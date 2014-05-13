Image 1 of 86 Another maglia rosa for the closet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 86 Yukiya Arashiro's pink Colnago (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 86 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 86 Michael Matthews has a special pink Scott for his stint in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 86 Orica-GreenEdge mechanics worked hard to get the bike ready for Matthews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 86 The 2014 Giro mapped out on a top tube (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 86 Maxime Mederel (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 86 Rigoberto Uran's custom bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 86 Miguel Ángel Rubiano takes a tumble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 86 Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 86 Nacerou Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 86 He's not the maglia rosa, but Colnago have provided a pink bike for Yukiya Arashiro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 86 Hofland of team Belkin Pro Cycling Team wins the yellow jersey as well as the green jersey of the first stage. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the sprint in the centre of Bari after a series of late crashes and a rider protest forced race officials to neutralize the final lap of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.

The riders were worried that rain would make the city centre finishing circuit very slippery and rode slowly for much of the stage until it was confirmed that times for the overall classification would be taken with one lap and 8.3km to go. Their worries proved right, with riders tumbling in the final corners after a rain shower turned the roads into an ice rink.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) did not contest the sprint but retained the race leader's pink jersey. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) did not start the stage after coming down with a fever.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) was second in the sprint, with Tom Veelers (Giant-Shimano) third. Veelers started his sprint early after teammate Luka Mezgec was slowed by a mechanical problem in the finishing straight.

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) had hoped to take advantage of the absence of Kittel. His teammates took control of the peloton in the final lap but then five riders slid out when the rain soaked a section of the circuit. Viviani tried to close gap but lost contact in sight of the line and finished fifth. It was Bouhanni's first stage victory in a Grand Tour.

"I'm super happy to have won. I punctured with two laps to go and I was scared of crashing near the finishing line. It was like an ice rink but I managed to win," he said.

"When I punctured I though I had little chance of doing the sprint but I had a great team that helped me get back on. When we got back on, I told myself 'Allez! Lets do this sprint.'"

"I think the roads were very slippery and dangerous on the last lap. It was a pity but that's racing. I almost crashed twice and my back wheel slipped on the last corner. However we've got to be ready for the bad weather in the mountains too."

No risks in the rain

The first stage in Italy following the transfer from Ireland was the shortest of this year's race at 112km but it took far longer to complete than scheduled due to the rider protest.

Before the start in Giovinazzo, riders scrutinised the skies and weather forecasts, worried that the roads would become dangerous in the rain. The finishing circuit in Bari included numerous corners on asphalt that had been polished smooth by the constant traffic.

The stage started on time but different riders took turns to speak to race director Mauro Vegni and his motorbike assistant Marco Velo. The riders wanted the final lap of the circuit to be neutralized, with times taken for the overall classification a lap before the sprinters fought for the stage victory.

Luca Paolini (Katusha), Cadel Evans (BMC), Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and UCI rider representative Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) all spoke to Vegni or Velo during the stage, with the peloton rolling along at a steady pace without any attempt by riders to breakaway.

The riders continued their go-slow until they reached the finishing circuits and the talks continued. Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) made a signal of 'time-out' but the riders continued to roll along. The racing only came to life with 42km to go, when race organizer RCS Sport and the UCI commissaries agreed to the peloton's request and agreed to take times with one lap of the 8.3km circuit.

The Orica-GreenEdge team rode on the front, riding tempo to protect Matthews' pink jersey. The only real interruption came for the intermediate sprint after five of the eight laps. Cannondale hit the front and upped the pace, leading out Viviani. He won the sprint ahead of Nizzolo and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and scored 20 points, to become the virtual leader of the red points jersey.

Orica-GreenEdge returned to the head of the peloton as the laps steadily ticked down, with the only moment of excitement when Bouhanni was forced to make a late chase to get back to the peloton after a mechanical problem. Orica-GreenEdge moved over when the bell rang and the time for the classification was taken with one lap to go.

Cannondale took over again to lead out Viviani but they went down on a wide corner, scattering the sprinters who were fighting for the stage victory.

