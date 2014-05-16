Trending

Bouhanni sneaks through to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Matthews still in pink

Image 1 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) counts his stage wins

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) counts his stage wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 94

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) hit the ground

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) hit the ground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 94

"Everything happens for a reason"

"Everything happens for a reason"
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 94

Eugenio Alfacci (Trek Factory Racing)

Eugenio Alfacci (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 94

Orica-GreenEdge on the podium

Orica-GreenEdge on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 94

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 94

Ventoso crashed in the final kilometres of today's stage

Ventoso crashed in the final kilometres of today's stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 94

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 94

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) on the front of the breakaway

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) on the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 94

Sammy Sanchez and Cadel Evans (BMC)

Sammy Sanchez and Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 94

Perrig Quemeneur with the tifosi

Perrig Quemeneur with the tifosi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 94

Michael Matthews onto the sign on with John Trevorrow

Michael Matthews onto the sign on with John Trevorrow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 94

Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp)

Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 94

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 94

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 94

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 94

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 94

Katusha's Madroeska doll bidon

Katusha's Madroeska doll bidon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 94

BMC Racing show off their colours at the start

BMC Racing show off their colours at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 94

Maglia rosa Michael Matthews (OricaGreenEdge)

Maglia rosa Michael Matthews (OricaGreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) picks up his second win of this year's Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) picks up his second win of this year's Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) picks up his second win of this year's Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) picks up his second win of this year's Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 94

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) at the start

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 94

The peloton race by on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton race by on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 94

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 94

Michele Scarponi (Astana) waves to his fans

Michele Scarponi (Astana) waves to his fans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 94

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 94

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 94

The break on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

The break on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 94

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 94

A triumphant Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

A triumphant Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 94

Bjorn Thurau, Nicola Boem, Robinson Chalapud Gomez, Nathan Haas, Winner Anacona

Bjorn Thurau, Nicola Boem, Robinson Chalapud Gomez, Nathan Haas, Winner Anacona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 at the Giro

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 at the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his stage win

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) counts his Giro wins

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) counts his Giro wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) throws his bike at the finish

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) throws his bike at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 94

The mad dash to the line

The mad dash to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) after his kiss on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) after his kiss on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 94

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 94

Michael Matthews on the podium

Michael Matthews on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 94

Thomas De Gendt at the team car

Thomas De Gendt at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 94

The Giro peloton crosses a bridge

The Giro peloton crosses a bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) after his kiss on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) after his kiss on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 94

Wouter Poels

Wouter Poels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 94

Daniel Moreno and Alberto Losada

Daniel Moreno and Alberto Losada
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to the line

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 94

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 94

Michael Matthews in white

Michael Matthews in white
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 94

Michael Matthews on the podium

Michael Matthews on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 94

Michael Matthews

Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 94

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in red

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in red
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) opens the champagne

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 94

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 94

Robinson Chalapud (Colombia)

Robinson Chalapud (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 94

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) after a crash

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 94

Michael Matthews still in pink

Michael Matthews still in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 94

Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 94

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 94

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 94

The break

The break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 94

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 94

The final sprint to the line

The final sprint to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 94

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 94

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 94

Michael Matthews in blue

Michael Matthews in blue
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 94

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) triumphs in stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) triumphs in stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) raises his arms to celebrate his stage 7 victory

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) raises his arms to celebrate his stage 7 victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 94

Stage 7 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Stage 7 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is victorious at the end of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is victorious at the end of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 94

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to win stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 94

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 94

Julian Arredondo (Trek)

Julian Arredondo (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 94

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 94

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 94

The jersey holders at the start

The jersey holders at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 94

Best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 94

Maglia rosa Michael Matthews and Italian champion Ivan Santaromita

Maglia rosa Michael Matthews and Italian champion Ivan Santaromita
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 94

Many riders are sporting bandages after the stage 6 crash

Many riders are sporting bandages after the stage 6 crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 94

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff Saxo)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 94

Maarten Tjalingii (Belkin) in the mountains jersey

Maarten Tjalingii (Belkin) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 94

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claimed a tight sprint on stage seven of the Giro d’Italia from Frosinone to Foligno, edging out Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and Luka Mezgec (Team Giant-Shimano).

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finished in fourth and retains his maglia rosa as the race heads into the mountains in central Italy with the overall classification unchanged. Cadel Evans (BMC) remains second at 21 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) at 1:18.

It was a close sprint but it was Bouhanni who raised his arms in victory. The Frenchman showing poise and precision in a technical finale. He was positioned on Mezgec’s wheel after the final corner and then surged through on the inside line along the barriers to win.

It marked Bouhanni's second stage win in this year’s race and the second Grand Tour win of his career. In a year in which his contract is up for renewal, the Frenchman is increasing his value with every opportunity. With Marcel Kittel at home with his feet up after a fever ended his race several days ago, Bouhanni has cemented his place as the race’s top sprinter.

"It's great to win a second stage. I'm happy for me and for the team. They did an incredible job to keep me out of the wind and then to close the gap on the break," Bouhanni said.

"I was on the wheel of the Giant-Shimano riders and had Chavanel behind me. I managed to go through the gap on the right and to get past the other riders to win. The Giro is one of the biggest races in the world and so to win two stages is great for me."

Today Bouhanni made the fewest mistakes in the finale. As Viviani and Swift lost ground in the finale, Bouhanni made the most of his team's work as they reeled in a break that consisted of Robinson Chalapud (Colombia), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF).

Even when Bouhanni was isolated in the final dash for the line, he held his nerve. He fought elbow to elbow with Mezgec and profited from the Giant-Shimano’s leadout. In a scrappy sprint, and with some of the world’s best sprinters missing, Bouhanni took full advantage.

A long ride north

The 211km stage provided the perfect tonic after yesterday’s difficulties. The peloton, bruised and bandaged, started in Frosinone a little lighter with the Katusha trio of Joaquim Rodriguez, Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso among those that had quit the race.

The weather conditions were relatively better, although there were sporadic early showers. But after the stage began, the break formed quickly to settle both pace and nerves.

The five riders, none of whom where real threats to Matthews’ GC lead, established a buffer close to nine minutes but Orica-GreenEdge, keen to keep the maglia rosa for one last day, kept tabs as the race moved north.

The conditions improved throughout the day and although the break still held a five-minute lead on the one and only climb of the day, the Valico della Somma, the clever work from Orica-GreenEdge ensured that the sprinters’ teams would help them. The Australian team did just enough to keep the break within touching distance and at the summit of the climb the teams of the pure sprinters were given a choice: work immediately and compete for the win or hesitate and see your last chance of a victory until at least Tuesday slip away.

Trek Factory Racing, Giant-Shimano, Cannondale and even Lotto Belisol all duly stepped up and began to eat into the break’s lead. Kilometre after kilometre ticked down, and with each one the break began to show signs of fatigue and frustration.

Gesticulation gave way to desperation as the break began to attack one another. Their lead had held at three minutes with 20km to go but by the time the peloton moved into the final five kilometres, the five ahead only had a matter of seconds.

There was a scare when Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar) crashed but the Spaniard was quickly sitting up, as up ahead, Bouhanni steadied himself for his second win and the lead in the points jersey.

His contract expires at the end of the season but he should hold off agreeing a deal with a team until his Giro is complete. He could win several more stages before the race ends in Trieste on June 1.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr5:16:05
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
16Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
23David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
29Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
30Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
31Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
34Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
38Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
40Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
41Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
47Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
49Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
51Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
53Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
54Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
58Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
60Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
61Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
63Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
64Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
65Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
66Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
67Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
68Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
70André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
71Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
73Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
76Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
77Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
78Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
80Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
83Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
84Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
87Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
89Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
91Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
92José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
93Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
94Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
95Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
97Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
98Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
99Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
100Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
101Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
103Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
104Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
112Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
113Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
114Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
115Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
116Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
119Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
120Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
121Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
122Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
123Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
125Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
126Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
127Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
128Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
129Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
130Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
132Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
133Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
136Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
137Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
138Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
139Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
140Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
141Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
142Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
144Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
145Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
146Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
147Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
149Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
150Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
151Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
152Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
153Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
154Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
155Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
156Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
157Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:50
158Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
159Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
160Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:57
161Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:25
162Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
163Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
164Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
165Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
166Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
167Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
168Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
169Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
170Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:29
171Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
172Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
173Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
174Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
175Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:04:21
176Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:26
177Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:26
178Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
179Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:37
180Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
181Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
182Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
183Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
184Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
185Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
186Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky

Maglia Rossa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr51pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing44
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano34
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge28
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp22
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale20
9Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
10Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing18
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
16Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
18Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky6
21Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia5
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
24Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2
27Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Maglia Azzurra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar4
3Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
4José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
5Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194pts
2Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia194
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar194
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
6José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge3
8Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Winning teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing15:48:15
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
3Tinkoff Saxo
4Lotto Belisol
5Lampre - Merida
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Team Giant - Shimano
8Neri Sottoli
9FDJ.Fr
10Colombia
11Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
12Team Sky
13Astana Pro Team
14Cannondale
15Bardiani CSF
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17BMC Racing Team
18Team Europcar
19Garmin Sharp
20Orica Greenedge
21Movistar Team
22Team Katusha

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing33pts
2FDJ.Fr25
3Bardiani CSF22
4Colombia20
5Team Giant - Shimano18
6Garmin Sharp18
7Orica Greenedge17
8Lampre - Merida17
9Tinkoff Saxo12
10Cannondale11
11Lotto Belisol10
12Neri Sottoli9
13Ag2R La Mondiale8
14Team Sky6
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step6
16Team Europcar2
17Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1
18Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
19Astana Pro Team
20BMC Racing Team
21Movistar Team
22Team Katusha

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge29:34:19
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:25
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:47
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:06
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:22
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:02:24
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:02:36
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:46
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:47
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:48
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:50
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:01
25Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:10
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:13
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:14
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:03:23
29Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:28
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:03:41
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:44
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:45
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:48
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:03:50
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:05
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:39
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:04:55
41Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:00
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:05:04
43Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:08
44Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:12
45Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:24
46Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:25
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:43
48Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:13
49Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:06:15
50Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:06:45
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:54
52Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:07:46
53Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:49
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:22
55Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:11
56Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:24
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:09:29
58Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:42
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:22
60Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:50
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:51
62André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:11:30
63Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:12:02
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:34
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:43
66Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:52
67Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:54
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:59
69Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:22
70Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:26
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:52
72Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:14:58
73Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:15:02
74Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:15:16
75Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:30
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:15:32
77Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:15:45
78Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:55
79Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:05
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:35
81Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:16:51
82Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:52
83Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:55
84Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:17:12
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:16
86Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:30
87Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:36
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:17:46
89Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:17:59
90Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:18:20
91Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:29
92Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:18:42
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:44
94Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:18:47
95Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:58
96Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:20
97Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:31
98Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:36
99Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:19:50
100Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:20:13
101Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:20:17
102Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:19
103Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:20:25
104Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:27
105Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:45
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:21:24
107Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:36
108Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:40
109Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:21:47
110Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:48
111Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:22:12
112Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:21
113Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
114Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:22:29
115Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:22:41
116Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:23:02
117Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
118Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:23:11
119Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:22
120Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:56
121Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:03
122Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:24:20
123Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:24:21
124Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:37
125Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:48
126Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:58
127Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:25:14
128Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:25:34
129Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:44
130Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:25:52
131Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:02
132Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:11
133Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:18
134Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:26
135Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:27:22
136Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:27:30
137Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:35
138Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:45
139Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:51
140Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:04
141Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:31
142Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:33
143Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:47
144Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
145Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:28:56
146Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:29:13
147Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:29:26
148Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:29:43
149Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:56
150Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:30:00
151Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:09
152David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:37
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:30:49
154Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:30:52
155Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:07
156Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:25
157Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:53
158Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:33
159Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:32:36
160Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:32:48
161Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:33:17
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:33:30
163Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:58
164Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:34:05
165Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:34:31
166Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:33
167Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:34:38
168Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:42
169Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:35:22
170Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:22
171Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:24
172Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:37
173Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:38:19
174Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:38:30
175Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:38:44
176Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:38:58
177Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:39:19
178Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:44:49
179Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:49:37
180Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:50:11
181Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:50:34
182Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:43
183Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:49
184Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:55:48
185Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:57:21
186Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:03:40

Maglia Rossa classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr166pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing150
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale139
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida121
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge90
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp53
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale52
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano52
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo46
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team42
12Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
15Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
16Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo30
17Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia29
18Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky27
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
21Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia23
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo22
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team21
26Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
28Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
29Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
30Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo18
31Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing18
32Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge16
35Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
36Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
37Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
38Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
39Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
41Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13
42Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
43Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
44Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
45Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
46Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale11
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
48Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia10
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
50Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
51Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
52Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
53Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
54Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
55Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
56Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
57Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia6
58Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
59Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
60Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
61Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
63Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
64Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
65Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
66Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
67Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky3
69Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
70Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
71Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
73Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
74Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
75Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
76Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
77Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
78Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
80Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Maglia Azzurra classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge14pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
3Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
7Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
9Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
11Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
13Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
16Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
17Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp2
19Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
20Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
24Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
25Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Maglia bianca classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge29:34:19
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:25
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:22
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:47
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:14
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:45
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:00
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:24
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:13
14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:06:15
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:49
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:09:29
17Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:50
18Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:12:02
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:43
20Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:52
21Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:15:02
22Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:30
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:17:12
24Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:29
25Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:44
26Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:20
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:21:47
28Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:22:12
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:21
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:22:41
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:56
32Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:44
33Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:25:52
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:18
35Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:27:22
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:35
37Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:51
38Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:28:47
39Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:28:56
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:29:13
41Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:09
42Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:30:52
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:07
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:33:17
45Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:34:31
46Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:35:22
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:38:58
48Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:39:19
49Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:44:49
50Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:50:11
51Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:43
52Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:57:21

TV Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale16
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
5Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
7Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
13Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
16Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
17Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
19Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
20Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
21Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
22Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
24Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
8Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Premio della fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo444pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
3Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli236
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
7Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia207
8Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar204
9Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia194
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
12Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge7
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
21José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
24Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo6
25Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr19pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing18
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
8Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
11Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
15Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
19Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
20Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
21Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
24Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
25Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
26Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
27Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
28Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
31Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
33Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
34Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
35Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
36Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
38Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1
40Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
41Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Premio energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
8Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia2
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Winning team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team87:57:38
2Tinkoff Saxo0:01:01
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:35
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:02:06
5Lampre - Merida0:02:27
6Orica Greenedge0:02:34
7Astana Pro Team0:03:08
8Movistar Team0:03:42
9Team Europcar0:05:04
10Colombia0:06:14
11Lotto Belisol0:07:11
12Team Sky0:07:37
13Neri Sottoli0:10:23
14Team Giant - Shimano0:11:07
15Bardiani CSF0:11:33
16FDJ.Fr0:12:35
17Trek Factory Racing0:13:28
18Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:15:00
19Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:15:02
20Garmin Sharp0:15:29
21Cannondale0:17:14
22Team Katusha0:17:36

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant - Shimano128pts
2Trek Factory Racing123
3Orica Greenedge116
4Lampre - Merida116
5Neri Sottoli113
6FDJ.Fr97
7Cannondale94
8Team Sky90
9Ag2R La Mondiale85
10Colombia76
11BMC Racing Team71
12Lotto Belisol70
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela64
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team57
15Garmin Sharp57
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step55
17Tinkoff Saxo55
18Bardiani CSF50
19Astana Pro Team34
20Team Europcar28
21Movistar Team26
22Team Katusha21

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team
2Lotto Belisol
3Cannondale
4Movistar Team
5Lampre - Merida
6Team Europcar
7Garmin Sharp
8Team Katusha
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step5pts
10Bardiani CSF5
11Ag2R La Mondiale10
12Colombia10
13Tinkoff Saxo20
14Astana Pro Team20
15Belkin-Pro Cycling Team25
16Trek Factory Racing25
17Orica Greenedge30
18Team Giant - Shimano30
19Team Sky45
20FDJ.Fr45
21Neri Sottoli80
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela110

