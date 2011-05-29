Trending

Contador claims second Giro d'Italia victory

Millar master of Milan on final day

Image 1 of 45

2011 Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador hoists aloft the winner's trophy in Milan.

2011 Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador hoists aloft the winner's trophy in Milan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 45

Alberto Contador celebrates his second victory in Italy's Grand Tour.

Alberto Contador celebrates his second victory in Italy's Grand Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 45

The Giro's top three with their trophies.

The Giro's top three with their trophies.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) also won the points classification.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) also won the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 45

Best young rider classification winner Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Best young rider classification winner Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) with his final pink jersey.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) with his final pink jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

The Giro's final stage took riders past Milan's Duomo.

The Giro's final stage took riders past Milan's Duomo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Somewhere amongst the pink confetti is 2011 Giro winner Alberto Contador.

Somewhere amongst the pink confetti is 2011 Giro winner Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Giro winner Alberto Contador shows off his trophy in front of Milan's stunning Duomo.

Giro winner Alberto Contador shows off his trophy in front of Milan's stunning Duomo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Champagne fight!

Champagne fight!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Giro champion Alberto Contador with his winner's trophy.

Giro champion Alberto Contador with his winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

2011 Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador.

2011 Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Alberto Contador rolls across the finish line of the final day's time trial the Giro champion.

Alberto Contador rolls across the finish line of the final day's time trial the Giro champion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Thumbs up from Giro mountains classification winner Stefano Garzelli.

Thumbs up from Giro mountains classification winner Stefano Garzelli.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Third-placed overall Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Third-placed overall Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Giro champion Alberto Contador and runner-up Michele Scarponi on the final podium.

Giro champion Alberto Contador and runner-up Michele Scarponi on the final podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won the mountains classification.

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Michele Scarponi gets doused with champagne by compatriot Vincenzo Nibali.

Michele Scarponi gets doused with champagne by compatriot Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) wins the Giro.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) wins the Giro.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) paid tribute to family and friends for their support.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) paid tribute to family and friends for their support.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) is congratulated after his win.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) is congratulated after his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) takes the spoils.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) takes the spoils.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) in front of the Duomo.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) in front of the Duomo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 45

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) scorches to the win.

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) scorches to the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

Alberto Contador has won the Giro d'Italia for the second time in his career.

Alberto Contador has won the Giro d'Italia for the second time in his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium for his third place overall finish.

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium for his third place overall finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 45

Michele Scarponi with his trophy for second place overall.

Michele Scarponi with his trophy for second place overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 45

2011 Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador and third-place Vincenzo Nibali embrace on the podium.

2011 Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador and third-place Vincenzo Nibali embrace on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 45

Alberto Contador shows off the Giro d'Italia's winner's trophy.

Alberto Contador shows off the Giro d'Italia's winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 45

Giro champion Alberto Contador during the playing of Spain's national anthem.

Giro champion Alberto Contador during the playing of Spain's national anthem.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 45

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) powers to victory in Milan on the Giro's final stage.

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) powers to victory in Milan on the Giro's final stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 45

Giro champion Alberto Contador in front of Milan's Duomo.

Giro champion Alberto Contador in front of Milan's Duomo.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 45

The final Giro podium in front of the Duomo (l-r): Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), 2nd; Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard), 1st; Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), 3rd.

The final Giro podium in front of the Duomo (l-r): Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), 2nd; Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard), 1st; Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), 3rd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 45

Contador has had plenty of practice with the bubbly this Giro.

Contador has had plenty of practice with the bubbly this Giro.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 45

Alberto Contador couldn't resist his pistolero salute on the podium.

Alberto Contador couldn't resist his pistolero salute on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 45

Stage 21 winner David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium in Milan.

Stage 21 winner David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium in Milan.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished third in the closing time trial to seal his second Giro d'Italia victory.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished third in the closing time trial to seal his second Giro d'Italia victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) secured his second place overall in the final day's time trial.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) secured his second place overall in the final day's time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) put time into Michele Scarponi in the final stage, but nowhere near enough to claim second overall.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) put time into Michele Scarponi in the final stage, but nowhere near enough to claim second overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 45

2011 Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador.

2011 Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Alberto Contador celebrates his second Giro d'Italia victory.

Alberto Contador celebrates his second Giro d'Italia victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador with the winner's trophy.

Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador with the winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Final Giro d'Italia podium (l-r): Michele Scarponi, Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali

Final Giro d'Italia podium (l-r): Michele Scarponi, Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 45

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) finishes the final stage time trial as Giro d'Italia champion.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) finishes the final stage time trial as Giro d'Italia champion.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) sealed overall victory in the Giro d'Italia on Sunday with a third place finish in the concluding time trial in Milan, won by David Millar (Garmin-Cervélo). In the battle for second place, Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) held off the challenge of a flagging Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), on a day that saw few decisive brushstrokes added to the Giro's overall picture.

Although Contador didn't add to his tally of stage victories on the race's final day, his performance encapsulated the unnerving ease with which he has governed this year's corsa rosa. The Spaniard roared out of the start house to post the quickest time at the first intermediate check, but then once the pink jersey was emphatically secured, he relented over the remainder of the course to come home 36 seconds down on Millar.

By the time he reached the finish amid the grandeur of Milan's Piazza del Duomo, Contador had long since forgotten about trying to win the stage and he was careful to take time to savour his overall victory as he cruised to the line. Underneath the race's final Arrivo banner, he even sat up and delivered the trademark pistol celebration, the final shot of a Giro resoundingly dominated, albeit against a background in which the ruminations of the ongoing Clenbuterol saga were never quite drowned out.

"This piazza is fantastic, it was a dream finale for the Giro," an emotional Contador said on crossing the line. "I didn't win this race alone, the whole team did."

It is hard to gauge how close the rampant Contador could have come to Millar's time had he not taken such a conservative approach to cornering once he entered the more intricate section of the course in the streets of Milan. That said, Millar was just ahead of Contador at the last time check, and the Scot hurtled around the course at an average speed of 51.627kph to take the win.

The hard luck story of the day belonged to second-placed Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad), who was among the earliest starters. His last intermediate time check remained unbeaten for the whole afternoon, but unfortunately for the Dane, the time that counts is the one taken at the finish line.

Inside the final kilometre, he suffered a most untimely puncture and the time he lost in negotiating the closing section on a flat tyre would ultimately prove costly, and he lost out to Millar by seven scant seconds.

An Italian battle for second

Many of the tired legs remaining in the 2011 Giro will doubtless have been pleased with the late alteration to the course of Sunday's final stage that saw the distance reduced from 31km to 26km. Local elections in Milan meant that the Giro did not have full licence to asphyxiate city centre traffic, and so instead of starting from the picturesque surrounds of the Castello Sforzesco, the riders set off from the rather less glamorous Fiera exhibition centre near Rho on Milan's northwestern fringe, before the grandstand finish in the outside the Duomo.

The early pace-setter was the flying Rasmussen, but he was already shaking his head even as he crossed the line with the best intermediate time, frustrated by his late puncture. Millar duly stepped up to the plate and shaded him for top spot soon afterwards, but from there it was a long wait for Contador et al to see if anybody could threaten his time.

The primary suspense of the final day ought to have been provided by the battle between Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi, the latter beginning the stage with a 56-second advantage. With a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing still hanging over Contador, there remains the possibility that he could be stripped of his overall win at a later date, and so the Scarponi-Nibali dual was lent an additional, albeit unspoken, significance.

Officially, of course, their race was for second place on the podium and the honour of being the highest-placed Italian in Milan, but in spite of a defiant start by Nibali, the outcome was already apparent by the midway point of the time trial.

In the opening 6km, Nibali opened up a 13-second lead on Scarponi, and it briefly looked as though the Sicilian might upset the applecart and overturn his deficit. However, Scarponi had appeared the fresher of the two in recent days, and that impression was borne out over the following kilometres.

It was soon evident that the flagging Nibali was riding on borrowed legs by this stage and he was visibly struggling to keep the big gear turning as he grinded his way to the line in 11th place, 1:18 down on Millar. For his part, Scarponi refused to be thrown by Nibali's opening salvo and he rallied to storm to more or less break even with his rival thereafter, eventually ceding just 10 seconds of his cushion and avenging his defeat to Nibali in the battle for the third step of the podium on the corresponding stage in Verona last year.

Kreuziger pips Rujano

The main change in the overall standings came about thanks to José Rujano's (Androni Giocattoli) relative weakness against the watch, although to the Venezuelan's credit, he dropped only one place on the day, with white jersey Roman Kreuziger (Astana) the beneficiary. The Czech had his share of difficult moments in this Giro, but tactically he was irreproachable throughout, and he was good value for his best-ever Grand Tour placing of 6th.

With Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) having an off-day against the watch, Rujano just about escaped falling any further and his 7th place puts the seal on what has been a hugely successful return to form for the prodigal son of Gianni Savio's Androni set-up.

Elsewhere, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) managed to put his Vuelta a España time trial nightmare behind him by holding on to 5th place overall, while John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale) enjoyed an incident-free ride to seal 4th, and the only other change at the business end of proceedings was Kanstantin Sivtsov's leapfrog over Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) into 10th place.

Contador for the ages - but for how long?

The day belonged to Alberto Contador, however, and as he clambered atop the podium, he was feted as a champion by Italian hosts who had been rather more circumspect in their welcome at the start in Turin three weeks ago.

Contador has dominated this Giro from start to finish, on all terrains. Stronger, faster and tactically more astute than his rivals, the Spaniard has been in a race all of his own ever since he ripped clear of the peloton on the seemingly innocuous stage to Tropea at the end of week one. Since that moment, the Giro has been a procession, with one superlative tripping over the next in praise of Contador's other-worldly performances.

And yet, for all the spettacolo that Contador has given en route to his sixth Grand Tour win out of seven attempts, the story of his Giro has not necessarily ended with a pink jersey in Milan, a bottle of champagne and a kiss from the podium girls.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide - sooner or later - whether the Spaniard is to be sanctioned for his positive test for Clenbuterol at last year's Tour de France, and until a verdict has been announced, there is an overwhelming lack of finality about this Giro and an understandable hesitancy over what place this performance will occupy in history.

As Contador signed off with his "pistolero" celebration in the shadow of the Duomo on Sunday afternoon, he did so believing that he had put the finishing touches to a Giro for the ages. But the lingering question remains as to whether that feat will survive in the record books.

Full Results
1David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:30:13
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:07
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:36
4Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:43
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:55
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:02
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:04
8Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:08
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:12
10Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:16
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:18
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
13Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:22
14Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:24
15Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:26
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:28
18Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:01:30
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:31
21Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:32
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:01:36
24Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:40
26Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:43
29Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:44
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:47
31Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:55
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:01
34Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:02
35Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:03
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
37Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:04
38Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:02:07
39Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
40Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:14
41Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:15
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:21
44Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:24
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:25
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:27
48Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
50Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:29
51Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:30
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:33
53Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:34
54Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:36
55Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
57Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:37
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
59Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:40
60Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:41
62Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:43
64Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
65Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
66Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:44
67Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
68Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:02:45
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:49
70Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
71John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
73Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:58
74Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:00
75Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
78Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:04
80Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:08
81Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:09
83David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:13
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:14
87Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:03:15
88Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
90Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
91Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:18
93Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:19
94Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
95Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
96Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:03:25
97Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:26
99Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:28
100Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:31
101Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:35
102David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:36
103Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:03:38
104Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:40
105Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
106Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:41
107Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:42
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:43
109Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:44
110Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
111Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:03:45
113Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:46
114Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:47
115Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:48
116Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:49
118Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
120Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:52
122Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
123Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:03:53
124Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:54
126Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:56
127Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:58
128Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:00
129Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
130Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:02
131Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:05
132Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:06
133Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
134Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:04:08
135Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:09
136Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:04:13
137Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
138Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:16
139Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:17
140Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
141Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:23
142Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:24
143Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:26
144Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:28
145Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:34
146Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:04:44
147Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:45
148Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
149Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:04:50
150Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:54
151Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
152Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:57
153Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:58
154Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:59
155Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:05:02
156Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:05:16
157Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:21
158Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:05:25
159Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:40

Points
1David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo25pts
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad20
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard16
4Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard14
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack12
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
8Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad8
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack7
10Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad6
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team3
14Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Azzurri d'Italia
1David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4pts
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad2
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Most combative
1David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo6pts
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard4
4Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard3
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams
1HTC-Highroad1:33:10
2Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:50
3Team RadioShack0:01:12
4Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:13
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:30
6Pro Team Astana0:02:40
7AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
8Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:53
9Movistar Team0:03:10
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:20
11Lampre - ISD0:03:43
12Androni Giocattoli0:04:01
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:32
14Sky Procycling0:04:42
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
17BMC Racing Team0:05:17
18Katusha Team0:05:24
19Geox-TMC0:05:28
20Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:05
21Acqua & Sapone0:07:08
22Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:54

