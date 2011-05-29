Video: Millar celebrates Giro time trial victory

Image 1 of 2 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) powers to victory in Milan on the Giro's final stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Stage 21 winner David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium in Milan. (Image credit: Sirotti)

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) watched from a terrace overlooking the Piazza Duomo in Milan as his rivals tried but failed to beat his time for the final time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Millar started his ride early and set the fastest time of 30:13. Other riders went close, with both Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and overall winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) faster after the two intermediate time checks, but Millar was faster in the final more technical streets of down town Milan and beat Rasmussen by seven seconds.

He spoke exclusively to Cyclingnews about his win and the emotions of a physically and psychologically testing Giro d'Italia. He has now won stages and worn the race leaders' jersey in all three Grand Tours.

Millar took the maglia rosa the day that Wouter Weylandt died and admitted that his days in the symbolic jersey meant little to him after the death of a fellow rider.

Millar called on the riders, teams and race organisers to talk more about rider safety in the future and confirmed he would be happy to play a key role in establishing a dialogue that helps improve the sport.

The Scot will head to altitude to prepare for the Tour de France in a couple of weeks. Before then he will present his much awaited autobiography called Racing Through The Dark: The Fall and Rise of David Millar. It will be published on June 16.



