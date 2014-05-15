Trending

Giro d'Italia: Michael Matthews wins stage 6

Evans gains time on his GC rivals

Image 1 of 115

David Tanner (Belkin) stretching before stage 6

David Tanner (Belkin) stretching before stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 115

The "lion king" at the start of stage 6

The "lion king" at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 115

Mario Cipollini chats with Daniele Colli and Daniel Oss (BMC)

Mario Cipollini chats with Daniele Colli and Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 115

A wet Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crosses the line

A wet Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 115

Nico Roche asking for some assistance

Nico Roche asking for some assistance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 115

Michael Matthews now leads the mountain classification

Michael Matthews now leads the mountain classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 115

Michael Matthews in the maglia bianco

Michael Matthews in the maglia bianco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 115

Elia Viviani in the only jersey Matthews doesn't have

Elia Viviani in the only jersey Matthews doesn't have
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 115

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 115

A very sore Michele Scarponi (Astana)

A very sore Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 115

Katusha riders check their bikes after the mass crash on stage 6

Katusha riders check their bikes after the mass crash on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 115

Another day in pink for Michael Matthews

Another day in pink for Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 115

Joaquim Rodríguez had a bad day

Joaquim Rodríguez had a bad day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 115

Joaquim Rodríguez's hopes of a giro win were sunk today

Joaquim Rodríguez's hopes of a giro win were sunk today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 115

A bloodied Michele Scarponi (Astana)

A bloodied Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 115

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 115

Rigoberto Uran after the stage

Rigoberto Uran after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 115

Cadel Evans (BMC) was the big GC winner today

Cadel Evans (BMC) was the big GC winner today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 115

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) does his best to bring the break back

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) does his best to bring the break back
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 115

Michael Matthews is getting used to this pink jersey lark

Michael Matthews is getting used to this pink jersey lark
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 115

Luke Durbirdge (Oirca-GreenEge) setting up Matthews for the win

Luke Durbirdge (Oirca-GreenEge) setting up Matthews for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 115

Michael Matthews rode a calm and measured final 11km to claim his first Giro stage win

Michael Matthews rode a calm and measured final 11km to claim his first Giro stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 115

The four man break away

The four man break away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 115

Svein Tuft won't be sleeping very well for a few days

Svein Tuft won't be sleeping very well for a few days
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 115

The podium legs

The podium legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 115

It was a good day for Australian fans

It was a good day for Australian fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 115

The peloton exiting a tunnel

The peloton exiting a tunnel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 115

Katusha have special matryoshka bidons for the Giro

Katusha have special matryoshka bidons for the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 115

Romain Sicard (Europcar) stocking up on bidons

Romain Sicard (Europcar) stocking up on bidons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 115

Cadel Evans (BMC) was a big winner today

Cadel Evans (BMC) was a big winner today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 115

Capturing the crash

Capturing the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 115

Rfal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wearing the maglia bianco

Rfal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wearing the maglia bianco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 115

Georg Preidler (Giant-Shiamano)

Georg Preidler (Giant-Shiamano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 115

The Italian countryside

The Italian countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 115

Marco Frapporti's tattoo

Marco Frapporti's tattoo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 115

Thomas Dekker letting the photographer know how he feels about a 260km day in the saddle

Thomas Dekker letting the photographer know how he feels about a 260km day in the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 115

Winner Anacona's tattoes

Winner Anacona's tattoes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 115

Rodriguez enjoying the sunshine before his day turned very dark

Rodriguez enjoying the sunshine before his day turned very dark
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 115

Julian Vermote enjoys a joke

Julian Vermote enjoys a joke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 115

Arashiro with a little friend at the startline

Arashiro with a little friend at the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 115

Katusha feed bags

Katusha feed bags
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 115

Wouter Poels

Wouter Poels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 115

Michael Matthews in pink

Michael Matthews in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 115

Michael Matthews tucked in among the leaders

Michael Matthews tucked in among the leaders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 115

Cadel Evans during stage 6

Cadel Evans during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 115

Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez heads off for treatment

Joaquim Rodriguez heads off for treatment
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 115

Michael Matthews celebrates a stage win

Michael Matthews celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 115

Joaquim Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 115

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 115

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez after a crash

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 115

Tim Wellens

Tim Wellens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 115

Pierre Rolland finishes up

Pierre Rolland finishes up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 115

Maglia rosa Michael Matthews

Maglia rosa Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 115

Riders inspect their bikes after a crash.

