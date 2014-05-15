Giro d'Italia: Michael Matthews wins stage 6
Evans gains time on his GC rivals
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) defended his pink jersey in style by winning the stage up to Montecassino while Cadel Evans (BMC) took advantage of a crash affected finale to gain precious seconds on his overall rivals.
The two Australians were part of a group of eight riders that avoided the crash on the wet roads at the foot of the climb to the finish. Evans' BMC teammates then drove the group up the eight kilometre climb before he lead out the sprint.
Matthews timed his sprint perfectly to win the stage with Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) taking second and Evans third. The other overall contenders were scattered behind. Many were in a group that lost 49 seconds, but Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lost even more: almost certainly his chance of overall victory and his injuries may mean he is unable to continue.
Matthews now leads Evans by 21 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) third at 1:18. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is tenth at a more distant 2:08. Everyone else is even further behind.
Matthews produced the performance of his career after some excellent support from his teammates.
"I still can't believe what happened," he said. "The team put me in a perfect position for the climb. We controlled the break and then it was up to me to to defend the jersey. I didn't think I'd be able to win the stage too. I've got to thank the team, they were incredible. I was lucky to have Luke Durbridge in front of me, he did an awesome job. I wouldn't be here with out him on the climb."
A long and painful day in the saddle
With the stage extended to 257km due to a landslide and the riders facing a transfer of 4.9km and then a 9km descent to their team buses, the stage to Montecassino was a long, painful day in the saddle, with some riders having a 6:30 wake-up call before a transfer to the start in Sassano south of Naples. The late crashes only compounded the pain.
The riders rolled out of Sassano at 11:00 and the break of the day formed quickly with Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) and Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) going clear. The peloton let them get away and they quickly gained ten minutes and pushed their lead to 14 minutes after 60km.
For much of the stage, along the flat roads towards Salerno, inland from Naples, past the stunning Reggia of Caserta and up towards Cassino, the peloton kept the break under control. Team Sky led the chase for a long spell before Orica-GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing stepped up to do their bit.
The riders enjoyed a day in the sun for most of the stage but the clouds gathered over Montecassino and the rain began to fall in the final 30km of the stage. The slippery roads did not deter the peloton, who upped their speed in the final hour to pull back the four brave attackers with just 12km remaining.
The speed rose even more and riders began to fight for position as the climb approached. Two crashes suddenly left numerous riders hurting after going down on the wet roads. The second occurred as the peloton was squeezed to take a right turn at a roundabout. At least a dozen riders went down, blocking the road.
Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was the worst off and was taken to hospital by ambulance after landing on his hip. Davide Villella (Cannodale) also went down hard, while Rick Flens (Belkin), Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) were just two of many riders left with serious road rash. Rodriguez went down with several Katusha teammates. He got up but had hurt his left shoulder and ribs. He made it to the finish but headed to hospital for x-rays and a check-up.
A split in the peloton
The crash split the peloton with the group of eight riders quickly gaining 30 seconds.
Evans, who always demands to ride near the front and to be protected by his teammates, was in the right place and quickly realised he had a chance to gain time on his overall rivals. The race was on and so there was no thought about slowing for the crash victims. Evans' teammates Daniel Oss and Steve Morabito hit the front and worked to ensure the move stayed clear. Luke Durbridge also did his part to help Matthews and Ivan Santaromita.
Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) and Wellens were also there and let BMC drag the move up the climb. Behind the peloton needed time to reform and get organized. Movistar tried to limit Quintana's losses but several riders tried to attack alone from the group and that slowed an organized chase.
