Cordon Ragot wins time trial title at French Road Championships

Labous second, Eraud third

Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:42:43
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:29
3Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix0:01:30
4Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:02:02
5Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:18
6Fanny Zambon (Fra)0:02:28
7Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)0:02:39
8Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:47
9Marjolaine Bazin (Fra)0:03:15
10Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:29
11Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:52
12Marine Strappazzon (Fra)0:04:04
13Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:12
14Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)0:04:21
15Marion Borras (Fra)0:04:24
16Melodie Lesueur (Fra)0:04:27
17Pauline Allin (Fra)0:04:33
18Typhaine Laurance (Fra)0:05:16
19Camille Deligny (Fra)0:05:28
20Laura Morellec (Fra)0:05:33
21Camille Devi (Fra)0:05:46
22Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:05:54
23Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:05:55
24Océane Tessier (Fra)
25Sandrine Polizzi (Fra)0:06:01
26Fanny Le Huitouze (Fra)0:06:30
27Eva Ourliac (Fra)0:06:37
28Chloé Charpentier (Fra)0:06:40
29Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra)0:06:41
30Cindy Pomares (Fra)0:06:46
31Océanne Philibert (Fra)0:06:56
32Dorine Granade (Fra)0:07:40
33Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:42
34Julie Rollee (Fra)0:08:13
35Helene Gerard (Fra)0:10:09
DNFAlphanie Midelet (Fra)
DNFSophie Almeida (Fra)

