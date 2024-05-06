Tim Merlier dedicates second Giro d'Italia stage win to late Wouter Weylandt

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Belgian outpowers Jonathan Milan after tough battle with Tadej Pogačar's late break

Tim Merlier dedicates stage 3 win to Wouter Weylandt
Tim Merlier dedicates stage 3 win to Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep fastman Tim Merlier has rarely had to fight Tadej Pogačar for a bunch sprint victory, but stage 3 of the 2024 Giro d’Italia was witness to just that - an extraordinary battle between the peloton and the race leader, which finally saw the Belgian claim the win.

After Pogačar was reeled in just metres before the line in Fossano, Merlier outpaced Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) to claim his eighth victory of the season and his first since Scheldeprijs this April. It was also his second triumph in the Giro d’Italia following a stage 2 win in 2021.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.