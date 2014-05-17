Giro d'Italia video: Stage 8 preview

Image 1 of 4 Giro d'Italia 2014: Stage 8 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 4 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Cadel Evans (BMC) was a big winner today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 A wet Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia, the second summit finish in three days, is the first of three stages dedicated to the late Marco Pantani - who died in 2004 - in this year's race. The 179km starts in Foligno, also the host of the stage 7 finish, and ends in Montecopiolo. The stage will be the first real test for the GC riders at this year's corsa rosa.

After 126km of racing, the peloton will find itself on the lower slopes of the Cippo di Carpegna and with its narrow entrance, riders will be battling for position.

The final 6km of the climb with average 10% gradient is certain to reveal who is in form.

The two-part Montecopiolo however will be the real test of the day and unless Cadel Evans is having very bad day, or Michael Mathews (Orica-GreeEdge) is having a fanstastic day, the 2011 Tour de France champion should end the day in the maglia rosa.

The Giro won't be won on today's stage, but it can be lost

