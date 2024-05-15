Mathieu van der Poel won't ride Olympic MTB event, puts full focus on road race and Tour de France

Dutchman makes 'logical choice', will target stages and help Jasper Philipsen at the Tour de France

Mathieu van der Poel’s summer race schedule has been announced by Alpecin-Deceuninck, with a stage win and supporting sprinter Jasper Philipsen at the Tour de France and Paris Olympics road race set as his two key targets. 

The road World Champion won’t participate in the Olympic cross-country mountain bike event as he had originally planned, with it placing too much time pressure on his other goals.

