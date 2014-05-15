Image 1 of 115 David Tanner (Belkin) stretching before stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 115 The "lion king" at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 115 Mario Cipollini chats with Daniele Colli and Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 115 A wet Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 115 Nico Roche asking for some assistance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 115 Michael Matthews now leads the mountain classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 115 Michael Matthews in the maglia bianco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 115 Elia Viviani in the only jersey Matthews doesn't have (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 115 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 115 A very sore Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 115 Katusha riders check their bikes after the mass crash on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 115 Another day in pink for Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 115 Joaquim Rodríguez had a bad day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 115 Joaquim Rodríguez's hopes of a giro win were sunk today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 115 A bloodied Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 115 Dani Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 115 Rigoberto Uran after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 115 Cadel Evans (BMC) was the big GC winner today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 115 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) does his best to bring the break back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 115 Michael Matthews is getting used to this pink jersey lark (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 115 Luke Durbirdge (Oirca-GreenEge) setting up Matthews for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 115 Michael Matthews rode a calm and measured final 11km to claim his first Giro stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 115 The four man break away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 115 Svein Tuft won't be sleeping very well for a few days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 115 The podium legs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 115 It was a good day for Australian fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 115 The peloton exiting a tunnel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 115 Katusha have special matryoshka bidons for the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 115 Romain Sicard (Europcar) stocking up on bidons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 115 Cadel Evans (BMC) was a big winner today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 115 Capturing the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 115 Rfal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wearing the maglia bianco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 115 Georg Preidler (Giant-Shiamano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 115 The Italian countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 115 Marco Frapporti's tattoo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 115 Thomas Dekker letting the photographer know how he feels about a 260km day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 115 Winner Anacona's tattoes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 115 Rodriguez enjoying the sunshine before his day turned very dark (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 115 Julian Vermote enjoys a joke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 115 Arashiro with a little friend at the startline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 115 Katusha feed bags (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 115 Wouter Poels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 115 Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 115 Michael Matthews in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 115 Michael Matthews tucked in among the leaders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 115 Cadel Evans during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 115 Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 115 Joaquim Rodriguez heads off for treatment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 115 Michael Matthews celebrates a stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 115 Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 115 Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 115 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 115 Tim Wellens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 115 Pierre Rolland finishes up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 115 Maglia rosa Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 115 Riders inspect their bikes after a crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 115 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 115 The Giro d'Italia peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 115 The peloton in Italy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 115 It didn't look good for Joaquim Rodriguez after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 115 Michael Matthews wins the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 115 It's been a good first week at the Giro for Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 115 Race leader Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 115 Maxime Mederel inspects his road rash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 115 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 115 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates a stage 6 win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 115 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) triumphs in stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 115 A very happy Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 115 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) sprints toward the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 115 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 115 The peloton roll out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 115 Cadel Evans follows Michael Matthews (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 73 of 115 Steve Morabito works for Cadel Evans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 74 of 115 Steve Morabito works for Cadel Evans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 75 of 115 Cadel Evans leads Michael Matthews (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 76 of 115 Race leader Michael Matthews sits in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 77 of 115 Luke Durbridge leads Michael Matthews (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 78 of 115 Cadel Evans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 79 of 115 Luke Durbridge at the front (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 80 of 115 Ivan Santaromita (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 81 of 115 Fabio Duarte (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 82 of 115 Steve Morabito (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 83 of 115 Ivan Basso (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 84 of 115 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 115 There were some grim faces toward the end of stage 6. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 115 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 115 The trophy awaiting the overall winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 115 Luca Paolini (Katusha) signs an autograph for a fan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 115 Mikel Landa (Astana) hoping to stay upright after a few crashes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 115 Mario Cipollini sits down with a few of the Italian riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 115 Red jersey wearer Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 115 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 115 Danilo Hondo signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 115 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 115 Joaquim Rodríguez catches up on the news (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 115 Przemyslaw Niemiec and Matteo Bono await the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 115 Daniele Ratto and Mattia Cattaneo sit down for a chat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 115 Ivan Santaromita takes some time to relax (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 115 Japanese riders Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 115 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 115 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 115 Adriano Malori and Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 115 Thomas Dekker and Fabian Wegmann relax (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 115 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 115 Daniel Oss reads the newspapers before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 106 of 115 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 115 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 108 of 115 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is all smiles at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 109 of 115 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waits to begin racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 110 of 115 Mountain's classification leader Maarten Tjallingii shows off his muscles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 111 of 115 Michael Matthews waits for the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 112 of 115 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps the white jersey safe for Matthews (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 113 of 115 Michele Scarponi (Astana) looks relaxed at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 114 of 115 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 115 of 115 The peloton roll out of Sassano (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) defended his pink jersey in style by winning the stage up to Montecassino while Cadel Evans (BMC) took advantage of a crash affected finale to gain precious seconds on his overall rivals.

Related Articles Big time losses for GC contenders at Giro d'Italia

The two Australians were part of a group of eight riders that avoided the crash on the wet roads at the foot of the climb to the finish. Evans' BMC teammates then drove the group up the eight kilometre climb before he lead out the sprint.

Matthews timed his sprint perfectly to win the stage with Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) taking second and Evans third. The other overall contenders were scattered behind. Many were in a group that lost 49 seconds, but Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lost even more: almost certainly his chance of overall victory and his injuries may mean he is unable to continue.

Matthews now leads Evans by 21 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) third at 1:18. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is tenth at a more distant 2:08. Everyone else is even further behind.

Matthews produced the performance of his career after some excellent support from his teammates.

"I still can't believe what happened," he said. "The team put me in a perfect position for the climb. We controlled the break and then it was up to me to to defend the jersey. I didn't think I'd be able to win the stage too. I've got to thank the team, they were incredible. I was lucky to have Luke Durbridge in front of me, he did an awesome job. I wouldn't be here with out him on the climb."

A long and painful day in the saddle

With the stage extended to 257km due to a landslide and the riders facing a transfer of 4.9km and then a 9km descent to their team buses, the stage to Montecassino was a long, painful day in the saddle, with some riders having a 6:30 wake-up call before a transfer to the start in Sassano south of Naples. The late crashes only compounded the pain.

The riders rolled out of Sassano at 11:00 and the break of the day formed quickly with Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) and Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) going clear. The peloton let them get away and they quickly gained ten minutes and pushed their lead to 14 minutes after 60km.

For much of the stage, along the flat roads towards Salerno, inland from Naples, past the stunning Reggia of Caserta and up towards Cassino, the peloton kept the break under control. Team Sky led the chase for a long spell before Orica-GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing stepped up to do their bit.

The riders enjoyed a day in the sun for most of the stage but the clouds gathered over Montecassino and the rain began to fall in the final 30km of the stage. The slippery roads did not deter the peloton, who upped their speed in the final hour to pull back the four brave attackers with just 12km remaining.

The speed rose even more and riders began to fight for position as the climb approached. Two crashes suddenly left numerous riders hurting after going down on the wet roads. The second occurred as the peloton was squeezed to take a right turn at a roundabout. At least a dozen riders went down, blocking the road.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was the worst off and was taken to hospital by ambulance after landing on his hip. Davide Villella (Cannodale) also went down hard, while Rick Flens (Belkin), Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) were just two of many riders left with serious road rash. Rodriguez went down with several Katusha teammates. He got up but had hurt his left shoulder and ribs. He made it to the finish but headed to hospital for x-rays and a check-up.

A split in the peloton

The crash split the peloton with the group of eight riders quickly gaining 30 seconds.

Evans, who always demands to ride near the front and to be protected by his teammates, was in the right place and quickly realised he had a chance to gain time on his overall rivals. The race was on and so there was no thought about slowing for the crash victims. Evans' teammates Daniel Oss and Steve Morabito hit the front and worked to ensure the move stayed clear. Luke Durbridge also did his part to help Matthews and Ivan Santaromita.

Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) and Wellens were also there and let BMC drag the move up the climb. Behind the peloton needed time to reform and get organized. Movistar tried to limit Quintana's losses but several riders tried to attack alone from the group and that slowed an organized chase.

Morabito gave his all to help Evans and then he took over and made a power surge in the final kilometre. It meant Matthews and Wellens came past in the sprint to the line. Matthews took the stage victory and kept the pink jersey but Evans was the big winner of the day, as some of his overall rivals lost any chance of victory at this year's Giro d'Italia.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel today!