Super teams
1HTC-Highroad43pts
2Saxo Bank Sungard35
3Team Garmin-Cervelo34
4Team RadioShack28
5Rabobank Cycling Team19
6Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Movistar Team10
8AG2R La Mondiale9
9Quickstep Cycling Team7
10Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Pro Team Astana5
12Lampre - ISD4
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Androni Giocattoli
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
16Geox-TMC
17Sky Procycling
18Katusha Team
19BMC Racing Team
20Acqua & Sapone
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Euskaltel-Euskadi

Final general classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard84:05:14
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:56
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:04
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:05
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:11:28
7José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:12
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:12:18
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:51
10Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:14:10
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:08
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:06
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:23
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:56
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:32:08
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:20
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:08
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:39
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:38:21
20Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:39:59
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:43:51
22Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:50:09
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:07
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:36
25Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:02:01
26Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:04:00
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:04:25
28Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:05:14
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1:07:31
30Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC1:07:33
31Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1:14:38
32Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:15:21
33Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:17:29
34Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC1:18:44
35Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:19:06
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:20:47
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:21:02
38Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:25:05
39Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:25:24
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:29:19
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:31:42
42Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:33:31
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:33:38
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:34:07
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:35:50
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:37:35
47Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1:47:02
48Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:11
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:52:49
50Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:53:50
51Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:16
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:58:04
53Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:00:00
54Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling2:03:57
55Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2:07:33
56Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:11:10
57Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:11:17
58Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:12:17
59Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2:13:35
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:15:32
61Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:15:51
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:58
63Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:17:13
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2:18:52
65Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:19:18
66David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC2:22:27
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack2:25:06
68Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:31:06
69Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2:32:27
70Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:33:06
71Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli2:33:07
72Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:33:09
73Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:33:16
74Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana2:34:03
75Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC2:34:52
76Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:35:22
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:41:21
78Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack2:41:39
79Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:43:17
80Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:45:15
81Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:46:57
82Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:48:32
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:49:50
84Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2:50:00
85Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:50:55
86Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana2:51:58
87Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:54:07
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:54:45
89Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:55:47
90Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:56:50
91Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:01:33
92Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling3:03:03
93Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:03:30
94Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:04:02
95Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:08:02
96Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:09:01
97Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC3:10:39
98Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3:11:27
99Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:06
100David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:14:39
101Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:15:06
102Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3:16:06
103Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:16:12
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:17:08
105Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:18:10
106Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:18:41
107Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:19:43
108Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:20:46
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:22:20
110Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3:23:03
111Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3:23:53
112Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team3:24:38
113Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:26:28
114Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:28:05
115Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:34:14
116Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:36:31
117Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3:36:33
118Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3:37:46
119Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:42:53
120Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:43:15
121Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:44:38
122Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC3:45:00
123Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:45:08
124Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:45:26
125Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:45:43
126Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:47:13
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3:49:26
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3:50:06
129Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack3:50:13
130Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard3:51:30
131Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:52:26
132Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:53:15
133Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling3:54:24
134Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:57:16
135Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:02:17
136Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard4:04:24
137Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:05:04
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:06:33
139Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:07:07
140Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling4:09:56
141Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:10:17
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:10:37
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:10:50
144Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:11:20
145Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:11:59
146Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4:13:05
147Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:13:58
148Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:16:04
149Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:16:41
150Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4:18:30
151Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4:25:18
152Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team4:29:36
153Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:35:05
154Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad4:38:13
155Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:40:17
156Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:42:26
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team4:42:38
158Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:47:46
159Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:49:15

Points classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard202pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD122
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale121
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli107
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale97
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team87
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana85
8Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone81
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli70
10Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team66
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto63
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo61
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale51
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana50
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli50
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi49
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team46
18David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo45
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC45
20Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad45
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi43
22Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team43
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli40
24Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team35
25Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
26Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
28Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
29David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team26
30Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
33Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team25
36Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad25
37Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone24
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team22
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox21
40Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team17
42Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack17
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
44Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
45Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team15
46Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
47Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone14
48Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard14
49Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team13
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
52Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard12
53Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team12
54Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad12
55Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team11
56Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling11
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
59Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
60Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
61Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
63Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
64Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
66Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
67Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack7
68Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
69Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
70Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone6
71Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
72Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
73Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
74Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
75Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
76Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack5
77Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
78Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
79Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
80Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
81Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
82Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
85Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
86Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
87Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
88Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
89Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team3
90Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
91Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
92Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
93Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
94Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
95Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
96Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
97Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
100Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
101Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
102Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
103Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
104Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
105Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team-1

