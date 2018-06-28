Cordon Ragot wins time trial title at French Road Championships
Labous second, Eraud third
Elite Women Time Trail: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:42:43
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:29
|3
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|0:01:30
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:02
|5
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:18
|6
|Fanny Zambon (Fra)
|0:02:28
|7
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)
|0:02:39
|8
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:47
|9
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra)
|0:03:15
|10
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:29
|11
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:52
|12
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra)
|0:04:04
|13
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:12
|14
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)
|0:04:21
|15
|Marion Borras (Fra)
|0:04:24
|16
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra)
|0:04:27
|17
|Pauline Allin (Fra)
|0:04:33
|18
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
|0:05:16
|19
|Camille Deligny (Fra)
|0:05:28
|20
|Laura Morellec (Fra)
|0:05:33
|21
|Camille Devi (Fra)
|0:05:46
|22
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:05:54
|23
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|0:05:55
|24
|Océane Tessier (Fra)
|25
|Sandrine Polizzi (Fra)
|0:06:01
|26
|Fanny Le Huitouze (Fra)
|0:06:30
|27
|Eva Ourliac (Fra)
|0:06:37
|28
|Chloé Charpentier (Fra)
|0:06:40
|29
|Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra)
|0:06:41
|30
|Cindy Pomares (Fra)
|0:06:46
|31
|Océanne Philibert (Fra)
|0:06:56
|32
|Dorine Granade (Fra)
|0:07:40
|33
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:42
|34
|Julie Rollee (Fra)
|0:08:13
|35
|Helene Gerard (Fra)
|0:10:09
|DNF
|Alphanie Midelet (Fra)
|DNF
|Sophie Almeida (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy