Tony Martin crushes German time trial championships

Arndt, Schumacher podium

The German ITT podium: Nikias Arndt, Tony Martin and Stefan Schumacher

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the German time trial title

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin raced as expected to the German time trial title, covering the 45 kilometers around Einhausen, Germany, in 52:10, at a speed of 51.74 km/h. Second place went to Nikias Arndt, 2:10 down, and third was Stefan Schumacher at 2:58.

It was the fifth national title for Martin, 30, who had previously won it in 2010 and every year since 2012. He can also claim three world titles and two world team time trial wins. “It is great to go into the Tour with the national champion’s jersey,” he said. “That is an honour.”

The riders took three laps of 15km course. It was a simple flat course, with the only climb of any sort being a bridge over the autobahn.

Martin,w ho rides for Etixx-QuickStep, had no difficulties along the way, catching and passing Arndt, his two minute man, early on. Arndt came from behind to claim silver, having been only fourth at the second time check. The 23-year-old with Team Giant-Alpecin defended his runner-up title from 2014.

Schumacher led at all the intermediate time checks and at the finish, until Martin blasted through.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step0:52:11
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:10
3Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC - Sprandi0:02:58
4Lars Teutenberg (Ger) FC Lexxi Speedbike0:03:04
5Christian Knees (Ger) SKY Procycling0:03:05
6Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:03:20
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2r - La Mondiale0:03:24
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:03:58
9Richard Stockhausen (Ger) Team Magnesium Pur0:04:32
10Nico Heßlich (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers0:05:05
11Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) RSG Gießen u. Wieseck0:05:07
12Kersten Thiele (Ger) rad-net ROSE Team0:05:32
13Christian Müller (Ger) Team Bürstner - Dümo Cycling0:05:38
14Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:06:00
15Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:06:16
16Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike AID - Ride for help0:06:21
17Christopher Maletz (Ger) White Rock0:06:29
18Christopher Muche (Ger) Veloclub Ratisbona Regensburg0:06:30
19Alexander Bauer (Ger) FC Lexxi Speedbike0:06:54
20Tim Rapczynski (Ger) FC Lexxi Speedbike0:07:05
21Ricardo Mariense-Wickert (Ger) Team Magnesium Pur0:07:09
22Michel Koch (Ger) rad-net ROSE Team0:07:15
23Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Ur-Krostitzer Giant0:08:30
24Kai Hliza (Ger) RSC Bad Dürkheim0:08:49
25Jan-Olaf Jannsen (Ger) Tuspo Weende0:09:51
26Frank Podlesak (Ger) Team Isaac Torgau0:10:04
27Michael Rademacher (Ger) RFC Freilauf Roßbach0:11:13
28Jörn Breckwoldt (Ger) RSV Gütersloh 19310:11:51
29René Sachse (Ger) RC Gera 920:13:07

