Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) (Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)

Trixi Worrack won the German Women’s national road race out of a two-woman break. She attacked at the end to win easily ahead of Claudia Lichtenberg. Defending champion Lisa Brennauer was third, winning the field sprint.

It was the third national road title for the 33-year-old Worrack, who also won in 2003 and 2013. Both Worrack and Brennauer ride for Velocio-SRAM, which took five of the six podium places in the women’s races. Lichtenberg rides with Team Liv-Plantur.

The women got off to an early start, leaving at 8am to take on four laps of a rolling circuit course for a total of 102.4 km.

Shortly after the second lap of the course had started, Worrack, Lichtenberg and Brennauer joined an escape group, which at first built up a one-minute gap, but by the end of the lap was caught.

Worrack attacked again, soon joined by Lichtenberg, and the duo slowly built up their gap. Worrack did the most work, while Brennauer was at the head of the chasing field, before finally attacking.

Worrack once again jumped, with her companion unable to follow. She crossed the finish line 14 seconds ahead of Lichtenberg. Brennauer led the field in to take third, 2:23 down.

