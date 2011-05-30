Video: Selander talks about his highs and lows of his Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 Bjorn Selander (RadioShack) wears the white jersey of best young rider. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 2 Bjorn Selander (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Bjorn Selander (RadioShack) was one of the many young riders to finish the Giro d'Italia in Milan.

It has been a steep learning curve for the young American but he revealed to Cyclingnews that he still had some strength in his legs for the final time trial to Milan. He finished 37th, 2:04 behind stage winner David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) and completed the Giro d'Italia in 129th place overall, 3:50:13 behind Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

Selander tells Cyclingnews of the highs and lows of his Giro d'Italia and how he learnt how to handle 21 days of racing and complete a Grand Tour.

