Frosinone to Foligno, edging out Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and Luka Mezgec (Team Giant-Shimano).
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finished in fourth and retains his maglia rosa as the race heads into the mountains in central Italy with the overall classification unchanged. Cadel Evans (BMC) remains second at 21 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) at 1:18.
It was a close sprint but it was Bouhanni who raised his arms in victory. The Frenchman showing poise and precision in a technical finale. He was positioned on Mezgec’s wheel after the final corner and then surged through on the inside line along the barriers to win.
It marked Bouhanni's second stage win in this year’s race and the second Grand Tour win of his career. In a year in which his contract is up for renewal, the Frenchman is increasing his value with every opportunity. With Marcel Kittel at home with his feet up after a fever ended his race several days ago, Bouhanni has cemented his place as the race’s top sprinter.
"It's great to win a second stage. I'm happy for me and for the team. They did an incredible job to keep me out of the wind and then to close the gap on the break," Bouhanni said.
"I was on the wheel of the Giant-Shimano riders and had Chavanel behind me. I managed to go through the gap on the right and to get past the other riders to win. The Giro is one of the biggest races in the world and so to win two stages is great for me."
Today Bouhanni made the fewest mistakes in the finale. As Viviani and Swift lost ground in the finale, Bouhanni made the most of his team's work as they reeled in a break that consisted of Robinson Chalapud (Colombia), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF).
Even when Bouhanni was isolated in the final dash for the line, he held his nerve. He fought elbow to elbow with Mezgec and profited from the Giant-Shimano’s leadout. In a scrappy sprint, and with some of the world’s best sprinters missing, Bouhanni took full advantage.
A long ride north
The 211km stage provided the perfect tonic after yesterday’s difficulties. The peloton, bruised and bandaged, started in Frosinone a little lighter with the Katusha trio of Joaquim Rodriguez, Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso among those that had quit the race.
The weather conditions were relatively better, although there were sporadic early showers. But after the stage began, the break formed quickly to settle both pace and nerves.
The five riders, none of whom where real threats to Matthews’ GC lead, established a buffer close to nine minutes but Orica-GreenEdge, keen to keep the maglia rosa for one last day, kept tabs as the race moved north.
The conditions improved throughout the day and although the break still held a five-minute lead on the one and only climb of the day, the Valico della Somma, the clever work from Orica-GreenEdge ensured that the sprinters’ teams would help them. The Australian team did just enough to keep the break within touching distance and at the summit of the climb the teams of the pure sprinters were given a choice: work immediately and compete for the win or hesitate and see your last chance of a victory until at least Tuesday slip away.
Trek Factory Racing, Giant-Shimano, Cannondale and even Lotto Belisol all duly stepped up and began to eat into the break’s lead. Kilometre after kilometre ticked down, and with each one the break began to show signs of fatigue and frustration.
Gesticulation gave way to desperation as the break began to attack one another. Their lead had held at three minutes with 20km to go but by the time the peloton moved into the final five kilometres, the five ahead only had a matter of seconds.
There was a scare when Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar) crashed but the Spaniard was quickly sitting up, as up ahead, Bouhanni steadied himself for his second win and the lead in the points jersey.
His contract expires at the end of the season but he should hold off agreeing a deal with a team until his Giro is complete. He could win several more stages before the race ends in Trieste on June 1.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5:16:05
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|23
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|31
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|38
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|47
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|51
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|60
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|61
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|63
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|64
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|65
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|66
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|67
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|68
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|71
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|73
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|80
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|83
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|87
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|92
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|95
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|96
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|97
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|98
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|99
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|100
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|101
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|103
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|104
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|114
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|115
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|119
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|120
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|123
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|127
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|132
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|138
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|141
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|144
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|146
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|149
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|150
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|151
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|152
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|153
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|154
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|156
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:50
|158
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|159
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|160
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:57
|161
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|162
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|163
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|164
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|165
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|166
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|167
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|168
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|169
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:29
|171
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|172
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|173
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|174
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|175
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:21
|176
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:26
|177
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:26
|178
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|179
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:37
|180
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|181
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|182
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|183
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|184
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|185
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|186
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|28
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|22
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|9
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|10
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|16
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|18
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|21
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|5
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|24
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2
|27
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|4
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|pts
|2
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|194
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|194
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|6
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|6
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|8
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|11
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|15:48:15
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|Tinkoff Saxo
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Team Giant - Shimano
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|9
|FDJ.Fr
|10
|Colombia
|11
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Cannondale
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|21
|Movistar Team
|22
|Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|33
|pts
|2
|FDJ.Fr
|25
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|22
|4
|Colombia
|20
|5
|Team Giant - Shimano
|18
|6
|Garmin Sharp
|18
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|17
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|17
|9
|Tinkoff Saxo
|12
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|12
|Neri Sottoli
|9
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Team Sky
|6
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|16
|Team Europcar
|2
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1
|18
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Movistar Team
|22
|Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|29:34:19
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:25
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:47
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:06
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:24
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:47
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:48
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:50
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:01
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:13
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:14
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:03:23
|29
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:28
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:41
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:44
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:48
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:03:50
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:39
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:55
|41
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:00
|42
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:04
|43
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:08
|44
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:12
|45
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:24
|46
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:25
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:43
|48
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:13
|49
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:15
|50
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:06:45
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|52
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:46
|53
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:49
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:22
|55
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:11
|56
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:24
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:29
|58
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:42
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:22
|60
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:50
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:51
|62
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:30
|63
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:12:02
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:34
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:43
|66
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:52
|67
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:54
|68
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:59
|69
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:22
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:26
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:52
|72
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:14:58
|73
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:02
|74
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:15:16
|75
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:30
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:32
|77
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:15:45
|78
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:55
|79
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:35
|81
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:51
|82
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:52
|83
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:55
|84
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:12
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|86
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:30
|87
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:36
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:17:46
|89
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:17:59
|90
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:20
|91
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:29
|92
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:18:42
|93
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|94
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:47
|95
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|96
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|97
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:31
|98
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|99
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:50
|100
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:13
|101
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:20:17
|102
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:19
|103
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:20:25
|104
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|105
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:45
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:21:24
|107
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:36
|108
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:40
|109
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:47
|110
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:48
|111
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:12
|112
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:21
|113
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:29
