Kröger wins German time trial title
Velocio-SRAM sweep the podium with Brennauer second and Worrack third
Time trial -Women: Einhausen - Einhausen
Meike Kröger took an upset win in the German women’s national time trial championships, beating world champion Lisa Brennauer by 38 seconds, claiming the title with a time of 39:37.73. Third place went to Trixi Worrack, 53 seconds down. All three women ride for Velocio-SRAM.
Brennauer, reigning world and German champion, was the overwhelming favourite going into the race, which was two laps of the 15km circuit course. Only two seconds down at the halfway point, she steadily lost time on the second lap.
Kröger, 22, started as fourth last and consistently put in a strong time. She led at the halfway point with a time of 19:36, with Brennauer unable to match that time. Kröger remained strong on the closing lap, while Brennauer faded.
It was the first win of the season for the young German. She finished fourth in the national time trial last year and won the U23 European title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|0:39:37
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|0:00:38
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|0:00:53
|4
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Rusvelo
|0:01:06
|5
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
|0:02:04
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:29
|7
|Adelheid Schütz (Ger) VC Corona W
|0:02:30
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger)
|0:02:40
|9
|Gudrun Stock (Ger)
|0:03:16
|10
|Elena Büchler (Ger)
|0:03:19
|11
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger)
|0:03:26
|12
|Katharina Venjakob (Ger)
|13
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger)
|0:03:32
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger)
|0:03:39
|15
|Claudia Häusler (Ger)
|0:03:41
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger)
|0:03:47
|17
|Sam Sandten (Ger)
|0:03:53
|18
|Larissa Kleinmann (Ger)
|0:04:00
|19
|Franziska Banzer (Ger)
|0:04:06
|20
|Beate Zanner (Ger)
|0:04:19
|21
|Tatjana Paller (Ger)
|22
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger)
|0:04:22
|23
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
|0:04:34
|24
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger)
|0:04:49
|25
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger)
|0:04:50
|26
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:05:00
|27
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger)
|0:05:01
|28
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger)
|0:05:05
|29
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger)
|0:05:12
|30
|Stefanie Meizer (Ger)
|31
|Theres Klein (Ger)
|0:05:21
|32
|Lena Köckerling (Ger)
|0:05:38
|33
|Heike Noever (Ger)
|0:05:51
|34
|Christina Koep (Ger)
|0:06:07
|35
|Carolin Dietmann (Ger)
|0:06:13
|36
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger)
|0:06:20
|37
|Ellen Heiny (Ger)
|0:06:25
|38
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger)
|0:06:48
|39
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)
|40
|Sofie Mangertseder (Ger)
|0:07:10
|41
|Jasmin Rebmann (Ger)
|0:07:14
|42
|Annika Wohlfahrt (Ger)
|0:07:21
|43
|Nadja Hasenstab (Ger)
|0:07:23
|44
|Johanna Peters (Ger)
|45
|Alina Lange (Ger)
|0:07:36
|46
|Claudia Alfes (Ger)
|0:07:51
|47
|Dana Wagner (Ger)
|0:07:53
|48
|Sonja Ludwig (Ger)
|0:08:39
|49
|Sandra Klotz (Ger)
|0:08:53
|50
|Ulrike Baetz (Ger)
|0:08:54
|51
|Stephanie Hermann (Ger)
|0:09:04
|52
|Julia Deuerlein (Ger)
|0:09:17
|53
|Sonja Rau (Ger)
|0:09:45
|54
|Nina Schulz (Ger)
|0:11:59
|55
|Kerstin Schulz (Ger)
|0:12:18
|56
|Hannah Scheffler (Ger)
|0:13:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy