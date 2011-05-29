Contador claims second Giro d'Italia victory
Millar master of Milan on final day
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) sealed overall victory in the Giro d'Italia on Sunday with a third place finish in the concluding time trial in Milan, won by David Millar (Garmin-Cervélo). In the battle for second place, Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) held off the challenge of a flagging Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), on a day that saw few decisive brushstrokes added to the Giro's overall picture.
Although Contador didn't add to his tally of stage victories on the race's final day, his performance encapsulated the unnerving ease with which he has governed this year's corsa rosa. The Spaniard roared out of the start house to post the quickest time at the first intermediate check, but then once the pink jersey was emphatically secured, he relented over the remainder of the course to come home 36 seconds down on Millar.
By the time he reached the finish amid the grandeur of Milan's Piazza del Duomo, Contador had long since forgotten about trying to win the stage and he was careful to take time to savour his overall victory as he cruised to the line. Underneath the race's final Arrivo banner, he even sat up and delivered the trademark pistol celebration, the final shot of a Giro resoundingly dominated, albeit against a background in which the ruminations of the ongoing Clenbuterol saga were never quite drowned out.
"This piazza is fantastic, it was a dream finale for the Giro," an emotional Contador said on crossing the line. "I didn't win this race alone, the whole team did."
It is hard to gauge how close the rampant Contador could have come to Millar's time had he not taken such a conservative approach to cornering once he entered the more intricate section of the course in the streets of Milan. That said, Millar was just ahead of Contador at the last time check, and the Scot hurtled around the course at an average speed of 51.627kph to take the win.
The hard luck story of the day belonged to second-placed Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad), who was among the earliest starters. His last intermediate time check remained unbeaten for the whole afternoon, but unfortunately for the Dane, the time that counts is the one taken at the finish line.
Inside the final kilometre, he suffered a most untimely puncture and the time he lost in negotiating the closing section on a flat tyre would ultimately prove costly, and he lost out to Millar by seven scant seconds.
An Italian battle for second
Many of the tired legs remaining in the 2011 Giro will doubtless have been pleased with the late alteration to the course of Sunday's final stage that saw the distance reduced from 31km to 26km. Local elections in Milan meant that the Giro did not have full licence to asphyxiate city centre traffic, and so instead of starting from the picturesque surrounds of the Castello Sforzesco, the riders set off from the rather less glamorous Fiera exhibition centre near Rho on Milan's northwestern fringe, before the grandstand finish in the outside the Duomo.
The early pace-setter was the flying Rasmussen, but he was already shaking his head even as he crossed the line with the best intermediate time, frustrated by his late puncture. Millar duly stepped up to the plate and shaded him for top spot soon afterwards, but from there it was a long wait for Contador et al to see if anybody could threaten his time.
The primary suspense of the final day ought to have been provided by the battle between Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi, the latter beginning the stage with a 56-second advantage. With a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing still hanging over Contador, there remains the possibility that he could be stripped of his overall win at a later date, and so the Scarponi-Nibali dual was lent an additional, albeit unspoken, significance.
Officially, of course, their race was for second place on the podium and the honour of being the highest-placed Italian in Milan, but in spite of a defiant start by Nibali, the outcome was already apparent by the midway point of the time trial.
In the opening 6km, Nibali opened up a 13-second lead on Scarponi, and it briefly looked as though the Sicilian might upset the applecart and overturn his deficit. However, Scarponi had appeared the fresher of the two in recent days, and that impression was borne out over the following kilometres.
It was soon evident that the flagging Nibali was riding on borrowed legs by this stage and he was visibly struggling to keep the big gear turning as he grinded his way to the line in 11th place, 1:18 down on Millar. For his part, Scarponi refused to be thrown by Nibali's opening salvo and he rallied to storm to more or less break even with his rival thereafter, eventually ceding just 10 seconds of his cushion and avenging his defeat to Nibali in the battle for the third step of the podium on the corresponding stage in Verona last year.
Kreuziger pips Rujano
The main change in the overall standings came about thanks to José Rujano's (Androni Giocattoli) relative weakness against the watch, although to the Venezuelan's credit, he dropped only one place on the day, with white jersey Roman Kreuziger (Astana) the beneficiary. The Czech had his share of difficult moments in this Giro, but tactically he was irreproachable throughout, and he was good value for his best-ever Grand Tour placing of 6th.
With Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) having an off-day against the watch, Rujano just about escaped falling any further and his 7th place puts the seal on what has been a hugely successful return to form for the prodigal son of Gianni Savio's Androni set-up.
Elsewhere, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) managed to put his Vuelta a España time trial nightmare behind him by holding on to 5th place overall, while John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale) enjoyed an incident-free ride to seal 4th, and the only other change at the business end of proceedings was Kanstantin Sivtsov's leapfrog over Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) into 10th place.
Contador for the ages - but for how long?
The day belonged to Alberto Contador, however, and as he clambered atop the podium, he was feted as a champion by Italian hosts who had been rather more circumspect in their welcome at the start in Turin three weeks ago.
Contador has dominated this Giro from start to finish, on all terrains. Stronger, faster and tactically more astute than his rivals, the Spaniard has been in a race all of his own ever since he ripped clear of the peloton on the seemingly innocuous stage to Tropea at the end of week one. Since that moment, the Giro has been a procession, with one superlative tripping over the next in praise of Contador's other-worldly performances.
And yet, for all the spettacolo that Contador has given en route to his sixth Grand Tour win out of seven attempts, the story of his Giro has not necessarily ended with a pink jersey in Milan, a bottle of champagne and a kiss from the podium girls.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide - sooner or later - whether the Spaniard is to be sanctioned for his positive test for Clenbuterol at last year's Tour de France, and until a verdict has been announced, there is an overwhelming lack of finality about this Giro and an understandable hesitancy over what place this performance will occupy in history.
As Contador signed off with his "pistolero" celebration in the shadow of the Duomo on Sunday afternoon, he did so believing that he had put the finishing touches to a Giro for the ages. But the lingering question remains as to whether that feat will survive in the record books.
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:30:13
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:07
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:36
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:43
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:55
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:04
|8
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:08
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:12
|10
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:16
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:18
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|13
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|14
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|15
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:26
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:28
|18
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:36
|24
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:40
|26
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:43
|29
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:44
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|31
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:52
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:55
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:01
|34
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:02
|35
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:03
|36
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|37
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:04
|38
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:07
|39
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|40
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:14
|41
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:15
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:21
|44
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:24
|45
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:25
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|48
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:29
|51
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:30
|52
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:33
|53
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:34
|54
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:36
|55
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:37
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|59
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:40
|60
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:41
|62
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:43
|64
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:44
|67
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|68
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:02:45
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:49
|70
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|71
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|73
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:58
|74
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:00
|75
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|78
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:04
|80
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:08
|81
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:09
|83
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:03:13
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:14
|87
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:03:15
|88
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|90
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:18
|93
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:19
|94
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|95
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|96
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:25
|97
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:26
|99
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|100
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:31
|101
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|102
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:36
|103
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:38
|104
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:40
|105
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:41
|107
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:42
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:43
|109
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:44
|110
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:45
|113
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:46
|114
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:47
|115
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:48
|116
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:49
|118
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|120
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|122
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|123
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:03:53
|124
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:54
|126
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:56
|127
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:58
|128
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|129
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|130
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:02
|131
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:05
|132
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:06
|133
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|134
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|135
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:04:09
|136
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:04:13
|137
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|138
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:16
|139
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:17
|140
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|141
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:23
|142
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:24
|143
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:26
|144
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:28
|145
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:34
|146
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:44
|147
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:45
|148
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:04:50
|150
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|151
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|152
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:57
|153
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:04:58
|154
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:59
|155
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:05:02
|156
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:05:16
|157
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:21
|158
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:25
|159
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:40
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|12
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|8
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|8
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|10
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|1:33:10
|2
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:50
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:12
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:13
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:40
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:53
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:20
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:43
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:01
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:42
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:17
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:05:24
|19
|Geox-TMC
|0:05:28
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:05
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:08
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:54
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|43
|pts
|2
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|4
|Team RadioShack
|28
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Movistar Team
|10
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|5
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|Geox-TMC
|17
|Sky Procycling
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|84:05:14
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:56
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:04
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:05
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:28
|7
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:12
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:12:18
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:51
|10
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:10
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:08
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:06
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:56
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:32:08
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:20
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:08
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:39
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:38:21
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:39:59
|21
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:43:51
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:50:09
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:07
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:57:36
|25
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:02:01
|26
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:04:00
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:04:25
|28
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:05:14
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:07:31
|30
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:07:33
|31
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|1:14:38
|32
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:15:21
|33
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:17:29
|34
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|1:18:44
|35
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:19:06
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:20:47
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:21:02
|38
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:25:05
|39
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:25:24
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:29:19
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:31:42
|42
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:33:31
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:33:38
|44
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:34:07
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:35:50
|46
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:37:35
|47
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1:47:02
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:11
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:52:49
|50
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:53:50
|51
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:16
|52
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:58:04
|53
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:00:00
|54
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|2:03:57
|55
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:07:33
|56
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:11:10
|57
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:11:17
|58
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:17
|59
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2:13:35
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:15:32
|61
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:15:51
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:58
|63
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:17:13
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2:18:52
|65
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:19:18
|66
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2:22:27
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|2:25:06
|68
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:31:06
|69
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:32:27
|70
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:33:06
|71
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|2:33:07
|72
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:33:09
|73
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:33:16
|74
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|2:34:03
|75
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2:34:52
|76
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:35:22
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41:21
|78
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|2:41:39
|79
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:43:17
|80
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:45:15
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:46:57
|82
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:48:32
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:49:50
|84
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:50:00
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:55
|86
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|2:51:58
|87
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:54:07
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:54:45
|89
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:55:47
|90
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:56:50
|91
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:01:33
|92
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3:03:03
|93
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:03:30
|94
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:04:02
|95
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:08:02
|96
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:09:01
|97
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3:10:39
|98
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3:11:27
|99
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:06
|100
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:14:39
|101
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:15:06
|102
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3:16:06
|103
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:16:12
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:17:08
|105
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:18:10
|106
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:18:41
|107
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:19:43
|108
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:20:46
|109
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:22:20
|110
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:23:03
|111
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3:23:53
|112
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|3:24:38
|113
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:26:28
|114
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:28:05
|115
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:34:14
|116
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:36:31
|117
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3:36:33
|118
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3:37:46
|119
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:42:53
|120
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:43:15
|121
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:44:38
|122
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|3:45:00
|123
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:45:08
|124
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:45:26
|125
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:45:43
|126
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:47:13
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:49:26
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:50:06
|129
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:50:13
|130
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:51:30
|131
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:52:26
|132
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:53:15
|133
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|3:54:24
|134
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:57:16
|135
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:02:17
|136
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:04:24
|137
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:05:04
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:06:33
|139
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:07:07
|140
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:09:56
|141
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:10:17
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:10:37
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:10:50
|144
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:11:20
|145
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:11:59
|146
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:13:05
|147
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:13:58
|148
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:16:04
|149
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:16:41
|150
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4:18:30
|151
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4:25:18
|152
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:29:36
|153
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:35:05
|154
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4:38:13
|155
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:40:17
|156
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:42:26
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4:42:38
|158
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:47:46
|159
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:49:15
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|202
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|87
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|85
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|10
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|50
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|50
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|45
|20
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|45
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|22
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|43
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|24
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|25
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|26
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|29
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|33
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|36
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|25
|37
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|40
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|42
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|17
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|44
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|45
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|46
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|47
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|49
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|50
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|52
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|53
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|12
|54
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|55
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|56
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|57
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|59
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|60
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|61
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|63
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|64
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|66
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|67
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|68
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|69
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|70
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|71
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|72
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|73
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|74
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|75
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|76
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|5
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|78
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|79
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|80
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|81
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|82
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|85
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|86
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|87
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|88
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|89
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|90
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|91
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|92
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|93
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|94
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|95
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|96
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|97
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|99
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|100
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|101
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|102
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|103
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|104
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|105
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|-1
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|6
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|24
|7
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|11
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|12
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|19
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|14
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|19
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|22
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|10
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|24
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|25
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|27
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|30
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|31
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|33
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|34
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|38
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|40
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|41
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|44
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|46
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|49
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|51
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|52
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|53
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|54
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1
|55
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|58
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|59
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|60
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|61
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|63
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|64
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|4
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|5
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|8
|7
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|10
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|14
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|16
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|17
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|18
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|22
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|23
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|24
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|25
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|26
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|28
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|31
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|35
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|42
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|44
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|45
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|46
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|47
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|48
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|53
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|84:16:42
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:41
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:39
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:52:57
|6
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:06:01
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|1:07:16
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:20:14
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:22:10
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:42:22
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2:02:07
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:04:04
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:04:23
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:30
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|2:30:11
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:27
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:42:39
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:17
|19
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:44:19
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:56:34
|21
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:57:33
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:10:52
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:15:00
|24
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:22:46
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3:25:05
|26
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:33:10
|27
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:33:40
|28
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:38:45
|29
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:50:49
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:53:36
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:55:05
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:01:37
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:02:30
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:18:08
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4:31:10
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:36:18
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|9
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|14
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|17
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|18
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|19
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|21
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|25
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|354
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|275
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|273
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|269
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|255
|6
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|7
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|207
|10
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|11
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|13
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|15
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|20
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|23
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|24
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|25
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|28
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|29
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|30
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|32
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|34
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|67
|35
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|37
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|38
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|34
|39
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|31
|41
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|42
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|24
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|44
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|46
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|47
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|49
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|50
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|53
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|54
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|55
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|58
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|59
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|61
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|62
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|63
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|65
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|9
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|13
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|13
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|17
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|10
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|22
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|10
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|26
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|28
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|30
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|31
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|8
|32
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|33
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|36
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|38
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|39
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|40
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|41
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|43
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|45
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|46
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|47
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|48
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|49
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|50
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|51
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|53
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|54
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|55
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|56
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|57
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|60
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|63
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|64
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|65
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|66
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|67
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|68
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|70
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|71
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|72
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|73
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|74
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|76
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|77
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|78
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|79
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|80
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|81
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|82
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|84
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|85
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|86
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|87
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|pts
|8
|Lampre-ISD
|25
|9
|Geox-TMC
|25
|10
|Team RadioShack
|25
|11
|Sky Procycling
|25
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|15
|Katusha Team
|100
|16
|Movistar Team
|125
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|140
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|145
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|195
|20
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|230
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|240
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1143
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|252:44:52
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:10:00
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:23
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:24:46
|5
|Geox-TMC
|0:38:41
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:45:23
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:35
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|1:07:57
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:20:35
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|1:24:01
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:25:33
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:33:59
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:35:19
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:43:36
|15
|Team RadioShack
|1:48:22
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:38:01
|17
|HTC-Highroad
|2:43:58
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:53:52
|19
|Sky Procycling
|2:56:46
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:55:43
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:37:58
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|5:21:32
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|338
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|299
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|298
|4
|Movistar Team
|285
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|277
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|266
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|242
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|239
|9
|Katusha Team
|202
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|194
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|187
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|177
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|169
|14
|Sky Procycling
|131
|15
|Geox-TMC
|125
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|18
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|115
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|20
|Team RadioShack
|101
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|66
