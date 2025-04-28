Giro d'Italia adds time bonus sprints to 19 stages of 2025 race in partnership with Red Bull to 'ignite fierce battles' in GC

New sponsorship and bonus seconds could spark more aggressive racing due to position of Red Bull KM intermediate sprints

The Red Bull KM is a new-look intermediate sprint (Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool)

The organisers of the Giro d'Italia have announced that the daily intermediate sprints of the Corsa Rosa will be known as the Red Bull KM, awarding time bonuses of six, four and two seconds to the first three riders to the line.

Instead of the usual line on the road and a banner indicating the intermediate sprint, Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport said the Red Bull KM "will feature a Red Bull branded kilometre, which will serve as the 'gateway' to the only intermediate sprint that counts toward the general classification."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

