Worrack tops Pohl for German women's time trial title
Pohl second, followed by Brennauer in third
Time Trial - Women: Streufdorf -
Three months after having her kidney removed in an emergency surgery following a crash at Trofea Aldredo Binda, Canyon/SRAM's Trixi Worrack topped her comeback to racing with a German time trial title on Friday.
Worrkack, 34, covered the 26.2km course in 36:47, 21 seconds faster than runner-up Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo Bigla) and 49 seconds ahead of teammate Lisa Brennauer, who finished third.
"I'm super pleased today," Worrack said. "I saw the course once before. It was hilly with no real flat sections and at the end a harder climb. Mieke (Kröger), Lisa (Brennauer) and I all started one after the other, so I had Alex Bauer and Erik Zabel in the car following me. I wasn't sure really how hard to go at the start of the race. Because of my long break from racing I didn't know how long I could sustain the power for in a time trial for 26km."
Following the March crash in Italy, Worrack underwent emergency surgery to remove a completely ruptured kidney. After 11 weeks of intense rehabilitation, Worrack returned to racing on June 11 at the German Auensteiner Radsporttage two-day tour.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:36:47
|2
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:50
|4
|Corinna Lechner (Ger)
|0:01:19
|5
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:25
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|8
|Elena Büchler (Ger)
|0:02:39
|9
|Theres Klein (Ger)
|0:03:12
|10
|Katharina Venjakob (Ger)
|0:03:15
|11
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
|0:03:23
|12
|Franziska Banzer (Ger)
|0:03:28
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:35
|14
|Caroline Schiff (Ger)
|0:03:37
|15
|Sam Sandten (Ger)
|0:03:44
|16
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:03:51
|17
|Adelheid Schütz (Ger)
|0:03:52
|18
|Beate Zanner (Ger)
|19
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger)
|0:04:00
|20
|Tatjana Paller (Ger)
|0:04:26
|21
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
|0:04:33
|22
|Lisa Brommel (Ger)
|0:04:41
|23
|Gudrun Stock (Ger)
|0:04:47
|24
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger)
|0:05:03
|25
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ger)
|0:05:05
|26
|Cornelia Brückner (Ger)
|0:05:06
|27
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger)
|0:05:09
|28
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger)
|0:05:11
|29
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
|30
|Svea Wenzel (Ger)
|0:05:31
|31
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger)
|0:05:35
|32
|Michaela Ebert (Ger)
|0:05:37
|33
|Sabine Werner (Ger)
|0:05:53
|34
|Lena Vogl (Ger)
|0:06:00
|35
|Annika Wohlfahrt (Ger)
|0:06:06
|36
|Sofie Mangertseder (Ger)
|0:06:22
|37
|Jasmin Rebmann (Ger)
|0:06:44
|38
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger)
|0:06:47
|39
|Sonja Ludwig (Ger)
|0:08:02
|40
|Sonja Ludwig (Ger)
|0:08:11
|41
|Josefine Dreier (Ger)
|0:08:53
|42
|Alina Lange (Ger)
|0:09:05
|43
|Sandra Klotz (Ger)
|0:09:29
|44
|Amelie Peiker (Ger)
|0:09:40
|45
|Lina Van Zwieten (Ger)
|0:10:19
|46
|Maxie Rathmanna (Ger)
|0:10:24
