Giro d'Italia 2014: Bouhanni wins stage 4

Matthews holds maglia rosa

Image 1 of 86

Another maglia rosa for the closet

Another maglia rosa for the closet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 86

Yukiya Arashiro's pink Colnago

Yukiya Arashiro's pink Colnago
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 86

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 86

Michael Matthews has a special pink Scott for his stint in the maglia rosa

Michael Matthews has a special pink Scott for his stint in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 86

Orica-GreenEdge mechanics worked hard to get the bike ready for Matthews

Orica-GreenEdge mechanics worked hard to get the bike ready for Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 86

The 2014 Giro mapped out on a top tube

The 2014 Giro mapped out on a top tube
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 86

Maxime Mederel (Europcar)

Maxime Mederel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 86

Rigoberto Uran's custom bike

Rigoberto Uran's custom bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 86

Miguel Ángel Rubiano takes a tumble

Miguel Ángel Rubiano takes a tumble
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 86

Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar)

Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 86

Nacerou Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacerou Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 86

He's not the maglia rosa, but Colnago have provided a pink bike for Yukiya Arashiro

He's not the maglia rosa, but Colnago have provided a pink bike for Yukiya Arashiro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 86

Hofland of team Belkin Pro Cycling Team wins the yellow jersey as well as the green jersey of the first stage.

Hofland of team Belkin Pro Cycling Team wins the yellow jersey as well as the green jersey of the first stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 86

A quick pre-race selfie with the tifosi

A quick pre-race selfie with the tifosi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 86

Katusha riders model their new Zoot footwear

Katusha riders model their new Zoot footwear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 86

Adam Hansen's custom shoes

Adam Hansen's custom shoes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 86

Boom!

Boom!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 86

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoys a respite from the rain

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoys a respite from the rain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 86

Alessandro Petacchi doesn't look too happy

Alessandro Petacchi doesn't look too happy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 86

Domenico Pozzovivo poses with the tifosi

Domenico Pozzovivo poses with the tifosi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 86

Michael Matthews enjoys the benefits of being the maglia rosa

Michael Matthews enjoys the benefits of being the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 86

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 86

Mitch Docker looking after the maglia rosa

Mitch Docker looking after the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 86

Yukiya Arashirao (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashirao (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 86

Breakthrough win for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Breakthrough win for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 86

Alessandro Petacchi crosses the line

Alessandro Petacchi crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 86

Orica-GreenEdge cross the line with Michael Matthews still in pink

Orica-GreenEdge cross the line with Michael Matthews still in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 86

The peloton rolls over the line in Bari

The peloton rolls over the line in Bari
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 86

The Giro is back in Italy

The Giro is back in Italy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 86

Stage four finished in Bari

Stage four finished in Bari
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 86

Bari...

Bari...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 86

A brief moment of sunshine

A brief moment of sunshine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni claims grand tour win number one

Nacer Bouhanni claims grand tour win number one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni is the new red jersey holder

Nacer Bouhanni is the new red jersey holder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 86

"Well done Nacer"

"Well done Nacer"
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 86

Eddy Boasson Hagen

Eddy Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 86

Yukiya Arashiro

Yukiya Arashiro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 86

Yukiya Arashiro post-race

Yukiya Arashiro post-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 86

Jetse Bol (Belkin)

Jetse Bol (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 86

Another podium appearance for Michael Matthews

Another podium appearance for Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni's first trip to podium at the 2014 Giro

Nacer Bouhanni's first trip to podium at the 2014 Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 86

Trek Factory Racing enjoy some podium time

Trek Factory Racing enjoy some podium time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 86

Michael Matthews in the white jersey

Michael Matthews in the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 86

Overcome by the emotion

Overcome by the emotion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 86

Maarten Tjallingii remains in the climbers jersey

Maarten Tjallingii remains in the climbers jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 86

Photographing Yukiya Arashiro's pink Colnago

Photographing Yukiya Arashiro's pink Colnago
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 86