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6:37:01 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:00:13 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 21 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 WoutPoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 29 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:01 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 31 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:05 33 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:26 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:29 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 40 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 42 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 44 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:43 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:54 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:57 47 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 48 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:17 49 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:57 52 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:30 56 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:03:36 59 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:06 63 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:04:25 64 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:26 65 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 66 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 67 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 69 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 70 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:29 73 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:31 74 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:15 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 78 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 79 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 80 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:07:33 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 82 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 86 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:38 88 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:43 90 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 93 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 95 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 96 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 98 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 99 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 100 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:38 101 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:40 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:08:41 103 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:09:32 104 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:42 105 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 107 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:06 108 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:19 109 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 110 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:06 111 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 114 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 115 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 116 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 117 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 121 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 124 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:12:06 125 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:12:13 126 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:14:02 127 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 130 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 131 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 132 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:05 133 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:08 134 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 136 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 138 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 139 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 140 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 141 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 142 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 143 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 146 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 147 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 148 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 149 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 150 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 151 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 152 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 153 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 155 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 159 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 160 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 161 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 162 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 163 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 164 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 165 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 166 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 167 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 168 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 169 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 170 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 171 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 172 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 173 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:08 174 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:30 175 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 176 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:19:40 177 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 178 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 179 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 180 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 181 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:21:15 182 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 183 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 184 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:22 185 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12 186 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 187 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:25:14 188 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:16 189 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 190 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:58 DNF Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha DNF Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team DNF Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale DNF Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha DNS Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 25 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 18 5 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 16 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 11 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 6 12 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 20 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Mountain 1 - Cava de' Tirreni - Km. 112,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 3 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 4 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 5 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 pts 2 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 3 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 236 4 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 236 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 10 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 8 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 3 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 7 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 8 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 10 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 11 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 19:52:15 2 Colombia 0:01:27 3 Lotto Belisol 0:01:32 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:35 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:55 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Garmin Sharp 0:02:40 8 Movistar Team 0:02:51 9 Lampre-Merida 0:03:03 10 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 11 Neri Sottoli 0:04:03 12 Astana Pro Team 0:04:11 13 Team Europcar 0:04:14 14 FDJ.fr 0:06:04 15 Team Sky 0:08:21 16 Androni Giocattoli 0:08:22 17 Bardiani-CSF 0:09:07 18 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:37 19 Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:29 20 Trek Factory Racing 0:13:00 21 Team Katusha 0:14:58 22 Cannondale 0:15:09

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 19:52:15 2 Colombia 0:01:27 3 Lotto Belisol 0:01:32 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:35 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:55 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Garmin Sharp 0:02:40 8 Movistar Team 0:02:51 9 Lampre-Merida 0:03:03 10 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 11 Neri Sottoli 0:04:03 12 Astana Pro Team 0:04:11 13 Team Europcar 0:04:14 14 FDJ.fr 0:06:04 15 Team Sky 0:08:21 16 Androni Giocattoli 0:08:22 17 Bardiani-CSF 0:09:07 18 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:37 19 Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:29 20 Trek Factory Racing 0:13:00 21 Team Katusha 0:14:58 22 Cannondale 0:15:09

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 41 pts 2 Neri Sottoli 38 3 BMC Racing Team 33 4 Lotto Belisol 20 5 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 6 Androni Giocattoli 14 7 Colombia 13 8 Lampre-Merida 12 9 Garmin Sharp 10 10 Astana Pro Team 8 11 AG2R La Mondiale 7 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 13 Team Katusha 5 14 Bardiani-CSF 5 15 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 16 Team Europcar 3 17 Movistar Team 2 18 Trek Factory Racing 19 FDJ.fr 20 Cannondale 21 Team Giant-Shimano 22 Team Sky

