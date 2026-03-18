'Never say never' – Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto look to Chiara Consonni and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney for Milan-San Remo success

Chiara Consonni has already tasted success in 2026, winning at the Vuelta a Extremadura

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have announced their six-rider line-up for Milan-San Remo Women, with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Chiara Consonni starting as co-leaders for the Italian one-day race.

The German team took a top-10 at last year's revived edition of the race, with Chloé Dygert sprinting to sixth place as Niewiadoma-Phinney finished 15th after attempting an attack on the Poggio.

The American racer won't be returning to the 156.9km Classic this Saturday, however. Niewiadoma-Phinney will be one of the big names on the start list. She said she'll again make an effort on that vital late climb overlooking San Remo.

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She's so far finished second in both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Strade Bianche, so is searching for a win this Classics season.

"Every race that's not won teaches you many lessons. The final is very special with two climbs that are not very difficult but can make a difference, and only by racing you understand the rhythm and the challenging parts," she said.

"It's a good option for most of the teams that can play a card on the climbs, to drop the sprinters and have a selective small group, and maybe even a solo winner."

Consonni, meanwhile, will be the team's option to sprint in the final after the challenges of the three Capi climbs, plus the Cipressa (5.6km at 4.1%) and the Poggio (3.7km at 3.7%).

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The Italian is in good form, having started her 2026 season with second place on a sprint stage of the UAE Tour and a stage win at the Vuelta a Extremadura.

"San Remo is a personal goal, for sure. When I was young, it was one of my favourite races and I think the first race that I saw for the men," she said.

"I think it’s a big step that they introduced it for women and it’s still one of my favourite races, so I will really enjoy it and give it 100%.

"I know that a lot of people – my parents, family and friends – will be there to cheer for me. When you race in Italy, it’s always a special feeling if you know that people are there to push you on and cheer, so I’m really looking forward to Saturday."

Consonni, who finished in 116th last year, said she's aiming to stick in the peloton over the Cipressa and Poggio, but acknowledged that Niewiadoma-Phinney provides an alternative option for the team.

"Never say never, but I think that it’s really a hard race. Last year, it was a bit chaotic because it was the first year and nobody knew how the race would be," she said.

"This year, for sure, I will fight to try and stay with the best on Cipressa and Poggio, and then I will just have to see what happens.

"I mean, we have the card of Kasia, who is now really strong and in shape, so it can be a good race for us to play with the two cards."

Niewiadoma-Phinney and Consonni will be joined in Italy by Tiffany Cromwell, Rosa Klöser, Soraya Paladin, and Agnieszka Skalnaik-Sójka.