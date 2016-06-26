Mieke Kroger solos to German road race crown
Brennauer second in Canyon-SRAM one-two
Road Race - Women: Erfurt -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mieke Kröger (Canyon-SRAM-Racing)
|2:42:57
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM-Racing)
|0:00:10
|3
|Jenny Hofmann (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
|4
|Jasmin Rebmann (BL - Racing Students Women)
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products)
|6
|Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Lisa Küllmer (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|8
|Lisa Klein (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Daniela Gaß
|10
|Hanna Muegge
|11
|Anna Knauer (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling T)
|12
|Lisa Robb (Team Stuttgart)
|13
|Johanna Peters (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
|14
|Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|15
|Carolin Schiff (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|16
|Michaela Ebert (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
|17
|Beate Zanner (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|18
|Inga Rodieck (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|19
|Laura Süßemilch (Team Stuttgart)
|20
|Melanie Wotsch (BL - Racing Students Women)
|21
|Wiebke Rodieck (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|22
|Svea Wenzel
|23
|Corinna Lechner (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|24
|Elena Büchler (Team Stuttgart)
|25
|Katj Breitenfellner (Team Stuttgart)
|26
|Benita Wesselhoeft (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|27
|Tatjana Paller (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|28
|Annika Wohlfahrt (RSG-Placeworkers)
|29
|Alina Lange
|30
|Sophie Lacher (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|31
|Josefine Dreier (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
|32
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
|33
|Sarah Scharbach
|34
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
|35
|Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM-Racing)
|36
|Theres Klein (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|37
|Bianca Bernhard (Team Stuttgart)
|38
|Luisa Beck
|39
|Larissa Luttuschka (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|40
|Katharina Venjakob (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|41
|Sofie Mangertseder (Team Stuttgart)
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco - SVB)
|43
|Liv-Susann Bachmann
|44
|Christina Koep (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|45
|Tamara Preuß
|46
|Stefanie Paul (Team Stuttgart)
|47
|Isabella Neumann
|0:00:16
|48
|Anna-Lena Nowak (Team Stuttgart)
|0:01:12
|49
|Ariane Horbach
|50
|Dorothee Lorch (BL - Racing Students Women)
|0:01:15
|51
|Lisa Brömmel (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|0:01:51
|52
|Lena Vogl (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:26
|53
|Franziska Banzer (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|54
|Isabelle-Sop Boberg
|0:03:40
|55
|Simona Janke (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
|56
|Luisa Kattinger
|57
|Julia Deuerlein (Vitalogic Astrokalb NÖ)
|58
|Kim Johan Kohlmeyer
|59
|Sandra Klotz (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
|60
|Kersti Brachtendorf (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
|61
|Christiane Stefanic
|62
|Yasmin Anstruther
|63
|Hannah Scheffler (BL - Racing Students Women)
|64
|Chri Knobbe-Thomsen
|65
|Sonja Ludwig (RSG-Placeworkers)
|66
|Carmen Burmeister
|67
|Sabine Werner (RSG-Placeworkers)
|0:03:47
|68
|Franka Heidenreich (Team Stuttgart)
|69
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Team Stuttgart)
|0:04:10
|DNF
|Paula Weg
|DNF
|Emily Schmidt
|DNF
|Gudrun Stock
|DNF
|Amelie Peiker
|DNF
|Maxie Rathmann
|DNF
|Alexandra Janke
|DNF
|Lena Bischoff-Stein
|DNF
|Sandra Janorschke
|DNF
|Bianca Metz
|DNS
|Clara Koppenburg
|DNS
|Stephanie Hermann
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy