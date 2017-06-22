Cordon takes French time trial championship
Eraud second, followed by Biannic
Time Trial - Women: Saint-Martin-lez-Tatinghem - Saint - Omer Vélodrome
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:35:40
|2
|Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:23
|3
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:29
|4
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:44
|5
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:10
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:18
|7
|Marion Borras (Fra) Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
|0:02:50
|8
|Amelie Rivat-Mas (Fra) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling
|0:03:00
|9
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:11
|10
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
|0:03:16
