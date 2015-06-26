Tony Martin crushes German time trial championships
Arndt, Schumacher podium
Time trial - Men: Einhausen - Einhausen
Tony Martin raced as expected to the German time trial title, covering the 45 kilometers around Einhausen, Germany, in 52:10, at a speed of 51.74 km/h. Second place went to Nikias Arndt, 2:10 down, and third was Stefan Schumacher at 2:58.
It was the fifth national title for Martin, 30, who had previously won it in 2010 and every year since 2012. He can also claim three world titles and two world team time trial wins. “It is great to go into the Tour with the national champion’s jersey,” he said. “That is an honour.”
The riders took three laps of 15km course. It was a simple flat course, with the only climb of any sort being a bridge over the autobahn.
Martin,w ho rides for Etixx-QuickStep, had no difficulties along the way, catching and passing Arndt, his two minute man, early on. Arndt came from behind to claim silver, having been only fourth at the second time check. The 23-year-old with Team Giant-Alpecin defended his runner-up title from 2014.
Schumacher led at all the intermediate time checks and at the finish, until Martin blasted through.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:52:11
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:10
|3
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC - Sprandi
|0:02:58
|4
|Lars Teutenberg (Ger) FC Lexxi Speedbike
|0:03:04
|5
|Christian Knees (Ger) SKY Procycling
|0:03:05
|6
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:03:20
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2r - La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|9
|Richard Stockhausen (Ger) Team Magnesium Pur
|0:04:32
|10
|Nico Heßlich (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
|0:05:05
|11
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) RSG Gießen u. Wieseck
|0:05:07
|12
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) rad-net ROSE Team
|0:05:32
|13
|Christian Müller (Ger) Team Bürstner - Dümo Cycling
|0:05:38
|14
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:06:00
|15
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:06:16
|16
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike AID - Ride for help
|0:06:21
|17
|Christopher Maletz (Ger) White Rock
|0:06:29
|18
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Veloclub Ratisbona Regensburg
|0:06:30
|19
|Alexander Bauer (Ger) FC Lexxi Speedbike
|0:06:54
|20
|Tim Rapczynski (Ger) FC Lexxi Speedbike
|0:07:05
|21
|Ricardo Mariense-Wickert (Ger) Team Magnesium Pur
|0:07:09
|22
|Michel Koch (Ger) rad-net ROSE Team
|0:07:15
|23
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Ur-Krostitzer Giant
|0:08:30
|24
|Kai Hliza (Ger) RSC Bad Dürkheim
|0:08:49
|25
|Jan-Olaf Jannsen (Ger) Tuspo Weende
|0:09:51
|26
|Frank Podlesak (Ger) Team Isaac Torgau
|0:10:04
|27
|Michael Rademacher (Ger) RFC Freilauf Roßbach
|0:11:13
|28
|Jörn Breckwoldt (Ger) RSV Gütersloh 1931
|0:11:51
|29
|René Sachse (Ger) RC Gera 92
|0:13:07