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 86

Orica-GreenEdge keeps control

Orica-GreenEdge keeps control
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 86

The peloton was soaked on stage 4

The peloton was soaked on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 86

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 86

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets another pink jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets another pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 86

Cannondale leads out on the last lap

Cannondale leads out on the last lap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins ahead of Nizzolo and Veelers

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins ahead of Nizzolo and Veelers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 86

The scene in Bari

The scene in Bari
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 86

The seaside town replete with palm trees

The seaside town replete with palm trees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) exhausted after his last lap effort

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) exhausted after his last lap effort
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 86

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 86

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) still in the race lead in the Giro d'Italia after stage 4

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) still in the race lead in the Giro d'Italia after stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in pain after chasing back from a flat tire to win stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in pain after chasing back from a flat tire to win stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 86

Astana rolls in to the finish

Astana rolls in to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 86

A go-slow was organized on a slippery stage in Bari

A go-slow was organized on a slippery stage in Bari
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 86

Riders negotiated a truce on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Riders negotiated a truce on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won his first Giro d'Italia stage in Bari

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won his first Giro d'Italia stage in Bari
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 86

The Giro d'Italia's arrival in Italy did not go as planned, as rain made the coastal roads slick.

The Giro d'Italia's arrival in Italy did not go as planned, as rain made the coastal roads slick.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 86

A victorious Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) at the end of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

A victorious Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) at the end of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins Giro d'Italia stage 4

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins Giro d'Italia stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) triumphs in stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) triumphs in stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 86

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) at the finish

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 86

The flag was up on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

The flag was up on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 86

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 86

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) called for a go-slow

Race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) called for a go-slow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 86

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finishes up

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finishes up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 86

The peloton stayed together on stage 4 in the rain

The peloton stayed together on stage 4 in the rain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 86

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads to the start line

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads to the start line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 86

A very happy Nacer Bouhanni after winning his first grand tour stage

A very happy Nacer Bouhanni after winning his first grand tour stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni hugs tammate Jussi Veikkanen after the finish

Nacer Bouhanni hugs tammate Jussi Veikkanen after the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni is congratulated by his teammates

Nacer Bouhanni is congratulated by his teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 86

Michael Matthews sprays the champagne

Michael Matthews sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 86

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) kept hold of his pink jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) kept hold of his pink jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni steps onto the podium

Nacer Bouhanni steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 86

Michael Matthews avoided the carnage at the finish of stage 4

Michael Matthews avoided the carnage at the finish of stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 86

Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start

Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the sprint in the centre of Bari after a series of late crashes and a rider protest forced race officials to neutralize the final lap of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.

The riders were worried that rain would make the city centre finishing circuit very slippery and rode slowly for much of the stage until it was confirmed that times for the overall classification would be taken with one lap and 8.3km to go. Their worries proved right, with riders tumbling in the final corners after a rain shower turned the roads into an ice rink.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) did not contest the sprint but retained the race leader's pink jersey. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) did not start the stage after coming down with a fever.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) was second in the sprint, with Tom Veelers (Giant-Shimano) third. Veelers started his sprint early after teammate Luka Mezgec was slowed by a mechanical problem in the finishing straight.

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) had hoped to take advantage of the absence of Kittel. His teammates took control of the peloton in the final lap but then five riders slid out when the rain soaked a section of the circuit. Viviani tried to close gap but lost contact in sight of the line and finished fifth. It was Bouhanni's first stage victory in a Grand Tour.

"I'm super happy to have won. I punctured with two laps to go and I was scared of crashing near the finishing line. It was like an ice rink but I managed to win," he said.

"When I punctured I though I had little chance of doing the sprint but I had a great team that helped me get back on. When we got back on, I told myself 'Allez! Lets do this sprint.'"

"I think the roads were very slippery and dangerous on the last lap. It was a pity but that's racing. I almost crashed twice and my back wheel slipped on the last corner. However we've got to be ready for the bad weather in the mountains too." 

