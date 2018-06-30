Aude Biannic (Bretagne) won the espoir national championship. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Movistar's Aude Biannic, 27, took a surprise win to claim the women's French national road championships in Mantes-la-Jolie. Biannic, who finished fourth in the national time trial championships earlier in the week, attacked with five kilometres to go and won alone over the 104km hilly course. The win comes ten years after Biannic claimed the same title as a junior.

Gladys Verhulst finished second, ten seconds down, with Anabelle Dreville rounding out the podium. FDJ had dominated the finale in terms of numbers but had to settle for Roxane Fournier finishing fifth in the bunch sprint.

Biannic went after a dangerous attack from Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Audrey Cordon-Ragot - winner of the women's time trial - in the closing stages. She put in an attack of her own with 10km to go, only to be chased down by Anabelle Dreville but her third attack was enough to see off the remnants of the peloton and take a huge win.

"I'm what you'd call a 'domestique', one who always works for a teammate, and I'm neither a great climber nor a real sprinter; I've got some speed in my legs but I knew that I'd stand less of a chance into a sprint, and I needed to reach the finish alone. It wasn't easy for me, either, because I was racing alone against the whole bunch, especially FDJ, which proved to be really strong. I played all cards I held, and I think this strategy paid off really well!" she said at the finish.

"I'm so happy and full of emotions with this victory! I'm going to enjoy this so much, because such great feelings aren't something you go through every day. I had already been French champion as a junior ten years ago, but today's victory is another completely different thing. Being able to wear this jersey for the next 12 months in the biggest races of the calendar will be a huge pride for me."

"Ferrand-Prévot went strong on the attack and built a gap before the final lap, and I held some doubts about her being caught, but FDJ did a massive job at the front of the peloton to bring her back. It was a pretty flat course and that might have hurt her chances. I had chosen to save all energies for the final lap and left everything on the road into those attacks. I just didn't want to leave the race with a feeling of not having done everything I could.

Knowing that she still had fuel in the tank but that her chances would be limited in a bunch sprint Biannic attacked in a demanding section of the final lap. Once she created a small gap Biannic put her head down and ensured that she held on for the win.

"I jumped again with five kilometers to go, into a technical section after getting caught from a previous attack, and even if FDJ pushed hard to lead Roxane Fournier out, I didn't hesitate to continue pushing, gave it my all and was able to reach the finish solo."

