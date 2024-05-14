Geraint Thomas 'just wanted to hide' and flies under radar at latest Giro d’Italia summit finish

By
published

Briton concentrates on saving energy as ‘with the headwind nothing was really going to go’

Team Bora's Colombian rider Daniel Martinez (L) Team Ineos' British rider Geraint Thomas (2ndL) and Team UAE's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar cross the finish of the 10th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 142km between Pompei and Cusano Mutri (Bocca della Selva), on May 14, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas crosses the finish line on stage 10 on the back wheel of Daní Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and in front of GC leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas opted to save energy for the tougher challenges to come on stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia, where the summit finish at Cusano Mutri saw the GC contenders play it relatively calmly with no major overall attacks.

Summit finishes immediately after rest days are anything but predictable affairs, but as Thomas explained later, the headwind on the wildly uneven slopes of Cusano Mutri made for a watchful but largely uneventful ascent for the GC favourites.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.