Trending

Trixi Worrack wins German national road title

Lichtenberg and Brennauer complete podium

Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM)

Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM)
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)

Trixi Worrack won the German Women’s national road race out of a two-woman break. She attacked at the end to win easily ahead of Claudia Lichtenberg. Defending champion Lisa Brennauer was third, winning the field sprint.

It was the third national road title for the 33-year-old Worrack, who also won in 2003 and 2013. Both Worrack and Brennauer ride for Velocio-SRAM, which took five of the six podium places in the women’s races. Lichtenberg rides with Team Liv-Plantur.

The women got off to an early start, leaving at 8am to take on four laps of a rolling circuit course for a total of 102.4 km.

Shortly after the second lap of the course had started, Worrack, Lichtenberg and Brennauer joined an escape group, which at first built up a one-minute gap, but by the end of the lap was caught.

Worrack attacked again, soon joined by Lichtenberg, and the duo slowly built up their gap. Worrack did the most  work, while Brennauer was at the head of the chasing field, before finally attacking.

Worrack once again jumped, with her companion unable to follow. She crossed the finish line 14 seconds ahead of Lichtenberg. Brennauer led the field in to take third, 2:23 down.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM2:47:34
2Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:14
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:02:23
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
6Melanie Hessling (Ger)
7Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
10Beate Zanner (Ger)
11Wiebke Rodieck (Ger)
12Caroline Schiff (Ger)
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
14Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team0:02:27
16Dorothee Lorch (Ger)0:02:28
17Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:02:43
18Daniela Gass (Ger)0:04:00
19Gudrun Stock (Ger)
20Christina Koep (Ger)
21Jessica Lambracht (Ger)
22Carolin Dietmann (Ger)
23Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
24Tamara Preuß (Ger)
25Corinna Lechner (Ger)
26Tatjana Paller (Ger)
27Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:46
28Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)
29Sophie Lacher (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
30Elena Büchler (Ger)
31Stefanie Paul (Ger)0:12:20
32Lisa Küllmer (Ger)0:12:23
33Theres Klein (Ger)
34Franziska Banzer (Ger)
35Inga Rodieck (Ger)0:15:01
36Annika Wohlfahrt (Ger)
DNFMieke Kroeger (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
DNFStéphanie Borchers (Ger) Feminine Cycling Team
DNFJulia Deuerlein (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFLisa Heckmann (Ger)
DNFSofie Mangertseder (Ger)
DNFMadeleine Ortmüller (Ger)
DNFLuisa Kattinger (Ger)
DNFEllen Heiny (Ger)
DNFStefanie Meizer (Ger)
DNFSarah Scharbach (Ger)
DNFJasmin Rebmann (Ger)
DNFHannah Scheffler (Ger)
DNFLiv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger)
DNFSarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
DNFSabina Ossyra (Ger)
DNFAlina Lange (Ger)
DNFFranka Heidenreich (Ger)
DNFLisa Robb (Ger)
DNFBianca Bernhard (Ger)
DNFStephanie Hermann (Ger)
DNFSandra Klotz (Ger)
DNFKatharina Venjakob (Ger)
DNFCarmen Burmeister (Ger)
DNFFrancis Cerny (Ger)
DNFYasmin Anstruther (Ger)
DNFCornelia Brückner (Ger)
DNFLisa Gärtitz (Ger)
DNFArnhild Proß (Ger)
DNFAnette Rathmann (Ger)
DNFChristiane Stefanic (Ger)
DNFJohanna Peters (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews