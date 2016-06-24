Trixi Worrack enters the stage after her third place finish at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Three months after having her kidney removed in an emergency surgery following a crash at Trofea Aldredo Binda, Canyon/SRAM's Trixi Worrack topped her comeback to racing with a German time trial title on Friday.

Worrkack, 34, covered the 26.2km course in 36:47, 21 seconds faster than runner-up Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo Bigla) and 49 seconds ahead of teammate Lisa Brennauer, who finished third.

"I'm super pleased today," Worrack said. "I saw the course once before. It was hilly with no real flat sections and at the end a harder climb. Mieke (Kröger), Lisa (Brennauer) and I all started one after the other, so I had Alex Bauer and Erik Zabel in the car following me. I wasn't sure really how hard to go at the start of the race. Because of my long break from racing I didn't know how long I could sustain the power for in a time trial for 26km."

Following the March crash in Italy, Worrack underwent emergency surgery to remove a completely ruptured kidney. After 11 weeks of intense rehabilitation, Worrack returned to racing on June 11 at the German Auensteiner Radsporttage two-day tour.

Results