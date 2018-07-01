Anthony Roux rules France
FDJ rider beats Turgis and Alaphilippe to French national championship
Elite Men Road Race: -
Anthony Roux (FDJ) came out on top in a thrilling race at the French national championships with powerful sprint to hold off Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors). FDJ used their numbers in the finale perfectly to set up the win. With the line in sight Turgis opened up his sprint but Roux had enough in the tank to come back on terms and then take the win by a comfortable distance.
The win marked Roux's first French champion title as he won a six-man sprint in Mantes-la-Jolie near Paris.
"I can't believe it," Roux said. "For so many years, I've been close to winning, also in the time trial [4th on Thursday]. I made the podium twice and once I was disqualified [for causing the crash of Nacer Bouhanni [in 2015]. I was afraid that I was not able to target the victory any more. I didn't think the course would suit me. But the race went to perfection. I did everything to perform here after the Giro. Hadn't Alaphilippe come across, Rudy Molard would have been the French champion. I wasn't confident to beat Alaphilippe. When Turgis forced me to sprint from far out, it helped me to have a 56 gear at the front. We don't become French championz by coincidence. It's great to keep the title in the team."
Founded in 1997 by the Madiot brothers who were themselves French champions in 1986 (Yvon) and 1987 (Marc), the FDJ team took the title only once in fifteen years, with Nicolas Vogondy in 2002. Roux keeps the winning streak that started with Nacer Bouhanni in 2012, followed by Arthur Vichot in 2013 (and again in 2016) and Arnaud Démare in 2014 (and again in 2017), and was only interrupted by the victory of continental rider Steven Tronet for Auber 93 in 2015.
Now renamed Groupama-FDJ, they kept the race under their control from start to finish, first pulling behind early attackers Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Marc Fournier (Vital Concept). Secondly, they had six riders in the 31-man front group that was formed after 50km of racing, including up and coming climber David Gaudu, who is the replacement for Thibaut Pinot as the team's climber at the Tour de France next week. The other French WorldTour team AG2R-La Mondiale was also represented by six riders while all eyes were on defending champion Arnaud Démare who was again the hot favourite as it could have been another sprint finish, even in a reduced bunch. But the heat took its toll.
Groupama-FDJ kept Démare's hopes alive as they maintained the gap at around three minutes. They outnumbered their rivals after half way when the front group split. Gaudu, Valentin Madouas, Romain Seigle and Benjamin Thomas upped the tempo while their teammates stopped pacing the peloton.
Rémi Cavagna (Quick Step Floors) was the first to bridge the gap from the peloton to the escapees with 50km to go. Counter attacks kept going after that. Successively, it brought the likes of Roux, Vichot, Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale) into contention for the blue-white-red jersey.
Molard rode away with Jimmy Turgis (Cofidis) and Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept) but a strong attack from the bunch was launched by Alaphilippe and the other Turgis [Anthony] from Cofidis. Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) also came from behind.
There were eventually were six to contest the title: Molard, Roux, Turgis, Martin, Latour and Alaphilippe. Groupama-FDJ were the only team with two riders after Vichot cramped with 6km to go, and Molard sacrificed himself for Roux who won from a very long sprint that he launched 300 metres before the line. The jersey remains in the same camp but Roux isn't part of the Tour de France team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6:04:53
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:09
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:23
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|9
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|10
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:50
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|22
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:53
|24
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|26
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:57
|27
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|28
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:25
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:05
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|36
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|38
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:47
|39
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|40
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:04:49
|41
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:04:51
|42
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:18
|44
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:00
|45
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:12
|47
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:55
|48
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|59
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|60
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|66
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|67
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:00
|69
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:19
|70
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Julien Amadori (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur
|DNF
|Hugo Bouguet (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur
|DNF
|Stéphane Cognet (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur
|DNF
|Jérôme Pulidori (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Project Nice Cote d'Azur
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Pierre Moncorgé (Fra) Memil Ccn Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|DNF
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNS
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