At one point four Giant-Shimano riders were leading the race but Bouhanni and other riders got up to them and had the speed and bike skills in the rain to come past them in sight of the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:22:06 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 13 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 19 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 21 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 26 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 30 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 31 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 33 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 35 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 37 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 39 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 40 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 41 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 42 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 46 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 49 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 50 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 52 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 60 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 63 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 65 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 66 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 67 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 68 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 69 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 75 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 76 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 77 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 78 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 79 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 80 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 81 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 84 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 86 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 87 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 88 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 89 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 92 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 97 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 99 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 105 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 106 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 107 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 113 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 114 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 117 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 119 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 122 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 125 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 127 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 128 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 129 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 130 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 131 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 134 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 135 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 137 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 139 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 141 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 142 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 143 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 147 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 148 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 149 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 150 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 151 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 152 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 153 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 154 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 155 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 157 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 158 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 159 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 161 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 163 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 164 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 165 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 166 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 167 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 168 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 169 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 170 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 171 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 172 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 173 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 174 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 175 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 176 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 177 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 178 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 179 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:31 180 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:00:53 182 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 183 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 184 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 185 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 186 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 187 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 188 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 189 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:44 190 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 191 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 192 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 193 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 194 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 195 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 56 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 45 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 7 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 18 9 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 12 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 10 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 9 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 15 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 16 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 18 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 19 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 6 20 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 3 23 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 25 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1 26 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 10 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 10 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 7:06:18 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 FDJ.fr 4 Neri Sottoli 5 Cannondale 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Lotto Belisol 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Garmin Sharp 11 Lampre-Merida 12 Colombia 13 Orica GreenEdge 14 Bardiani-CSF 15 Team Sky 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Team Europcar 19 Team Katusha 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Movistar Team

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 43 pts 2 Trek Factory Racing 32 3 FDJ.fr 31 4 Cannondale 29 5 Neri Sottoli 21 6 Lampre-Merida 20 7 AG2R La Mondiale 15 8 Lotto Belisol 14 9 Androni Giocattoli 13 10 Colombia 10 11 Garmin Sharp 4 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 13 Team Sky 1 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Bardiani-CSF 16 Orica GreenEdge 17 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Team Katusha 19 Team Europcar 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Movistar Team

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12:28:43 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:00:14 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 18 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:25 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:35 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:36 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 32 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:49 35 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 36 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 39 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 40 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 43 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 46 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 47 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:01 48 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03 49 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 53 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 55 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 57 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 58 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:09 59 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:10 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 66 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:12 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:14 75 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 76 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 77 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:15 78 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 79 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 81 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 82 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:21 83 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 84 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 85 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 86 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 87 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 88 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 89 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 90 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 91 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 92 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 93 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 94 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 95 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 96 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:29 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:30 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:32 99 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 103 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 104 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 106 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 107 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:37 108 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 109 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 110 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:40 111 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 112 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:45 113 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:47 114 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 115 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 116 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 117 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:48 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 119 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 121 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:49 122 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:51 123 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 124 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:56 125 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:01 127 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 129 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 130 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 131 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 134 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:05 136 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:07 137 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:02:10 138 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:23 139 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:27 140 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:28 141 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:29 142 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:31 143 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:36 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 145 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:57 146 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 147 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:06 148 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:03:07 149 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:19 150 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 151 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:26 152 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:03:33 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:03:35 154 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:03:40 155 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 156 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 157 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 158 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:52 159 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:55 160 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 161 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:10 162 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:14 163 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 164 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:15 165 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:20 166 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:26 167 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 168 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:30 169 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:32 170 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:37 171 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 172 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:04:51 173 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:59 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:05:06 175 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:12 176 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 177 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:22 178 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:29 179 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 180 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:35 181 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:42 182 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:05:46 183 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:51 184 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:06:11 185 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 186 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:33 187 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:48 188 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:45 189 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:42 190 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39 191 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:42 192 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:42 193 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:20 194 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:19:34 195 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:24:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 113 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 106 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 76 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 8 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 28 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 27 13 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 23 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 16 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 22 17 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 18 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 18 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 18 20 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 21 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 23 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 13 24 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 25 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 12 26 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 11 29 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 11 30 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 33 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 34 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 35 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 36 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 37 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 38 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 40 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 42 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 43 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 44 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 46 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 48 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 49 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 3 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2 5 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 6 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 10 3 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 5 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 10 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Premio della fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 208 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 207 5 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 6 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 8 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 160

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12:28:43 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:14 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 4 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 6 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 7 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:49 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 18 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 19 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 21 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 22 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:09 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:10 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:12 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:15 28 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:21 29 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 30 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 33 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 34 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 36 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:32 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 38 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:45 39 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:48 40 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:51 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:56 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:05 43 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:27 44 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 45 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:03:40 46 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:20 47 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:59 48 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:42 49 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:05:46 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:06:11 51 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:48 52 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39 53 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:42 54 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:19:34 55 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:24:16

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 208 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 207 5 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 6 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 8 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 160

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 14 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 13 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 6 7 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 8 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 10 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 14 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 15 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 19 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 36:37:02 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 5 Team Sky 0:00:32 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:49 8 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 9 Neri Sottoli 0:01:01 10 Bardiani-CSF 0:01:04 11 Cannondale 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 13 Colombia 0:01:20 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Movistar Team 16 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:25 17 FDJ.fr 0:01:29 18 Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 19 Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 20 Team Europcar 0:01:48 21 Team Katusha 0:01:58 22 Garmin Sharp 0:03:37