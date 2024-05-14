Risk of avalanches forces Giro d'Italia to cut the Stelvio Pass from stage 16

By
published

Umbrail Pass becomes the new Cima Coppi as race heads into Switzerland to avoid snow-covered summit

The Stelvio pass
The Stelvio pass (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Passo dello Stelvio has been removed from the route of stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia due to the risk of avalanches on the 2,758m-high Alpine mountain pass. 

RCS Sport announced on Tuesday that the Stelvio has been replaced by the 2,489m-high Umbrail Pass, with the stage route heading into Switzerland for a loop around the Stelvio, rather than climb to the snow-covered summit. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.