Biannic wins French road race championships

Movistar rider tops Verhulst, Dreville

Movistar's Aude Biannic, 27, took a surprise win to claim the women's French national road championships in Mantes-la-Jolie. Biannic, who finished fourth in the national time trial championships earlier in the week, attacked with five kilometres to go and won alone over the 104km hilly course. The win comes ten years after Biannic claimed the same title as a junior.

Gladys Verhulst finished second, ten seconds down, with Anabelle Dreville rounding out the podium. FDJ had dominated the finale in terms of numbers but had to settle for Roxane Fournier finishing fifth in the bunch sprint.

Biannic went after a dangerous attack from Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Audrey Cordon-Ragot - winner of the women's time trial - in the closing stages. She put in an attack of her own with 10km to go, only to be chased down by Anabelle Dreville but her third attack was enough to see off the remnants of the peloton and take a huge win.

"I'm what you'd call a 'domestique', one who always works for a teammate, and I'm neither a great climber nor a real sprinter; I've got some speed in my legs but I knew that I'd stand less of a chance into a sprint, and I needed to reach the finish alone. It wasn't easy for me, either, because I was racing alone against the whole bunch, especially FDJ, which proved to be really strong. I played all cards I held, and I think this strategy paid off really well!" she said at the finish.

"I'm so happy and full of emotions with this victory! I'm going to enjoy this so much, because such great feelings aren't something you go through every day. I had already been French champion as a junior ten years ago, but today's victory is another completely different thing. Being able to wear this jersey for the next 12 months in the biggest races of the calendar will be a huge pride for me."

"Ferrand-Prévot went strong on the attack and built a gap before the final lap, and I held some doubts about her being caught, but FDJ did a massive job at the front of the peloton to bring her back. It was a pretty flat course and that might have hurt her chances. I had chosen to save all energies for the final lap and left everything on the road into those attacks. I just didn't want to leave the race with a feeling of not having done everything I could.

Knowing that she still had fuel in the tank but that her chances would be limited in a bunch sprint Biannic attacked in a demanding section of the final lap. Once she created a small gap Biannic put her head down and ensured that she held on for the win.

"I jumped again with five kilometers to go, into a technical section after getting caught from a previous attack, and even if FDJ pushed hard to lead Roxane Fournier out, I didn't hesitate to continue pushing, gave it my all and was able to reach the finish solo."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women2:54:34
2Gladys Verhulst (Fra)0:00:10
3Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
7Lucie Jounier (Fra)
8Manon Souyris (Fra)
9Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
10Marine Quiniou (Fra)
11Laura Asencio (Fra)
12Clara Copponi (Fra)
13Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
14Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
15Marine Strappazzon (Fra)
16Lena Gerault (Fra)
17Melodie Lesueur (Fra)
18Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
21Edwige Pitel (Fra)
22Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Ophelie Fenart (Fra)0:00:16
24Marion Bessone (Fra)0:00:27
25Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
26Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:39
27Barbara Fonseca (Fra)0:01:20
28Camille Robert (Fra)
29Lucie Lahaye (Fra)
30Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)0:01:33
31Fanny Zambon (Fra)
32Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra)0:01:36
33Lore Le Pabic (Fra)0:01:38
34Camille Devi (Fra)0:02:46
35Océane Tessier (Fra)0:03:01
36Mélanie Guedon (Fra)
37Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
38Pascaline Duchesne (Fra)
39Coralie Houdin (Fra)
40Laura Morellec (Fra)
41Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Elodie Lollierou (Fra)0:06:15
43Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:29
44Loriane Ceyssat (Fra)0:09:13
45Chloé Charpentier (Fra)0:10:38
46Marie Gielen (Fra)0:10:42
47Sophie De Muynck (Fra)0:10:44
48Marjolaine Bazin (Fra)0:10:51
49Pauline Clouard (Fra)0:10:55
50Pauline Cantele (Fra)0:11:44
51Lisa Guerin (Fra)
52Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra)
53Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
54Clemence Eraud (Fra)
55Julie Rollee (Fra)
56Stéphanie Baud (Fra)
57Juliette Vandekerckhove (Fra)
58Amélie Hild (Fra)
59Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)
60Noëline Polycarpe (Fra)
61Christelle Charvin (Fra)
62Cyriane Muller (Fra)
63Caroline Deguy (Swi)
64Aline Guglielmi (Fra)
65Pauline Allin (Fra)
66Fanny Le Huitouze (Fra)
67Bérengère Staelens (Fra)
68Margaux Cadol (Fra)
DNFOcéane Henault (Fra)
DNFPauline Payen (Fra)
DNFSophie Almeida (Fra)
DNFDorine Granade (Fra)
DNFMaeva Paret Peintre (Fra)
DNFAudrey Menut (Fra)
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra)
DNFCamille Cochet (Fra)
DNFGwennig Le Dantec (Fra)
DNFFanny Leleu (Fra)
DNFCharlotte Nidercorne (Fra)
DNFEstelle Robert (Fra)
DNFEva Ourliac (Fra)
DNFElodie Loisance (Fra)
DNFJustine Gegu (Fra)
DNFCharlotte Guillard (Fra)
DNFJade Leroueil (Fra)
DNFManon Minaud (Fra)
DNFMarine Cloarec (Fra)
DNFCamille Deligny (Fra)
DNFLéa Discontigny (Fra)
DNFOcéanne Philibert (Fra)
DNFOriane Chaumet (Fra)
DNFMarie Delpeyroux (Fra)
DNFAdrienne Langlois (Fra)
DNFLaura Ripplinger (Fra)
DNFElise Amartin (Fra)
DNFMarie Dufour (Fra)
DNFSteffi Jamoneau (Fra)
DNFMarceline Devaux (Fra)
DNFJennifer Mark (Fra)
DNFMagali Beringer (Fra)
DNFMélanie Labeyrie (Fra)
DNFElodie Belz (Fra)
DNFVirginie Loyer (Fra)
DNFMélanie Descamps (Fra)
DNFMarie Lafleur (Fra)
DNFAnaïs Morichon (Fra)
DNFIris Sachet (Fra)
DNFAurore Flament (Fra)
DNFAlexia Buzzi (Fra)
DNFClaire Floret (Fra)
DNFCindy Pomares (Fra)
DNFMargot Grosjean (Fra)
DNFJuliette Landon (Fra)
DNFAudrey Housard (Fra)
DNFAnaelle Menet (Fra)
DNFPoerava Van Bastoler (Fra)
DNFMathilde Terrasson (Fra)
DNFJuliette Poirier (Fra)
DNFAudrey Biancolin (Fra)
DNFLaurie Berthon (Fra)
DNFMorgane Coston (Fra)
DNFSandrine Polizzi (Fra)
DNFNoemie Abgrall (Fra)
DNFTyphaine Laurance (Fra)
DNFCecilia Le Bris (Fra)

