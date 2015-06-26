Image 1 of 2 Mieke Kroger of Germany finished a close third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Mieke Kroger on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Meike Kröger took an upset win in the German women’s national time trial championships, beating world champion Lisa Brennauer by 38 seconds, claiming the title with a time of 39:37.73. Third place went to Trixi Worrack, 53 seconds down. All three women ride for Velocio-SRAM.

Brennauer, reigning world and German champion, was the overwhelming favourite going into the race, which was two laps of the 15km circuit course. Only two seconds down at the halfway point, she steadily lost time on the second lap.

Kröger, 22, started as fourth last and consistently put in a strong time. She led at the halfway point with a time of 19:36, with Brennauer unable to match that time. Kröger remained strong on the closing lap, while Brennauer faded.

It was the first win of the season for the young German. She finished fourth in the national time trial last year and won the U23 European title.