Morabito gave his all to help Evans and then he took over and made a power surge in the final kilometre. It meant Matthews and Wellens came past in the sprint to the line. Matthews took the stage victory and kept the pink jersey but Evans was the big winner of the day, as some of his overall rivals lost any chance of victory at this year's Giro d'Italia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6:37:01
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:13
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|21
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|WoutPoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:05
|33
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:09
|34
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:26
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:29
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|40
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|42
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:43
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:54
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:57
|47
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|48
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:17
|49
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:57
|52
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:30
|56
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:03:36
|59
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:06
|63
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:25
|64
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:26
|65
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|66
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|67
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|68
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:29
|73
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:31
|74
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|75
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|80
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:07:33
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|82
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:38
|88
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:43
|90
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|96
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|98
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|99
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|100
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:38
|101
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:40
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:08:41
|103
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:09:32
|104
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:42
|105
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|107
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:06
|108
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:19
|109
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|110
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:06
|111
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|114
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|115
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|121
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|123
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|124
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:06
|125
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:12:13
|126
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:14:02
|127
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|130
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|131
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|132
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:05
|133
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:08
|134
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|135
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|136
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|138
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|139
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|140
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|142
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|144
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|147
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|149
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|150
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|153
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|155
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|159
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|164
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|165
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|167
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|168
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|171
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|172
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|173
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|174
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:30
|175
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|176
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:19:40
|177
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|178
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|179
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|180
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|181
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:21:15
|182
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|183
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|184
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:22
|185
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:12
|186
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|187
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:25:14
|188
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|189
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|190
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:58
|DNF
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|25
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|18
|5
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|16
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|11
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|6
|12
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|3
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|4
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|5
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|pts
|2
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|3
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|236
|4
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|236
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|10
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|8
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|3
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|6
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|7
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|10
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|11
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|19:52:15
|2
|Colombia
|0:01:27
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:32
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:02:40
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:03
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|11
|Neri Sottoli
|0:04:03
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:04
|15
|Team Sky
|0:08:21
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:22
|17
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:07
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:37
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:29
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:00
|21
|Team Katusha
|0:14:58
|22
|Cannondale
|0:15:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|19:52:15
|2
|Colombia
|0:01:27
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:32
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:02:40
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:03
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|11
|Neri Sottoli
|0:04:03
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:04
|15
|Team Sky
|0:08:21
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:22
|17
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:07
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:37
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:29
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:00
|21
|Team Katusha
|0:14:58
|22
|Cannondale
|0:15:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|41
|pts
|2
|Neri Sottoli
|38
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|33
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|20
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|14
|7
|Colombia
|13
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|10
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Team Katusha
|5
|14
|Bardiani-CSF
|5
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|16
|Team Europcar
|3
|17
|Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|19
|FDJ.fr
|20
|Cannondale
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|24:18:14
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:25
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:47
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:06
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:24
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:47
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:48
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:50
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:01
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:13
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:14
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:03:23
|29
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:28
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:41
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:44
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:48
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:03:50
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:39
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:55
|41
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:00
|42
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:04
|43
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:08
|44
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:12
|45
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:24
|46
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:25
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:43
|48
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:46
|49
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:13
|50
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:15
|51
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:06:45
|52
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|53
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:14
|54
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:26
|55
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:46
|56
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:49
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:22
|58
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:24
|59
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:29
|60
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:40
|61
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:42
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:22
|63
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:50
|64
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:30
|65
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:12:02
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:34
|67
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:43
|68
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:52
|69
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:54
|70
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:59
|71
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:22
|72
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:26
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:52
|74
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:14:58
|75
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:02
|76
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:15:19
|77
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:30
|78
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:32
|79
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:15:45
|80
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:55
|81
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|82
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:33
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:35
|84
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:51
|85
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:52
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:54
|87
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:55
|88
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:12
|89
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:17:15
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|91
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:30
|92
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:36
|93
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:17:46
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:51
|95
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:17:59
|96
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:19
|97
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:20
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:29
|99
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:18:42
|100
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|101
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:47
|102
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|103
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:31
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|105
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:19:40
|106
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:50
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:13
|108
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:20:17
|109
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:20:25
|110
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|111
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:45
|112
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:20:55
|113
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:08
|114
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:21:24
|115
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:36