No risks in the rain

The first stage in Italy following the transfer from Ireland was the shortest of this year's race at 112km but it took far longer to complete than scheduled due to the rider protest.

Before the start in Giovinazzo, riders scrutinised the skies and weather forecasts, worried that the roads would become dangerous in the rain. The finishing circuit in Bari included numerous corners on asphalt that had been polished smooth by the constant traffic.  

The stage started on time but different riders took turns to speak to race director Mauro Vegni and his motorbike assistant Marco Velo. The riders wanted the final lap of the circuit to be neutralized, with times taken for the overall classification a lap before the sprinters fought for the stage victory.  

Luca Paolini (Katusha), Cadel Evans (BMC), Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and UCI rider representative Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) all spoke to Vegni or Velo during the stage, with the peloton rolling along at a steady pace without any attempt by riders to breakaway.

The riders continued their go-slow until they reached the finishing circuits and the talks continued. Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) made a signal of 'time-out' but the riders continued to roll along. The racing only came to life with 42km to go, when race organizer RCS Sport and the UCI commissaries agreed to the peloton's request and agreed to take times with one lap of the 8.3km circuit.

The Orica-GreenEdge team rode on the front, riding tempo to protect Matthews' pink jersey. The only real interruption came for the intermediate sprint after five of the eight laps. Cannondale hit the front and upped the pace, leading out Viviani. He won the sprint ahead of Nizzolo and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and scored 20 points, to become the virtual leader of the red points jersey.  

Orica-GreenEdge returned to the head of the peloton as the laps steadily ticked down, with the only moment of excitement when Bouhanni was forced to make a late chase to get back to the peloton after a mechanical problem. Orica-GreenEdge moved over when the bell rang and the time for the classification was taken with one lap to go.

Cannondale took over again to lead out Viviani but they went down on a wide corner, scattering the sprinters who were fighting for the stage victory.  

At one point four Giant-Shimano riders were leading the race but Bouhanni and other riders got up to them and had the speed and bike skills in the rain to come past them in sight of the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:22:06
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
15Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
19Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
21Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
22Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
25Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
26Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
30Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
31Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
33Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
37Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
39Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
40Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
41Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
42Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
45Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
46Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
49Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
50Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
51Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
52Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
60Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
63Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
64Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
65Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
66Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
68Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
69Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
71Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
75Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
76Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
77Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
78Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
79Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
80Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
81Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
84Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
85Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
86Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
87Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
88Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
89Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
92Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
93Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
96Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
97Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
99Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
104Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
105Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
106Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
107Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
111Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
113David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
114Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
116Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
117Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
119Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
121Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
122Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
125Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
127Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
128Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
130Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
131Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
133Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
134Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
135Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
137Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
139Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
141Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
142Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
143Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
145Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
147Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
148Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
149André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
150Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
151Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
152Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
153Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
154Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
155Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
156Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
157Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
158Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
159Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
161Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
162Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
163Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
164Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
165Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
166Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
167Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
168Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
169Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
170Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
171Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
172Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
173Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
174Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
175Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
176José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
177Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
178Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
179Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:31
180Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
181Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:00:53
182Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
183Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
184Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
185Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
186Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
187Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
188Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
189Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:44
190Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
191Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
192Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
193Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
194Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
195Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing56pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr50
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale45
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida40
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
7Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano18
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo12
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia10
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale9
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
15Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
16Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky7
18Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
19Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky6
20Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky3
23Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
25Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1
26Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale10pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
10Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano7:06:18
2Trek Factory Racing
3FDJ.fr
4Neri Sottoli
5Cannondale
6Androni Giocattoli
7Lotto Belisol
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Garmin Sharp
11Lampre-Merida
12Colombia
13Orica GreenEdge
14Bardiani-CSF
15Team Sky
16BMC Racing Team
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Team Europcar
19Team Katusha
20Astana Pro Team
21Tinkoff-Saxo
22Movistar Team

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano43pts
2Trek Factory Racing32
3FDJ.fr31
4Cannondale29
5Neri Sottoli21
6Lampre-Merida20
7AG2R La Mondiale15
8Lotto Belisol14
9Androni Giocattoli13
10Colombia10
11Garmin Sharp4
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
13Team Sky1
14BMC Racing Team
15Bardiani-CSF
16Orica GreenEdge
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Team Katusha
19Team Europcar
20Astana Pro Team
21Tinkoff-Saxo
22Movistar Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge12:28:43
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:08
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:00:14
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
7Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
18Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:25
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:35
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:36
23Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
32Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:49
35Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
36Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
39Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
40Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
43Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
46Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
47Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:01
48Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
49Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
53Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
55Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
57Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
58Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:09
59Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
60Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
61Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:10
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
65Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
66Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:12
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
68Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:14
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
76Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
77Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:15
78Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
79Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
81Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
82Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:21
83Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
84Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
85Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
86Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
87Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
88Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
89Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:01:23
90Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
91Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
92Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
93Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
94Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
95Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
96Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:29
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:30
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:32
99Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
103Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
104Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
106Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
107Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:37
108Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
109Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
110Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:40
111José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
112Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
113Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:47
114Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
115Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
116Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
117Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:48
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
119Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
121Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:49
122Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:51
123Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
124Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:56
125Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:01
127Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
129Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
130Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
131Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
132Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
133Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
134Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
135Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:05
136Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:07
137Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:02:10
138Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:23
139Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:27
140Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:28
141Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:29
142Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:31
143Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:36
144Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
145Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:57
146Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
147Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:06
148Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:03:07
149Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:19
150Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
151Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:26
152Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:03:33
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:03:35
154Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:03:40
155Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
156Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
157Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
158Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:52
159Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:55
160Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
161Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:10
162Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:14
163Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
164Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:15
165Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:20
166Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:26
167Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
168Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:30
169Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:32
170Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:37
171David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
172Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:04:51
173Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:59
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:05:06
175Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:12
176Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
177Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:22
178Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:29
179Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
180Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:35
181Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:42
182Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:05:46
183Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:51
184André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:06:11
185Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
186Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:33
187Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:48
188Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:45
189Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:42
190Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:39
191Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:42
192Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:42
193Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:20
194Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:19:34
195Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:24:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr115pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale113
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing106
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida96
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky76
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale44
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
8Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp28
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky27
13Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol26
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge23
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
16Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia22
17Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20
18Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia18
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano18
20Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
21Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
22Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
23Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF13
24Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13
25Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo12
26Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale11
29Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky11
30Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia10
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
33Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
34Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
35Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
36Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
37Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
38Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
40Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
42Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
43Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
44Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
46Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
48Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
49Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
3Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2
5Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
6Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
7Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale10
3Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
5Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
10Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Premio della fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo208
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia207
5Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
6Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol178
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
8Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo160

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge12:28:43
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:14
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
4Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
7Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:49
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
18Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
19Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
21Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
22Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:09
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:10
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:12
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:15
28Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:21
29Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
30Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
32Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
33Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:01:23
34Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
36Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:32
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
38Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:48
40Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:51
41Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:56
42Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:05
43Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:27
44Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
45Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:03:40
46Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:20
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:59
48Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:42
49Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:05:46
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:06:11
51Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:48
52Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:39
53Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:42
54Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:19:34
55Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:24:16

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo208
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia207
5Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
6Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol178
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
8Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo160

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale14pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr13
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing13
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky6
7Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
8Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
10Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
14Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
15Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
19Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge36:37:02
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
3BMC Racing Team0:00:21
4Astana Pro Team0:00:30
5Team Sky0:00:32
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:49
8Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
9Neri Sottoli0:01:01
10Bardiani-CSF0:01:04
11Cannondale
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
13Colombia0:01:20
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Movistar Team
16Androni Giocattoli0:01:25
17FDJ.fr0:01:29
18Lampre-Merida0:01:31
19Lotto Belisol0:01:34
20Team Europcar0:01:48
21Team Katusha0:01:58
22Garmin Sharp0:03:37

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano105pts
2Cannondale78
3Trek Factory Racing72
4FDJ.fr72
5Team Sky68
6Neri Sottoli61
7AG2R La Mondiale55
8Lampre-Merida55
9Androni Giocattoli48
10Orica GreenEdge43
11Colombia43
12Lotto Belisol38
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team30
14Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team26
15Garmin Sharp26
16Bardiani-CSF23
17BMC Racing Team18
18Tinkoff-Saxo17
19Astana Pro Team15
20Movistar Team13
21Team Europcar13
22Team Katusha2

