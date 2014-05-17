Nizzolo regrets second missed opportunity on home soil

Image 1 of 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins ahead of Nizzolo and Veelers (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) was in a grim mood after stage seven of the Giro d'Italia, where he was narrowly but decisively defeated by FDJ. fr sprinter Nacer Bouhanni's well-calculated dash for the line at Foligno.

"I went early but unfortunately (Luka) Mezgec [Giant-Shimano, third in stage - Ed.] didn't close the door on Bouhanni and so he was able to come through along the barriers," Nizzolo, already second behind Bouhanni in Bari and third behind the Frenchman and winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in Belfast, told Italian television.

"Today I'm very disappointed, it was so close. But Bouhanni deserved the win, I gave it everything but didn't make it."

As Nizzolo, a former winner of the Tour of Wallonie and triumphant in stage three of the Tour of San Luis this January, pointed out, the opportunity on stage seven for the 25-year-old to take his first WorldTour victory of his career was "ideal."

"The team had worked very well, they had worked so hard to bring back the break, too. It was one of the few bunch sprints we'll have in this year's Giro. But it didn't work out."

Nizzolo's next opportunity to go for a bunch sprint will likely be on Tuesday's stage ten, an almost completely flat 173 kilometre run from Modena to Salsomaggiore.