|116
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:40
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:47
|118
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:22:09
|119
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:21
|120
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:29
|122
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:01
|123
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:02
|124
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|125
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:11
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:22
|127
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:56
|128
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:24:00
|129
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:03
|130
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:24:21
|131
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:48
|132
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:58
|133
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:14
|134
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:25:42
|135
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:44
|136
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:25:52
|137
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:02
|138
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:11
|139
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:18
|140
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:40
|141
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:27:24
|142
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:27:30
|143
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:35
|144
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:45
|145
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:51
|146
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:04
|147
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:31
|148
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:33
|149
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:28:47
|150
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:02
|152
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:13
|153
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:43
|154
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:56
|155
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:30:00
|156
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:33
|157
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:37
|158
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:49
|159
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:30:52
|160
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:31:12
|161
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:17
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:25
|163
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:34
|164
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:53
|165
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|166
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:08
|167
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:33
|168
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:32:36
|169
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:32:48
|170
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:33:30
|171
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:59
|172
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:34:05
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:34:38
|174
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:42
|175
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:36:00
|176
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:26
|177
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:37
|178
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:45
|179
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:38:19
|180
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:30
|181
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:44
|182
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:38:59
|183
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:12
|184
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:42:11
|185
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:44
|186
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:09
|187
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:47:21
|188
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:17
|189
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:50:03
|190
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:04:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|119
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|62
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|42
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|13
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|31
|15
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|30
|16
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|27
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|20
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|22
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|22
|23
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|25
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|18
|26
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|18
|27
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|16
|30
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|31
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|32
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|34
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|14
|35
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|36
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|37
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|39
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|40
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|11
|41
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|44
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|46
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|47
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|48
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|49
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|50
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|6
|51
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|52
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|53
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|55
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|56
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|57
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|58
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|62
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|63
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|65
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|66
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|67
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|68
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|69
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|70
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|71
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|72
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|7
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|9
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|10
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|12
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|14
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|15
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|16
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|2
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|18
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|21
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|22
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|23
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|8
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|10
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|13
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|14
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|16
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|17
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|18
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|19
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|8
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|444
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|3
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|236
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|7
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|207
|8
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|9
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|11
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|10
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|17
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|19
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|6
|20
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|9
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|14
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|16
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|17
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|20
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|25
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|27
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|28
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|29
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|30
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|31
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|34
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|35
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|2
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|10
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|12
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|24:18:14
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:25
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:47
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:14
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|11
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:00
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:05:24
|13
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:13
|14
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:15
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:49
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:29
|17
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:50
|18
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:12:02
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:43
|20
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:52
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:02
|22
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:30
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:12
|24
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:17:15
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:51
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:29
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|28
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|29
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:19:40
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:47
|31
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:21
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:56
|33
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:25:42
|34
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:44
|35
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:25:52
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:18
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:40
|38
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:27:24
|39
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:35
|40
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:51
|41
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:28:47
|42
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:02
|43
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:13
|44
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:30:52
|45
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:31:12
|46
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:17
|47
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:34
|48
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:31:53
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:38:59
|50
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:44
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:47:21
|52
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:17
|53
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:04:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|72:09:23
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:01
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:27
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:34
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:05:04
|10
|Colombia
|0:06:14
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:07:11
|12
|Team Sky
|0:07:37
|13
|Neri Sottoli
|0:10:23
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:07
|15
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:11:33
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:12:35
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:28
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:00
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|20
|Garmin Sharp
|0:15:29
|21
|Cannondale
|0:17:14
|22
|Team Katusha
|0:17:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|110
|pts
|2
|Neri Sottoli
|104
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|99
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|99
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|90
|6
|Team Sky
|84
|7
|Cannondale
|83
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|9
|FDJ.fr
|72
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|71
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|63
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|60
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|14
|Colombia
|56
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|39
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|34
|19
|Bardiani-CSF
|28
|20
|Movistar Team
|26
|21
|Team Europcar
|26
|22
|Team Katusha
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|3
|Cannondale
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|10
|Bardiani-CSF
|5
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|13
|Colombia
|10
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|20
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|30
|19
|Neri Sottoli
|40
|20
|Team Sky
|45
|21
|FDJ.fr
|45
|22
|Androni Giocattoli
|110
