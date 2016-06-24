Trending

Tony Martin claims sixth German time trial crown

Sütterlin and Politt second and third in Struefdorf

Image 1 of 3

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is German time trial champion.

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 3

German champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 3

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) powers to win the 2016 German time trial championship.

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his sixth German time trial title in Struefdorf, clocking an average speed just shy of 50kph as he beat Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) by more than a minute and a half on the rolling 41-kilometre course.

Nils Politt (Katusha) finished third, 2:23 down on Martin and the result was never in doubt from the moment the former world time trial champion rolled down the start ramp. Martin already had a convincing lead at the first time check and he hurtled around the course to claim a commanding victory.

It was Martin’s first win of 2016 after he had changed his usual programme to form part of Etixx-QuickStep’s cobbled classics squad during the sprint. With the Tour de France and Rio Olympic Games in mind, he acknowledged that the victory was a timely boost to his morale.

“I’m happy about this win, because it’s never easy to do it when everybody is expecting it. The parcours wasn’t totally flat, had a few hills and some tricky corners, which you had to be careful not to overcook. Considering these and the hot temperatures, it wasn’t easy to find my rhythm, so that’s why I’m even more satisfied about this victory, which I see as a good test ahead the Tour de France and Olympic Games, Martin said. “Winning the sixth title and finally breaking the ice in 2016 was very important.”

Martin will line up in Sunday’s road race as the lone teammate of Marcel Kittel. “It will be difficult, because it’s going to be just the two of us, but I’m ready to give everything to support Marcel, so we’ll see what will happen,” he said. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:49:14
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:39
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:23
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
5Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:03:29
6Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:03:36
7Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling0:03:46
8Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA - Greenlife0:03:58
9Tobias Erler (Ger)0:04:01
10Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:04:02
11Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:15
12Nico Hesslich (Ger)0:04:21
13Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:48
14Friedrich Meingast (Ger)0:04:55
15Gero Walbrül (Ger)0:05:14
16Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:05:21
17Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:05:32
18Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago0:05:40
19Lucas Liß (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:05:59
20Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:06:38
21Raphael Bertschinger (Ger)0:06:39
22Marcel Fischer (Ger)0:06:44
23Justin Wolf (Ger)0:06:59
24Sebastian Wotschke (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:07:01
25Sandro Kuhmel (Ger)0:07:03
26Ricardo Wickert (Ger)0:07:11
27Fabian Danner (Ger)0:07:25
28Stefan Gaebel (Ger)0:07:35
29Christian Karl (Ger)0:07:41
30Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:07:42
31Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:07:50
32Sven Forberger (Ger)0:08:11
33Andreas Schreier (Ger)0:08:13
34Richard Stockhausen (Ger) Team Heizomat0:08:20
35Patrick Nagler (Ger)0:08:29
36Sascha Damrow (Ger)0:08:35
37Tjorden Delfs (Ger)0:08:43
38Thorsten Blatz (Ger)0:08:48
39Robert Muller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:08:53
40Enrico Heinowsky (Ger)0:09:11
41Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:09:13
42Arne Burkhardt (Ger)0:09:16
43Josef Schafbauer (Ger)0:09:26
44Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:10:21
45Marcel Weber (Ger)0:10:29
46Rick Ampler (Ger)0:10:32
47René Sachse (Ger)0:15:27

