Trixi Worrack wins German national road title
Lichtenberg and Brennauer complete podium
Road Race - Women: Bensheim - Bensheim
Trixi Worrack won the German Women’s national road race out of a two-woman break. She attacked at the end to win easily ahead of Claudia Lichtenberg. Defending champion Lisa Brennauer was third, winning the field sprint.
It was the third national road title for the 33-year-old Worrack, who also won in 2003 and 2013. Both Worrack and Brennauer ride for Velocio-SRAM, which took five of the six podium places in the women’s races. Lichtenberg rides with Team Liv-Plantur.
The women got off to an early start, leaving at 8am to take on four laps of a rolling circuit course for a total of 102.4 km.
Shortly after the second lap of the course had started, Worrack, Lichtenberg and Brennauer joined an escape group, which at first built up a one-minute gap, but by the end of the lap was caught.
Worrack attacked again, soon joined by Lichtenberg, and the duo slowly built up their gap. Worrack did the most work, while Brennauer was at the head of the chasing field, before finally attacking.
Worrack once again jumped, with her companion unable to follow. She crossed the finish line 14 seconds ahead of Lichtenberg. Brennauer led the field in to take third, 2:23 down.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|2:47:34
|2
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:14
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:02:23
|4
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|6
|Melanie Hessling (Ger)
|7
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Beate Zanner (Ger)
|11
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger)
|12
|Caroline Schiff (Ger)
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|14
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|16
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger)
|0:02:28
|17
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:02:43
|18
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|0:04:00
|19
|Gudrun Stock (Ger)
|20
|Christina Koep (Ger)
|21
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger)
|22
|Carolin Dietmann (Ger)
|23
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
|24
|Tamara Preuß (Ger)
|25
|Corinna Lechner (Ger)
|26
|Tatjana Paller (Ger)
|27
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|28
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)
|29
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|30
|Elena Büchler (Ger)
|31
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:12:20
|32
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger)
|0:12:23
|33
|Theres Klein (Ger)
|34
|Franziska Banzer (Ger)
|35
|Inga Rodieck (Ger)
|0:15:01
|36
|Annika Wohlfahrt (Ger)
|DNF
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|DNF
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julia Deuerlein (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger)
|DNF
|Sofie Mangertseder (Ger)
|DNF
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger)
|DNF
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger)
|DNF
|Ellen Heiny (Ger)
|DNF
|Stefanie Meizer (Ger)
|DNF
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger)
|DNF
|Jasmin Rebmann (Ger)
|DNF
|Hannah Scheffler (Ger)
|DNF
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger)
|DNF
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
|DNF
|Sabina Ossyra (Ger)
|DNF
|Alina Lange (Ger)
|DNF
|Franka Heidenreich (Ger)
|DNF
|Lisa Robb (Ger)
|DNF
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger)
|DNF
|Stephanie Hermann (Ger)
|DNF
|Sandra Klotz (Ger)
|DNF
|Katharina Venjakob (Ger)
|DNF
|Carmen Burmeister (Ger)
|DNF
|Francis Cerny (Ger)
|DNF
|Yasmin Anstruther (Ger)
|DNF
|Cornelia Brückner (Ger)
|DNF
|Lisa Gärtitz (Ger)
|DNF
|Arnhild Proß (Ger)
|DNF
|Anette Rathmann (Ger)
|DNF
|Christiane Stefanic (Ger)
|DNF
|Johanna Peters (Ger)