|115
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:22:41
|116
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:02
|117
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|118
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:11
|119
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:22
|120
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:56
|121
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:03
|122
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:24:20
|123
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:24:21
|124
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:37
|125
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:48
|126
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:58
|127
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:14
|128
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:25:34
|129
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:44
|130
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:25:52
|131
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:02
|132
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:11
|133
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:18
|134
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:26
|135
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:27:22
|136
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:27:30
|137
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:35
|138
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:45
|139
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:51
|140
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:04
|141
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:31
|142
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:33
|143
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:47
|144
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|145
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:56
|146
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:13
|147
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:29:26
|148
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:43
|149
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:56
|150
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:30:00
|151
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:09
|152
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:37
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:49
|154
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:30:52
|155
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:07
|156
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:25
|157
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:53
|158
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:33
|159
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:32:36
|160
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:32:48
|161
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:33:17
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:33:30
|163
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:58
|164
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:34:05
|165
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:31
|166
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:33
|167
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:34:38
|168
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:42
|169
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:35:22
|170
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:22
|171
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:24
|172
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:37
|173
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:38:19
|174
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:30
|175
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:44
|176
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:38:58
|177
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:39:19
|178
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:44:49
|179
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:49:37
|180
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:50:11
|181
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:50:34
|182
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:43
|183
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:49
|184
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:55:48
|185
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:21
|186
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:03:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|166
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|150
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|139
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|90
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|46
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|42
|12
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|15
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|16
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|30
|17
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|29
|18
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|27
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|21
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|23
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|26
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|27
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|28
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|29
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|30
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|18
|31
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|32
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|16
|35
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|36
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|37
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|38
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|39
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|41
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|42
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|43
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|44
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|45
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|46
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|48
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|49
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|50
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|51
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|52
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|53
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|54
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|55
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|56
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|57
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|6
|58
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|59
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|60
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|61
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|63
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|64
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|65
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|66
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|67
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|69
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|70
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|71
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|73
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|75
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|76
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|77
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|78
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|79
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|80
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|9
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|11
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|13
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|16
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|17
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|2
|19
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|20
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|23
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|25
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|29:34:19
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:25
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:47
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:14
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|11
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:00
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:24
|13
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:13
|14
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:15
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:49
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:29
|17
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:50
|18
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:12:02
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:43
|20
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:52
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:02
|22
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:30
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:12
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:29
|25
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|26
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:47
|28
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:12
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:21
|30
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:22:41
|31
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:56
|32
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:44
|33
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:25:52
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:18
|35
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:27:22
|36
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:35
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:51
|38
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:28:47
|39
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:56
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:13
|41
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:09
|42
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:30:52
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:07
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:33:17
|45
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:31
|46
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:35:22
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:38:58
|48
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:39:19
|49
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:44:49
|50
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:50:11
|51
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:43
|52
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|5
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|7
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|10
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|13
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|16
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|17
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|19
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|20
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|21
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|22
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|24
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|8
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|444
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|3
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|236
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|7
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|207
|8
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|204
|9
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|194
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|12
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|21
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|24
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|6
|25
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|8
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|11
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|15
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|17
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|19
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|20
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|21
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|25
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|26
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|27
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|28
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|31
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|33
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|34
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|35
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|36
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|38
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|39
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|40
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|41
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|8
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|2
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|87:57:38
|2
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:01:01
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:02:06
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:27
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:34
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:05:04
|10
|Colombia
|0:06:14
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:07:11
|12
|Team Sky
|0:07:37
|13
|Neri Sottoli
|0:10:23
|14
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:11:07
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:11:33
|16
|FDJ.Fr
|0:12:35
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:28
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:15:00
|19
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|20
|Garmin Sharp
|0:15:29
|21
|Cannondale
|0:17:14
|22
|Team Katusha
|0:17:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant - Shimano
|128
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|123
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|116
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|116
|5
|Neri Sottoli
|113
|6
|FDJ.Fr
|97
|7
|Cannondale
|94
|8
|Team Sky
|90
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|85
|10
|Colombia
|76
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|71
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|70
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|64
|14
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|57
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|55
|17
|Tinkoff Saxo
|55
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|50
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|34
|20
|Team Europcar
|28
|21
|Movistar Team
|26
|22
|Team Katusha
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|3
|Cannondale
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|5
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Colombia
|10
|13
|Tinkoff Saxo
|20
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|15
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|25
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|30
|18
|Team Giant - Shimano
|30
|19
|Team Sky
|45
|20
|FDJ.Fr
|45
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|80
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|110
