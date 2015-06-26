Image 1 of 4 The German ITT podium: Nikias Arndt, Tony Martin and Stefan Schumacher (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the German time trial title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin raced as expected to the German time trial title, covering the 45 kilometers around Einhausen, Germany, in 52:10, at a speed of 51.74 km/h. Second place went to Nikias Arndt, 2:10 down, and third was Stefan Schumacher at 2:58.

It was the fifth national title for Martin, 30, who had previously won it in 2010 and every year since 2012. He can also claim three world titles and two world team time trial wins. “It is great to go into the Tour with the national champion’s jersey,” he said. “That is an honour.”

The riders took three laps of 15km course. It was a simple flat course, with the only climb of any sort being a bridge over the autobahn.

Martin,w ho rides for Etixx-QuickStep, had no difficulties along the way, catching and passing Arndt, his two minute man, early on. Arndt came from behind to claim silver, having been only fourth at the second time check. The 23-year-old with Team Giant-Alpecin defended his runner-up title from 2014.

Schumacher led at all the intermediate time checks and at the finish, until Martin blasted through.

Full Results