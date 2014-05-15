Trending

Big time losses for GC contenders at Giro d'Italia

How the GC stands after huge crash on stage 6

Joaquim Rodríguez warming up

Joaquim Rodríguez warming up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is all smiles at the start

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is all smiles at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro d’Italia saw its first big shake-up in the general classification well before we expected it. A huge crash, as the peloton entered a roundabout, all but ended the overall ambitions of a number of riders.

As Cadel Evans and his BMC team pressed on, there were a number of big names already heading back to the drawing board. Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) was already significantly down in the general classification, after his team started badly with the team time trial. He lost a further 7:43 en route to Montecassino. The Spaniard looked in trouble as he trailed behind the bunch and it was later reported that he may have broken something in the fall. It’s not totally lost for Katusha, with Daniel Moreno making it into the second group on the road and with a slim chance overall in the GC.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also saw the pink jersey goal posts moved further away. His team did a valiant job of chasing on, but it became a job of damage limitation fairly quickly. He rolled across the line 49 seconds back on Evans, along with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale), Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ivan Basso (Cannondale), Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Moreno.

Astana had another terrible day, with several of their riders coming down in that crash. Janez Brajkovic took a hefty tumble and stayed on the ground for a long time. His teammate and team leader Michele Scarponi finished 1:37 down on Matthews.

There was also some confusion on the finish line in the Tinkoff-Saxo camp, as Rafal Majka finished on Jay McCarthy’s bike. Majka came home on the Quintana group, but his teammate Nicolas Roche was less fortunate. He finished the stage over 15 minutes down. Julian Arredondo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crossed the line 18:30 down.

How the GC contenders stand after stage 6

2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:25
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:47
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:06
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:02:24
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:01
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:13
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:39
50Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:06:15
60Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:40
80Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:55
106Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:19:50