Mountains classification
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone67pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard58
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli43
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi39
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox29
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team24
7Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
11Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team20
12Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team19
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli19
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana14
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
19Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone12
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team11
22Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack10
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale9
24Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
25Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
26Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
27Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
30Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
31Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana6
33Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
34John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
38Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
40Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
41Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone3
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
43Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
44Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
46Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
48Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad2
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
50Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
51David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
52Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
53Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
54Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1
55Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
58Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
59Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
60Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
61Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
62Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
63Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
64Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto26pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
5Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
6Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad8
7Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
10Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
14Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
15Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
16Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
17Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
18Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
21Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
22Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
23Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
24Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
25Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
26Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
28Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
31Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
32Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
33Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
35Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
40Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
42Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
43Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
44Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
45Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
46Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
47Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
48Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
53Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana84:16:42
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:23
3Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:41
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:39
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:52:57
6Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:06:01
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC1:07:16
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:20:14
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:22:10
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:42:22
11Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2:02:07
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:04:04
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:04:23
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:30
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack2:30:11
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:39:27
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:42:39
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:17
19Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:44:19
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:56:34
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:57:33
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:10:52
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:15:00
24Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:22:46
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3:25:05
26Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:33:10
27Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:33:40
28Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack3:38:45
29Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:50:49
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:53:36
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:55:05
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4:01:37
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:02:30
34Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team4:18:08
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team4:31:10
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:36:18

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
9Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
14Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
17Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3
18Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
19Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
21Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad2
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
25Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello classification
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack354pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli275
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox273
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli269
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team255
6Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
7Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad207
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
11Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
13Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
15Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto152
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
20Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale141
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale136
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
24Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team126
25Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone125
26Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team106
28Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
29Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
30Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team80
32Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli76
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
34Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team67
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale48
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team38
38Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team34
39Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi34
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana31
41Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli30
42Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team24
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
44Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
46Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
47José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli17
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
49Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
50Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
52Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
53Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
54Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC12
55Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
56Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling9
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
58Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
59Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana6
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
61Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
62Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
63Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
65Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5

Most combative classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard58pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone39
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli32
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team25
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
13Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team13
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
17David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli11
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
20Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana10
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad10
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
26Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team9
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
28Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
30Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
31Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack8
32Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
33Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
36Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
38Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
39Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
40Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
41Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
43Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
45Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
46Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
47Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
48Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
49Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
50Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
51Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
53Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
54Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
55Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
56Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
57Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
60Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard3
61Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
63Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
64Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
65Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
66Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
67Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
68Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
70Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
71Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
72Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
73Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
74Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
76Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
77David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
78Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
79Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
80Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
81Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
84Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
85Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
86Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Fair play classification
1Liquigas-Cannondale
2Androni Giocattoli
3HTC-Highroad
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Colnago-CSF Inox
7Pro Team Astana10pts
8Lampre-ISD25
9Geox-TMC25
10Team RadioShack25
11Sky Procycling25
12Team Garmin-Cervelo30
13AG2R La Mondiale38
14Rabobank Cycling Team45
15Katusha Team100
16Movistar Team125
17Euskaltel-Euskadi140
18Acqua & Sapone145
19Omega Pharma-Lotto195
20Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli230
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team240
22Saxo Bank Sungard1143

Teams classification
1Pro Team Astana252:44:52
2Movistar Team0:10:00
3AG2R La Mondiale0:11:23
4Katusha Team0:24:46
5Geox-TMC0:38:41
6Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:23
7Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:35
8Acqua & Sapone1:07:57
9Euskaltel-Euskadi1:20:35
10Lampre - ISD1:24:01
11Androni Giocattoli1:25:33
12Rabobank Cycling Team1:33:59
13Team Garmin-Cervelo1:35:19
14Liquigas-Cannondale1:43:36
15Team RadioShack1:48:22
16Quickstep Cycling Team2:38:01
17HTC-Highroad2:43:58
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:53:52
19Sky Procycling2:56:46
20Colnago - CSF Inox3:55:43
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:37:58
22BMC Racing Team5:21:32

Super teams classification
1Lampre - ISD338pts
2Androni Giocattoli299
3AG2R La Mondiale298
4Movistar Team285
5Saxo Bank Sungard277
6HTC-Highroad266
7Pro Team Astana242
8Liquigas-Cannondale239
9Katusha Team202
10Team Garmin-Cervelo194
11Rabobank Cycling Team187
12Acqua & Sapone177
13Quickstep Cycling Team169
14Sky Procycling131
15Geox-TMC125
16Euskaltel-Euskadi122
17Omega Pharma-Lotto121
18Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli115
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team114
20Team RadioShack101
21Colnago - CSF Inox101
22BMC Racing Team66

