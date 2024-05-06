Ben Swift returns to Ineos Grenadiers team captain's role in Giro d'Italia

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Experienced Briton taking part in 10th Grand Tour of career, will aim for Nationals after Giro

Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Giro d'Italia
Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is almost 15 years to the day that as a fresh-faced first-year pro, Ben Swift scored a breakthrough podium finish on stage 2 of the 2009 Giro d’Italia - but as his dash for bonus sprint seconds late on stage 3 of the 2024 race amply demonstrated, the Briton still has a fine turn of speed whenever the situation demands.

Swift’s immediate goal on stage 3 was to stop race leader Tadej Pogačar from snatching the maximum time bonus at the intermediate sprint in the town of Cherasco after the UAE Team Emirates racer had darted away from the head of the pack.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.