Cordon takes French time trial championship

Eraud second, followed by Biannic

Audrey Cordon Ragot in the middle of the women's TT podium

(Image credit: Pascal Linget)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:35:40
2Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:23
3Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:29
4Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:01:44
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:10
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:18
7Marion Borras (Fra) Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes0:02:50
8Amelie Rivat-Mas (Fra) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling0:03:00
9Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:11
10Maelle Grossetete (Fra) Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes0:03:16

