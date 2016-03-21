Worrack undergoes emergency kidney surgery after crash at Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Cittiglio

Image 1 of 5 German road champion Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Trixi Worrack steps onto the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Trixi Worrack enters the stage after her third place finish at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Trixi Worrack was the overall victor (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Trixi Worrack puts on her gold jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) has undergone emergency surgery on her left kidney at a hospital in Varese, Italy, according to a statement from her team. The German national champion crashed during the Women's WorldTour event Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio on Sunday.

"It was a serious injury," said Directeur Sportif Beth Duryea in a team press release. "We are now focusing on the best treatment for Trixi. Her health and recovery now is our only priority and at this point it can't be indicated how long that will take. The race organisers have been very helpful and we extend our appreciation."

Worrack crashed 55km into the women's 123km race. The crash happened on a small descent.

The official race ambulance transported Worrack to the hospital in Cittiglio but following a CT scan she was moved to the hospital in nearby Varese where she had emergency surgery on her left kidney on Sunday night.

"Of course everyone from Canyon-SRAM and all of our partners are wishing Trixi the best at this time and we are thankful for all their messages of support."