Worrack tops Pohl for German women's time trial title

Pohl second, followed by Brennauer in third

Trixi Worrack enters the stage after her third place finish at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Three months after having her kidney removed in an emergency surgery following a crash at Trofea Aldredo Binda, Canyon/SRAM's Trixi Worrack topped her comeback to racing with a German time trial title on Friday.

Worrkack, 34, covered the 26.2km course in 36:47, 21 seconds faster than runner-up Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo Bigla) and 49 seconds ahead of teammate Lisa Brennauer, who finished third.

"I'm super pleased today," Worrack said. "I saw the course once before. It was hilly with no real flat sections and at the end a harder climb. Mieke (Kröger), Lisa (Brennauer) and I all started one after the other, so I had Alex Bauer and Erik Zabel in the car following me. I wasn't sure really how hard to go at the start of the race. Because of my long break from racing I didn't know how long I could sustain the power for in a time trial for 26km."

Following the March crash in Italy, Worrack underwent emergency surgery to remove a completely ruptured kidney. After 11 weeks of intense rehabilitation, Worrack returned to racing on June 11 at the German Auensteiner Radsporttage two-day tour. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:36:47
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:00:50
4Corinna Lechner (Ger)0:01:19
5Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:01:25
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:20
8Elena Büchler (Ger)0:02:39
9Theres Klein (Ger)0:03:12
10Katharina Venjakob (Ger)0:03:15
11Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)0:03:23
12Franziska Banzer (Ger)0:03:28
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:35
14Caroline Schiff (Ger)0:03:37
15Sam Sandten (Ger)0:03:44
16Stefanie Paul (Ger)0:03:51
17Adelheid Schütz (Ger)0:03:52
18Beate Zanner (Ger)
19Dorothee Lorch (Ger)0:04:00
20Tatjana Paller (Ger)0:04:26
21Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)0:04:33
22Lisa Brommel (Ger)0:04:41
23Gudrun Stock (Ger)0:04:47
24Bianca Bernhard (Ger)0:05:03
25Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ger)0:05:05
26Cornelia Brückner (Ger)0:05:06
27Sarah Scharbach (Ger)0:05:09
28Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger)0:05:11
29Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
30Svea Wenzel (Ger)0:05:31
31Lisa Küllmer (Ger)0:05:35
32Michaela Ebert (Ger)0:05:37
33Sabine Werner (Ger)0:05:53
34Lena Vogl (Ger)0:06:00
35Annika Wohlfahrt (Ger)0:06:06
36Sofie Mangertseder (Ger)0:06:22
37Jasmin Rebmann (Ger)0:06:44
38Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger)0:06:47
39Sonja Ludwig (Ger)0:08:02
40Sonja Ludwig (Ger)0:08:11
41Josefine Dreier (Ger)0:08:53
42Alina Lange (Ger)0:09:05
43Sandra Klotz (Ger)0:09:29
44Amelie Peiker (Ger)0:09:40
45Lina Van Zwieten (Ger)0:10:19
46Maxie Rathmanna (Ger)0:10:24

 

