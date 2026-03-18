'Never say never' – Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto look to Chiara Consonni and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney for Milan-San Remo success

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FUENTE DEL MAESTRE, SPAIN - MARCH 07: Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Vuelta Extremadura Feminas 2026, Stage 2 a 132.8km stage from Pueblonuevo del Guadiana to Fuente del Maestre on March 07, 2026 in Fuente del Maestre, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Chiara Consonni has already tasted success in 2026, winning at the Vuelta a Extremadura (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have announced their six-rider line-up for Milan-San Remo Women, with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Chiara Consonni starting as co-leaders for the Italian one-day race.

The German team took a top-10 at last year's revived edition of the race, with Chloé Dygert sprinting to sixth place as Niewiadoma-Phinney finished 15th after attempting an attack on the Poggio.

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"I think it’s a big step that they introduced it for women and it’s still one of my favourite races, so I will really enjoy it and give it 100%.

"I know that a lot of people – my parents, family and friends – will be there to cheer for me. When you race in Italy, it’s always a special feeling if you know that people are there to push you on and cheer, so I’m really looking forward to Saturday."

"Never say never, but I think that it’s really a hard race. Last year, it was a bit chaotic because it was the first year and nobody knew how the race would be," she said.

Niewiadoma-Phinney and Consonni will be joined in Italy by Tiffany Cromwell, Rosa Klöser, Soraya Paladin, and Agnieszka Skalnaik-Sójka.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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