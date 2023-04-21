Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 13 preview
Stage 13: Borgofranco d’Ivrea - Crans Montana, 207 km - Mountains (Summit)
From the Piedmont region just north of Torino, stage 13 begins in Borgofranco d'Ivrea before covering 207km to take the race to the heart of the Alps, atop Crans Montana in Switzerland. The route profile looks like three sharp tines in a wide-tooth comb, with the trio of climbs delivering 5,100 metres of elevation gain.
Following the Dora Baltea river, the route rolls north to the first intermediate sprint 49.1km into the race just beyond Nus. From there, the colossal Alpine stage takes shape up the Aosta Valley for the Cima Coppi, highest peak of each edition of the Giro d'Italia. This time that is the punishing 34km ascent of Colle del Gran San Bernardo at a 5.5% gradient.
Then the peloton descends across 30km toward Verbier and a first‑ever climb up the Croix de Cœur. Once over the 15km climb with an average of 9% gradient, a technical descent travels from narrow to much wider roads with 6 well‑lit tunnels. Crossing a flat section in the Rhône valley, the peloton then makes a final 13km approach to the summit finish at Crans Montana. The closing climb averages 7% with the steepest section on the opening hairpins. The gradient eases out until the last kilometres, with a mild descent before heading back uphill for the final 300 metres.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
