Mieke Kroger solos to German road race crown

Brennauer second in Canyon-SRAM one-two

Mieke Kröger (Canyon-SRAM-Racing)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mieke Kröger (Canyon-SRAM-Racing)2:42:57
2Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM-Racing)0:00:10
3Jenny Hofmann (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
4Jasmin Rebmann (BL - Racing Students Women)
5Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products)
6Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team)
7Lisa Küllmer (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
8Lisa Klein (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team)
9Daniela Gaß
10Hanna Muegge
11Anna Knauer (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling T)
12Lisa Robb (Team Stuttgart)
13Johanna Peters (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
14Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
15Carolin Schiff (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
16Michaela Ebert (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
17Beate Zanner (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
18Inga Rodieck (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
19Laura Süßemilch (Team Stuttgart)
20Melanie Wotsch (BL - Racing Students Women)
21Wiebke Rodieck (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
22Svea Wenzel
23Corinna Lechner (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
24Elena Büchler (Team Stuttgart)
25Katj Breitenfellner (Team Stuttgart)
26Benita Wesselhoeft (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
27Tatjana Paller (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
28Annika Wohlfahrt (RSG-Placeworkers)
29Alina Lange
30Sophie Lacher (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
31Josefine Dreier (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
32Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
33Sarah Scharbach
34Madeleine Ortmüller (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
35Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM-Racing)
36Theres Klein (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
37Bianca Bernhard (Team Stuttgart)
38Luisa Beck
39Larissa Luttuschka (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
40Katharina Venjakob (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
41Sofie Mangertseder (Team Stuttgart)
42Kathrin Hammes (Team Tibco - SVB)
43Liv-Susann Bachmann
44Christina Koep (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
45Tamara Preuß
46Stefanie Paul (Team Stuttgart)
47Isabella Neumann0:00:16
48Anna-Lena Nowak (Team Stuttgart)0:01:12
49Ariane Horbach
50Dorothee Lorch (BL - Racing Students Women)0:01:15
51Lisa Brömmel (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)0:01:51
52Lena Vogl (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)0:03:26
53Franziska Banzer (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
54Isabelle-Sop Boberg0:03:40
55Simona Janke (Team KOGA Ladies - Protective)
56Luisa Kattinger
57Julia Deuerlein (Vitalogic Astrokalb NÖ)
58Kim Johan Kohlmeyer
59Sandra Klotz (Sparkassen Girls Team Leipzig)
60Kersti Brachtendorf (maxx-solar Women Cycling Team)
61Christiane Stefanic
62Yasmin Anstruther
63Hannah Scheffler (BL - Racing Students Women)
64Chri Knobbe-Thomsen
65Sonja Ludwig (RSG-Placeworkers)
66Carmen Burmeister
67Sabine Werner (RSG-Placeworkers)0:03:47
68Franka Heidenreich (Team Stuttgart)
69Jacqueline Dietrich (Team Stuttgart)0:04:10
DNFPaula Weg
DNFEmily Schmidt
DNFGudrun Stock
DNFAmelie Peiker
DNFMaxie Rathmann
DNFAlexandra Janke
DNFLena Bischoff-Stein
DNFSandra Janorschke
DNFBianca Metz
DNSClara Koppenburg
DNSStephanie Hermann

