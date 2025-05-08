'I'm still believing' - Egan Bernal continues to pursue dream of a third Grand Tour victory at Giro d'Italia

By published

Bernal to wear newly designed national champion's jersey in homage to historic Café de Colombia team's 1987 Vuelta a España victory

IEgan Bernal waves on stage during the opening ceremony and team presentation in Tirana, on May 7, 2025, two days before the departure of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
IEgan Bernal waves on stage during the opening ceremony and team presentation in Tirana, on May 7, 2025, two days before the departure of the Giro d'Italia 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal may never win another Grand Tour, but in the final hours before he made his return to the Giro d'Italia on Friday, the Colombian underlined the importance of both continuing to try to do so while simultaneously inspiring the next generation of his country's racers.

The Ineos Grenadiers co-leader for the Italian Grand Tour alongside Thymen Arensman, Bernal won the Giro d'Italia in 2021 after becoming the first Colombian to conquer the Tour de France in 2019.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.