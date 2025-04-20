Top favourites Jai Hindley and Antonio Tiberi predict open, aggressive Tour of the Alps in key pre-Giro test

By published

'I'm really keen for the racing' says Australian on eve of five-day race in Italy and Austria

Tout of the Alps - the stars of the press conference wearing the Melinda Green Jersey. From left: Jai Hindley, Antonio Tiberi, Juan Pedro Lopez, and Felix Gall
Tout of the Alps - the stars of the press conference wearing the Melinda Green Jersey. From left: Jai Hindley, Antonio Tiberi, Juan Pedro Lopez, and Felix Gall (Image credit: Tour of the Alps 2025/ Sprint Cycling Agency)

Key contenders Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) are expecting an open and aggressive race at this week's Tour of the Alps, as one of the final pre-Giro d'Italia tests kicks off on Monday.

Though Hindley, Tiberi, and Gall come to the race with favourite status, it's a label that perhaps means less than ever at this race, with a very strong start list assembling in Trentino and five short, punchy stages that are challenging but not too demanding.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.