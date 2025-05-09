'He doesn't need to prove anything to anyone' – Relaxed ex-teammates Van Aert and Roglič full of respect and jokes ahead of Giro d'Italia

By published

Key protagonists take tension out of Giro press conference, with Belgian in good spirits despite pre-race illness

Rogli? Primo? of Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe, Bernal Gomez Egan Arley of Ineos Grenadiers during the top riders press conference ahead of the Giro dâ€™Italia cycling race in Tirana. The race starts on Friday, May 9, with the first stage over 160 km, from Durazzo (Durres) to Tirana (Tirane), Albania - Thursday, May 8, 2025. Sport - cycling. (Photo by Massimo Paolone/Lapresse)
Roglič and Van Aert were all smiles on the eve of the Giro (Image credit: LaPresse / Giro d'Italia)

Pre-race press conferences on the eve of an event like the Giro d'Italia offer up little in the way of new storylines to explore for the big stars like Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), with revelations such as his post-Classics illness already well told and the focus now fully on the opening stage.

But it does give a chance to read into the protagonists' moods and body language. So if the show Van Aert put on at Thursday's pre-Giro top favourites presser is anything to go by, then the Belgian isn't too fazed by the infection, which has seen his chance of claiming the maglia rosa on stage 1 turn to "more dream than reality", in his own words.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.