Riders inspect their bikes after a crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 115

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 115

The Giro d'Italia peloton

The Giro d'Italia peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 115

The peloton in Italy

The peloton in Italy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 115

It didn't look good for Joaquim Rodriguez after the finish

It didn't look good for Joaquim Rodriguez after the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 115

Michael Matthews wins the stage.

Michael Matthews wins the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 115

It's been a good first week at the Giro for Michael Matthews

It's been a good first week at the Giro for Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 115

Race leader Michael Matthews

Race leader Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 115

Maxime Mederel inspects his road rash

Maxime Mederel inspects his road rash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 115

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 115

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates a stage 6 win at the Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates a stage 6 win at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 115

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) triumphs in stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) triumphs in stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 115

A very happy Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

A very happy Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 115

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) sprints toward the finish

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) sprints toward the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 115

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 115

The peloton roll out

The peloton roll out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 115

Cadel Evans follows Michael Matthews

Cadel Evans follows Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 115

Steve Morabito works for Cadel Evans

Steve Morabito works for Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 115

Steve Morabito works for Cadel Evans

Steve Morabito works for Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 115

Cadel Evans leads Michael Matthews

Cadel Evans leads Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 115

Race leader Michael Matthews sits in

Race leader Michael Matthews sits in
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 115

Luke Durbridge leads Michael Matthews

Luke Durbridge leads Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 115

Cadel Evans

Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 115

Luke Durbridge at the front

Luke Durbridge at the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 115

Ivan Santaromita

Ivan Santaromita
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 115

Fabio Duarte

Fabio Duarte
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 115

Steve Morabito

Steve Morabito
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 115

Ivan Basso

Ivan Basso
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 115

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 115

There were some grim faces toward the end of stage 6.

There were some grim faces toward the end of stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 115

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 115

The trophy awaiting the overall winner

The trophy awaiting the overall winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 115

Luca Paolini (Katusha) signs an autograph for a fan

Luca Paolini (Katusha) signs an autograph for a fan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 115

Mikel Landa (Astana) hoping to stay upright after a few crashes

Mikel Landa (Astana) hoping to stay upright after a few crashes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 115

Mario Cipollini sits down with a few of the Italian riders

Mario Cipollini sits down with a few of the Italian riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 115

Red jersey wearer Elia Viviani

Red jersey wearer Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 115

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 115

Danilo Hondo signs on

Danilo Hondo signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 115

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 115

Joaquim Rodríguez catches up on the news

Joaquim Rodríguez catches up on the news
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 115

Przemyslaw Niemiec and Matteo Bono await the start

Przemyslaw Niemiec and Matteo Bono await the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 115

Daniele Ratto and Mattia Cattaneo sit down for a chat

Daniele Ratto and Mattia Cattaneo sit down for a chat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 115

Ivan Santaromita takes some time to relax

Ivan Santaromita takes some time to relax
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 115

Japanese riders Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Japanese riders Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 115

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 115

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) signs on

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 115

Adriano Malori and Eros Capecchi

Adriano Malori and Eros Capecchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 115

Thomas Dekker and Fabian Wegmann relax

Thomas Dekker and Fabian Wegmann relax
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 115

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) signs on

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 115

Daniel Oss reads the newspapers before the start

Daniel Oss reads the newspapers before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 115

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 115

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF)

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 115

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is all smiles at the start

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is all smiles at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 115

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waits to begin racing

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waits to begin racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 115

Mountain's classification leader Maarten Tjallingii shows off his muscles

Mountain's classification leader Maarten Tjallingii shows off his muscles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 115

Michael Matthews waits for the start

Michael Matthews waits for the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 115

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps the white jersey safe for Matthews

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps the white jersey safe for Matthews
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 115

Michele Scarponi (Astana) looks relaxed at the start

Michele Scarponi (Astana) looks relaxed at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 115

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 115

The peloton roll out of Sassano

The peloton roll out of Sassano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) defended his pink jersey in style by winning the stage up to Montecassino while Cadel Evans (BMC) took advantage of a crash affected finale to gain precious seconds on his overall rivals.

The two Australians were part of a group of eight riders that avoided the crash on the wet roads at the foot of the climb to the finish. Evans' BMC teammates then drove the group up the eight kilometre climb before he lead out the sprint.

Matthews timed his sprint perfectly to win the stage with Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) taking second and Evans third. The other overall contenders were scattered behind. Many were in a group that lost 49 seconds, but Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lost even more: almost certainly his chance of overall victory and his injuries may mean he is unable to continue.

Matthews now leads Evans by 21 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) third at 1:18. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is tenth at a more distant 2:08. Everyone else is even further behind.

Matthews produced the performance of his career after some excellent support from his teammates.

"I still can't believe what happened," he said. "The team put me in a perfect position for the climb. We controlled the break and then it was up to me to to defend the jersey. I didn't think I'd be able to win the stage too. I've got to thank the team, they were incredible. I was lucky to have Luke Durbridge in front of me, he did an awesome job. I wouldn't be here with out him on the climb."

A long and painful day in the saddle

With the stage extended to 257km due to a landslide and the riders facing a transfer of 4.9km and then a 9km descent to their team buses, the stage to Montecassino was a long, painful day in the saddle, with some riders having a 6:30 wake-up call before a transfer to the start in Sassano south of Naples. The late crashes only compounded the pain.

The riders rolled out of Sassano at 11:00 and the break of the day formed quickly with Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) and Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) going clear. The peloton let them get away and they quickly gained ten minutes and pushed their lead to 14 minutes after 60km.

For much of the stage, along the flat roads towards Salerno, inland from Naples, past the stunning Reggia of Caserta and up towards Cassino, the peloton kept the break under control. Team Sky led the chase for a long spell before Orica-GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing stepped up to do their bit.

The riders enjoyed a day in the sun for most of the stage but the clouds gathered over Montecassino and the rain began to fall in the final 30km of the stage. The slippery roads did not deter the peloton, who upped their speed in the final hour to pull back the four brave attackers with just 12km remaining.

The speed rose even more and riders began to fight for position as the climb approached. Two crashes suddenly left numerous riders hurting after going down on the wet roads. The second occurred as the peloton was squeezed to take a right turn at a roundabout. At least a dozen riders went down, blocking the road.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was the worst off and was taken to hospital by ambulance after landing on his hip. Davide Villella (Cannodale) also went down hard, while Rick Flens (Belkin), Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) were just two of many riders left with serious road rash. Rodriguez went down with several Katusha teammates. He got up but had hurt his left shoulder and ribs. He made it to the finish but headed to hospital for x-rays and a check-up.

A split in the peloton

The crash split the peloton with the group of eight riders quickly gaining 30 seconds.

Evans, who always demands to ride near the front and to be protected by his teammates, was in the right place and quickly realised he had a chance to gain time on his overall rivals. The race was on and so there was no thought about slowing for the crash victims. Evans' teammates Daniel Oss and Steve Morabito hit the front and worked to ensure the move stayed clear. Luke Durbridge also did his part to help Matthews and Ivan Santaromita.

Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) and Wellens were also there and let BMC drag the move up the climb. Behind the peloton needed time to reform and get organized. Movistar tried to limit Quintana's losses but several riders tried to attack alone from the group and that slowed an organized chase.

Morabito gave his all to help Evans and then he took over and made a power surge in the final kilometre. It meant Matthews and Wellens came past in the sprint to the line. Matthews took the stage victory and kept the pink jersey but Evans was the big winner of the day, as some of his overall rivals lost any chance of victory at this year's Giro d'Italia.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge6:37:01
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
5Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:00:13
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
20Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
21Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
26WoutPoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
29Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:01
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
31Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:05
33Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:26
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:29
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
37Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
40José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
42André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
44Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:43
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:54
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:57
47Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
48Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:17
49Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:57
52Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:03:30
56Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:03:36
59Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
62Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:06
63Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:04:25
64Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:26
65Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
66Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
67Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
68Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
69Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
70Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
71Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:29
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:31
74Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
75Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:15
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
78Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
79Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
80Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:07:33
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
82Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
84Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
85Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
86Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:38
88Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
89Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:43
90Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
93Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
95Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
96Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
98Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
99Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
100Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:38
101Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:40
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:08:41
103Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:09:32
104Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:42
105Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
106Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
107Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:06
108Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:19
109Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
110Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:11:06
111Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
114Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
115Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
116Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
117Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
121Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
123Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
124Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:12:06
125Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:12:13
126Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:14:02
127Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
128Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
129Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
130Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
131Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
132Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:15:05
133Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:15:08
134Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
135Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
136Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
138Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
139Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
140Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
141Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
142Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
143Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
144Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
146Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
147Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
148Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
149Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
150Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
151Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
152Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
153Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
155Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
156Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
158Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
159Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
160Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
161Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
162David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
163Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
164Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
165Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
166Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
167Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
168Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
169Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
170Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
171Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
172Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
173Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:08
174Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:30
175Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
176Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:19:40
177Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
178Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
179Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
180Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
181Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:21:15
182Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
183Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
184Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:22
185Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:12
186Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
187Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:25:14
188Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:16
189Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
190Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:25:58
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFJanez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
DNFGiampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
DNSGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge25pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo18
5Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge16
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
11Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia6
12Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
16Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
18Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
20Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Mountain 1 - Cava de' Tirreni - Km. 112,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3pts
2Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
4Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
5Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge4pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236pts
2Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
3Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo236
4Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli236
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge7
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
10Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge8pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
3Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
7Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
8Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
10Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
11Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team19:52:15
2Colombia0:01:27
3Lotto Belisol0:01:32
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:55
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Garmin Sharp0:02:40
8Movistar Team0:02:51
9Lampre-Merida0:03:03
10Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
11Neri Sottoli0:04:03
12Astana Pro Team0:04:11
13Team Europcar0:04:14
14FDJ.fr0:06:04
15Team Sky0:08:21
16Androni Giocattoli0:08:22
17Bardiani-CSF0:09:07
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:37
19Team Giant-Shimano0:11:29
20Trek Factory Racing0:13:00
21Team Katusha0:14:58
22Cannondale0:15:09

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team19:52:15
2Colombia0:01:27
3Lotto Belisol0:01:32
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:55
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Garmin Sharp0:02:40
8Movistar Team0:02:51
9Lampre-Merida0:03:03
10Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
11Neri Sottoli0:04:03
12Astana Pro Team0:04:11
13Team Europcar0:04:14
14FDJ.fr0:06:04
15Team Sky0:08:21
16Androni Giocattoli0:08:22
17Bardiani-CSF0:09:07
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:37
19Team Giant-Shimano0:11:29
20Trek Factory Racing0:13:00
21Team Katusha0:14:58
22Cannondale0:15:09

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge41pts
2Neri Sottoli38
3BMC Racing Team33
4Lotto Belisol20
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
6Androni Giocattoli14
7Colombia13
8Lampre-Merida12
9Garmin Sharp10
10Astana Pro Team8
11AG2R La Mondiale7
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
13Team Katusha5
14Bardiani-CSF5
15Tinkoff-Saxo4
16Team Europcar3
17Movistar Team2
18Trek Factory Racing
19FDJ.fr
20Cannondale
21Team Giant-Shimano
22Team Sky

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge24:18:14
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:25
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:47
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:06
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:22
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:02:24
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:02:36
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:46
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:47
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:48
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:50
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:01
25Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:10
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:13
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:14
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:03:23
29Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:28
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:03:41
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:44
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:45
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:48
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:03:50
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:05
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:39
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:04:55
41Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:00
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:05:04
43Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:08
44Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:12
45Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:24
46Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:25
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:43
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:46
49Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:13
50Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:06:15
51Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:06:45
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:54
53Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:14
54Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:26
55Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:07:46
56Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:49
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:22
58Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:24
59Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:09:29
60Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:40
61Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:42
62Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:22
63Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:50
64André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:11:30
65Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:12:02
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:34
67Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:43
68Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:52
69Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:54
70Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:59
71Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:22
72Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:26
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:52
74Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:14:58
75Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:15:02
76Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:15:19
77Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:30
78Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:15:32
79Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:15:45
80Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:55
81Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:05
82Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:33
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:35
84Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:16:51
85Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:52
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:54
87Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:55
88Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:17:12
89Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:17:15
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:16
91Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:30
92Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:36
93Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:17:46
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:17:51
95Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:17:59
96Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:19
97Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:18:20
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:29
99Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:18:42
100Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:44
101Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:18:47
102Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:20
103Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:31
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:36
105Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:19:40
106Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:19:50
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:20:13
108Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:20:17
109Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:20:25
110Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:27
111Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:45
112Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:20:55
113Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:08
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:21:24
115Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:36
116Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:40
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:21:47
118Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:22:09
119Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:21
120Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
121Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:22:29
122Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:01
123Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:23:02
124Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
125Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:23:11
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:22
127Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:56
128Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:24:00
129Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:03
130Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:24:21
131Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:48
132Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:58
133Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:25:14
134Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:25:42
135Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:44
136Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:25:52
137Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:02
138Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:11
139Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:18
140Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:40
141Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:27:24
142Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:27:30
143Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:35
144Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:45
145Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:51
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:04
147Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:31
148Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:33
149Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:28:47
150Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
151Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:29:02
152Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:29:13
153Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:29:43
154Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:56
155Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:30:00
156Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:33
157David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:37
158Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:30:49
159Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:30:52
160Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:31:12
161Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:17
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:25
163Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:31:34
164Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:53
165Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
166Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:08
167Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:33
168Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:32:36
169Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:32:48
170Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:33:30
171Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:59
172Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:34:05
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:34:38
174Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:42
175Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:36:00
176Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:26
177Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:37
178Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:37:45
179Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:38:19
180Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:38:30
181Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:38:44
182Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:38:59
183Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:12
184Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:42:11
185Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:44
186Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:47:09
187Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:47:21
188Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:17
189Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:50:03
190Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:04:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale119pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr115
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing106
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida96
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky86
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge62
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale44
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team42
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
13Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp31
15Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo30
16Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky27
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
20Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo22
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
22Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia22
23Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team19
25Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo18
26Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia18
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano18
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge16
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
31Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
32Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
34Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF14
35Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13
36Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha12
37Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
39Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale11
40Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky11
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia10
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
44Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
46Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
47Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
48Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
49Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
50Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia6
51Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
52Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
53Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
55Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
56Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
57Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
58Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky3
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
63Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
65Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
66Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
67Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
68Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
69Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
71Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
72Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge14pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
7Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
9Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
10Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
12Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
13Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
14Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
15Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
16Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp2
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
18Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
20Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
22Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
23Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale16
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
6Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
8Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
10Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
13Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
14Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
17Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
18Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
19Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
8Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo444pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
3Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli236
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
7Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia207
8Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
9Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol178
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
11Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar10
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge7
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
17Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
19Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo6
20Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr13
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing13
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge9
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
14Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
15Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
16Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
17Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
20Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
25Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
27Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
29Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
30Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
31Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1
34Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
35Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
7Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia2
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
12Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge24:18:14
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:25
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:22
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:47
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:14
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:45
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:00
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:05:24
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:13
14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:06:15
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:49
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:09:29
17Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:50
18Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:12:02
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:43
20Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:52
21Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:15:02
22Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:30
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:17:12
24Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:17:15
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:17:51
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:29
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:44
28Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:20
29Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:19:40
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:21:47
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:21
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:56
33Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:25:42
34Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:44
35Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:25:52
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:18
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:40
38Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:27:24
39Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:35
40Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:51
41Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:28:47
42Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:29:02
43Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:29:13
44Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:30:52
45Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:31:12
46Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:17
47Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:31:34
48Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:31:53
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:38:59
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:44
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:47:21
52Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:17
53Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:04:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team72:09:23
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:01
3AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:06
5Lampre-Merida0:02:27
6Orica GreenEdge0:02:34
7Astana Pro Team0:03:08
8Movistar Team0:03:42
9Team Europcar0:05:04
10Colombia0:06:14
11Lotto Belisol0:07:11
12Team Sky0:07:37
13Neri Sottoli0:10:23
14Team Giant-Shimano0:11:07
15Bardiani-CSF0:11:33
16FDJ.fr0:12:35
17Trek Factory Racing0:13:28
18Androni Giocattoli0:15:00
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:02
20Garmin Sharp0:15:29
21Cannondale0:17:14
22Team Katusha0:17:36

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano110pts
2Neri Sottoli104
3Orica GreenEdge99
4Lampre-Merida99
5Trek Factory Racing90
6Team Sky84
7Cannondale83
8AG2R La Mondiale77
9FDJ.fr72
10BMC Racing Team71
11Androni Giocattoli63
12Lotto Belisol60
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team57
14Colombia56
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team49
16Tinkoff-Saxo43
17Garmin Sharp39
18Astana Pro Team34
19Bardiani-CSF28
20Movistar Team26
21Team Europcar26
22Team Katusha21

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team
2Lotto Belisol
3Cannondale
4Movistar Team
5Lampre-Merida
6Team Europcar
7Garmin Sharp
8Team Katusha
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5pts
10Bardiani-CSF5
11AG2R La Mondiale10
12Team Giant-Shimano10
13Colombia10
14Tinkoff-Saxo20
15Astana Pro Team20
16Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
17Trek Factory Racing20
18Orica GreenEdge30
19Neri Sottoli40
20Team Sky45
21FDJ.fr45
22Androni Giocattoli110