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 24:18:14 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:25 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:01:47 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:06 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:24 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:36 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:46 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:47 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:48 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:50 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:01 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:10 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:13 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:14 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:03:23 29 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:28 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:41 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:44 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:45 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:48 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:03:50 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:05 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:39 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:04:55 41 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:00 42 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:04 43 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:08 44 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:12 45 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:24 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:25 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:43 48 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:46 49 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:13 50 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:06:15 51 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:06:45 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:54 53 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:14 54 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:26 55 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:46 56 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:49 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:22 58 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:24 59 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:09:29 60 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:40 61 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:42 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:22 63 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:50 64 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:11:30 65 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:12:02 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:34 67 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:43 68 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:52 69 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:54 70 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:59 71 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:22 72 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:26 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:52 74 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:14:58 75 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:15:02 76 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:15:19 77 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:30 78 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:32 79 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:15:45 80 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:55 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:05 82 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:33 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:35 84 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:16:51 85 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:52 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:54 87 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:55 88 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:17:12 89 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:17:15 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:16 91 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:30 92 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:36 93 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:17:46 94 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:51 95 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:17:59 96 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:19 97 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:18:20 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:29 99 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:18:42 100 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:44 101 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:47 102 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:20 103 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:31 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36 105 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:19:40 106 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:50 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:20:13 108 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:20:17 109 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:20:25 110 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:27 111 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:45 112 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:20:55 113 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:08 114 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:21:24 115 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:36 116 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:40 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:47 118 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:22:09 119 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:21 120 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 121 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:29 122 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:01 123 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:02 124 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 125 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:23:11 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:22 127 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:56 128 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:24:00 129 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:03 130 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:24:21 131 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:48 132 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:58 133 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:14 134 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:25:42 135 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:44 136 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:25:52 137 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:02 138 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:11 139 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:18 140 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:40 141 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:27:24 142 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:27:30 143 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:35 144 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:45 145 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:51 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:04 147 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:31 148 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:33 149 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:28:47 150 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:02 152 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:13 153 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:43 154 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:56 155 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:30:00 156 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:33 157 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:37 158 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:30:49 159 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:30:52 160 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:31:12 161 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:17 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:25 163 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:34 164 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:53 165 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 166 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:08 167 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:33 168 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:32:36 169 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:32:48 170 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:33:30 171 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:59 172 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:34:05 173 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:34:38 174 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:42 175 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:36:00 176 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:26 177 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:37 178 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:37:45 179 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:38:19 180 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:30 181 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:44 182 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:38:59 183 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:12 184 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:42:11 185 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:44 186 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:09 187 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:47:21 188 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:17 189 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:50:03 190 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:04:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 119 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 106 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 86 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 62 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 42 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 13 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 31 15 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 30 16 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 27 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 20 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 22 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 22 23 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 25 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 18 26 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 18 27 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 18 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 16 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 31 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 32 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 34 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 14 35 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 36 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 12 37 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 38 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 39 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 11 40 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 11 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 42 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 44 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 45 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 46 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 47 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 48 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 49 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 50 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 6 51 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 52 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 53 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 56 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 57 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 58 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 3 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 63 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 65 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 66 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 67 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 68 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 69 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 71 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 72 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 7 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 9 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 10 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 12 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 13 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 14 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 15 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 16 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 2 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 18 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 20 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 22 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 23 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 16 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 5 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 6 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 8 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 10 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 13 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 14 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 16 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 17 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 18 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 19 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 8 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 444 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 3 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 236 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 7 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 207 8 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 9 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 11 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 10 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 17 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 19 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 6 20 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 13 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 9 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 13 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 14 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 15 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 16 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 17 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 20 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 22 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 25 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 27 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 29 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 30 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1 34 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 35 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 7 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 2 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 12 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 24:18:14 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:25 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:47 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:14 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:45 11 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:00 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:05:24 13 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:13 14 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:06:15 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:49 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:09:29 17 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:50 18 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:12:02 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:43 20 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:52 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:15:02 22 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:30 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:17:12 24 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:17:15 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:51 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:29 27 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:44 28 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:20 29 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:19:40 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:47 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:21 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:56 33 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:25:42 34 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:44 35 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:25:52 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:18 37 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:40 38 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:27:24 39 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:35 40 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:51 41 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:28:47 42 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:02 43 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:13 44 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:30:52 45 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:31:12 46 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:17 47 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:34 48 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:31:53 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:38:59 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:44 51 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:47:21 52 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:17 53 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:04:39

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 72:09:23 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:01 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:06 5 Lampre-Merida 0:02:27 6 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:34 7 Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 8 Movistar Team 0:03:42 9 Team Europcar 0:05:04 10 Colombia 0:06:14 11 Lotto Belisol 0:07:11 12 Team Sky 0:07:37 13 Neri Sottoli 0:10:23 14 Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:07 15 Bardiani-CSF 0:11:33 16 FDJ.fr 0:12:35 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:13:28 18 Androni Giocattoli 0:15:00 19 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:02 20 Garmin Sharp 0:15:29 21 Cannondale 0:17:14 22 Team Katusha 0:17:36

Team points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 110 pts 2 Neri Sottoli 104 3 Orica GreenEdge 99 4 Lampre-Merida 99 5 Trek Factory Racing 90 6 Team Sky 84 7 Cannondale 83 8 AG2R La Mondiale 77 9 FDJ.fr 72 10 BMC Racing Team 71 11 Androni Giocattoli 63 12 Lotto Belisol 60 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 14 Colombia 56 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 43 17 Garmin Sharp 39 18 Astana Pro Team 34 19 Bardiani-CSF 28 20 Movistar Team 26 21 Team Europcar 26 22 Team Katusha 21