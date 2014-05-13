Giro d'Italia 2014: Bouhanni wins stage 4
Matthews holds maglia rosa
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the sprint in the centre of Bari after a series of late crashes and a rider protest forced race officials to neutralize the final lap of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.
The riders were worried that rain would make the city centre finishing circuit very slippery and rode slowly for much of the stage until it was confirmed that times for the overall classification would be taken with one lap and 8.3km to go. Their worries proved right, with riders tumbling in the final corners after a rain shower turned the roads into an ice rink.
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) did not contest the sprint but retained the race leader's pink jersey. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) did not start the stage after coming down with a fever.
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) was second in the sprint, with Tom Veelers (Giant-Shimano) third. Veelers started his sprint early after teammate Luka Mezgec was slowed by a mechanical problem in the finishing straight.
Elia Viviani (Cannondale) had hoped to take advantage of the absence of Kittel. His teammates took control of the peloton in the final lap but then five riders slid out when the rain soaked a section of the circuit. Viviani tried to close gap but lost contact in sight of the line and finished fifth. It was Bouhanni's first stage victory in a Grand Tour.
"I'm super happy to have won. I punctured with two laps to go and I was scared of crashing near the finishing line. It was like an ice rink but I managed to win," he said.
"When I punctured I though I had little chance of doing the sprint but I had a great team that helped me get back on. When we got back on, I told myself 'Allez! Lets do this sprint.'"
"I think the roads were very slippery and dangerous on the last lap. It was a pity but that's racing. I almost crashed twice and my back wheel slipped on the last corner. However we've got to be ready for the bad weather in the mountains too."
No risks in the rain
The first stage in Italy following the transfer from Ireland was the shortest of this year's race at 112km but it took far longer to complete than scheduled due to the rider protest.
Before the start in Giovinazzo, riders scrutinised the skies and weather forecasts, worried that the roads would become dangerous in the rain. The finishing circuit in Bari included numerous corners on asphalt that had been polished smooth by the constant traffic.
The stage started on time but different riders took turns to speak to race director Mauro Vegni and his motorbike assistant Marco Velo. The riders wanted the final lap of the circuit to be neutralized, with times taken for the overall classification a lap before the sprinters fought for the stage victory.
Luca Paolini (Katusha), Cadel Evans (BMC), Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and UCI rider representative Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) all spoke to Vegni or Velo during the stage, with the peloton rolling along at a steady pace without any attempt by riders to breakaway.
The riders continued their go-slow until they reached the finishing circuits and the talks continued. Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) made a signal of 'time-out' but the riders continued to roll along. The racing only came to life with 42km to go, when race organizer RCS Sport and the UCI commissaries agreed to the peloton's request and agreed to take times with one lap of the 8.3km circuit.
The Orica-GreenEdge team rode on the front, riding tempo to protect Matthews' pink jersey. The only real interruption came for the intermediate sprint after five of the eight laps. Cannondale hit the front and upped the pace, leading out Viviani. He won the sprint ahead of Nizzolo and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and scored 20 points, to become the virtual leader of the red points jersey.
Orica-GreenEdge returned to the head of the peloton as the laps steadily ticked down, with the only moment of excitement when Bouhanni was forced to make a late chase to get back to the peloton after a mechanical problem. Orica-GreenEdge moved over when the bell rang and the time for the classification was taken with one lap to go.
Cannondale took over again to lead out Viviani but they went down on a wide corner, scattering the sprinters who were fighting for the stage victory.
At one point four Giant-Shimano riders were leading the race but Bouhanni and other riders got up to them and had the speed and bike skills in the rain to come past them in sight of the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:22:06
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|13
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|21
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|30
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|31
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|39
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|49
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|50
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|51
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|59
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|60
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|66
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|75
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|76
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|78
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|81
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|86
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|87
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|89
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|99
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|104
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|105
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|113
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|117
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|119
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|122
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|125
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|127
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|128
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|130
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|131
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|135
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|141
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|142
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|143
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|147
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|148
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|150
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|152
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|153
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|157
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|158
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|159
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|161
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|163
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|164
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|165
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|166
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|167
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|170
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|171
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|172
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|173
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|174
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|175
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|176
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|177
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|178
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|179
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|180
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:00:53
|182
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|183
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|184
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|185
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|186
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|187
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|188
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|189
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|190
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|191
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|192
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|193
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|194
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|195
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|45
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|7
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|9
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|12
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|10
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|14
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|15
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|16
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|18
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|19
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|6
|20
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|23
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|25
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1
|26
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|7:06:18
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Neri Sottoli
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|Colombia
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Bardiani-CSF
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Team Katusha
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|32
|3
|FDJ.fr
|31
|4
|Cannondale
|29
|5
|Neri Sottoli
|21
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|20
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|14
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|13
|10
|Colombia
|10
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|4
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Team Sky
|1
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Bardiani-CSF
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Team Katusha
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12:28:43
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:14
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|18
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:25
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|32
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|35
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|36
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|40
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|46
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|47
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:01
|48
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|49
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|53
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|54
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|57
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|58
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|59
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:10
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|66
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:14
|75
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:15
|78
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|79
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|81
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|82
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:21
|83
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|84
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|85
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|86
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|87
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|88
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|89
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|90
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|91
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|92
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|93
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:29
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:30
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:32
|99
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|103
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|104
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|108
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|109
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|110
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|111
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|112
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|113
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|114
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|115
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|116
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|117
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|118
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:49
|122
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:51
|123
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|124
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|125
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|127
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|129
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|130
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|131
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|134
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:05
|136
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:07
|137
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:10
|138
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:23
|139
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:27
|140
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:28
|141
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:29
|142
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:31
|143
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:36
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|145
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:57
|146
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|147
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:06
|148
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:03:07
|149
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|150
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|151
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:26
|152
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:03:33
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:35
|154
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:40
|155
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|156
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|157
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|158
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:52
|159
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:55
|160
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|161
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|162
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:14
|163
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|164
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:15
|165
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:20
|166
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:26
|167
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|168
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:30
|169
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:32
|170
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:37
|171
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|172
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:51
|173
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:59
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:05:06
|175
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:12
|176
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:21
|177
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:22
|178
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:29
|179
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|180
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:35
|181
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:42
|182
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:05:46
|183
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:51
|184
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:11
|185
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|186
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:33
|187
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:48
|188
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:45
|189
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:42
|190
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|191
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|192
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:42
|193
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:20
|194
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:34
|195
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:24:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|113
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|8
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|28
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|27
|13
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|23
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|16
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|22
|17
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|18
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|18
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|20
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|21
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|23
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|13
|24
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|25
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|12
|26
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|29
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|11
|30
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|33
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|34
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|35
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|36
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|37
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|38
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|40
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|41
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|42
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|43
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|44
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|46
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|47
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|49
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|2
|5
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|6
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|7
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|3
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|5
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|10
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|208
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|207
|5
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|6
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|8
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|160
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12:28:43
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:14
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|6
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|7
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|10
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|18
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|19
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:10
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:15
|28
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:21
|29
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|30
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|33
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|34
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|36
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:32
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|38
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|39
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:48
|40
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:51
|41
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:56
|42
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:05
|43
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:27
|44
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|45
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:40
|46
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:20
|47
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:59
|48
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:42
|49
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:05:46
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:11
|51
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:48
|52
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|53
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|54
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:34
|55
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:24:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|208
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|207
|5
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|6
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|8
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|160
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|8
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|10
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|14
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|15
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|19
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|36:37:02
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:32
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:49
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:56
|9
|Neri Sottoli
|0:01:01
|10
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:04
|11
|Cannondale
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|13
|Colombia
|0:01:20
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:25
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:29
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|21
|Team Katusha
|0:01:58
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|pts
|2
|Cannondale
|78
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|72
|4
|FDJ.fr
|72
|5
|Team Sky
|68
|6
|Neri Sottoli
|61
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|55
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|48
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|43
|11
|Colombia
|43
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|38
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|26
|16
|Bardiani-CSF
|23
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|20
|Movistar Team
|13
|21
|Team Europcar
|13
|22
|Team Katusha
|2
